Good Morning, Buffalo for May 15: Buffalo's worst mass shooting takes 10 lives, leaves 3 wounded; attack called 'a racially motivated hate crime'

May 15, 2022

Buffalo's worst mass shooting takes 10 lives, leaves 3 wounded; attack called 'a racially motivated hate crime'

Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" and racially motivated.

The shooting stunned a community basking in a warm May afternoon, with shoppers filling the Tops in a predominantly Black neighborhood at 1275 Jefferson Ave.

Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black and two were white, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Most of the victims' identities weren't released as of late Saturday night. However, sources told The News that one of the dead was Aaron Salter, a recently retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard at the store, while another is Ruth Whitfield, the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

The accused gunman was arraigned Saturday evening before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah on a first-degree murder charge.

He was identified in court as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin in Broome County, near Binghamton.

The local head of the FBI, Stephen Belongia, said that agency is investigating this “both as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.”

The shooting is the worst in Buffalo history.

“We are hurting, and we are seething right now as a community,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference following the shooting.

'Pure evil': Racial motives cited: "It was, straight up, a racially motivated hate crime," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said. "This person was pure evil." Read more

Recently retired police officer killed: Described by Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia as "a hero in our eyes," Aaron Salter is credited with confronting and shooting the assailant before being shot to death. Read more

Gunman drove more than 3 hours to Buffalo to commit hate crime, officials say: A government official told The Buffalo News that the semi-automatic gun that Gendron used in the shooting had “the N-word” spelled out in white paint on the barrel, and also the number 14. The official said “14” refers to a 14-word statement that is popular with white supremacists. Read more

Mass shooting seen as symbol of spread of white supremacist ideology: Sources said the accused shooter is likely to face federal hate crime charges, which could, under federal law, mean Gendron could spend his life in a federal penitentiary. Read more

The Editorial Board: Horror in Buffalo – A terrible day will leave scars for many. They need the comfort this city can offer: "We will know more in the days and weeks ahead, but for some, the weeks will be difficult, especially those who lost loved ones on Saturday. For them, family, friends and counselors may provide solace and support. They will need it. Buffalonians know how to provide it," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

'We have bodies down here': The recording of police radio transmissions described a grim scene at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

Wiley Pavilion director heard the gunshots, kept group of teens with him: Cedric Holloway said he directed the teens to stay inside the community center, where they drank Loganberry and watched TV news coverage of the police scene one block over. Read more

Shooting victim Ruth Whitfield devoted her life to her family: “My mom was the consummate mom. My mother was a mother to the motherless. She was a blessing to all of us. She loved God and taught us to do the same thing,” said retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother was one of the 10 people murdered. Read more

A horrific day at Tops, a store that brought joy to a neighborhood: When Tops Markets opened its Jefferson Avenue supermarket in Buffalo 19 years ago, residents who had been calling for a full-service grocery store for more than a decade rejoiced that one had finally come to their neighborhood. But after Saturday, the joy will forever be obscured by a horrific tragedy. Read more

Sean Kirst: In Buffalo, hearing the song of a grieving child who 'could not weep anymore': "The wound is still wide open. How can we ever speak of healing? Yet the paradox is, if any single voice could touch, hold and share such pain? It was the voice of Aretha, once a grieving child on that curb." Read more

Hochul pledges pursuit of justice after shooting, calls on sites to crack down on white supremacist content: “It has to end right here and that is my message. We will continue to work with our federal, state and local community partners to help identify these messages as soon as they arise on social media. That is our best defense right now, as well as the legal system and prosecution,” said Hochul. Read more

In message of condolence to shooting victims, Biden praises law enforcement, vows to fight domestic terrorism: “We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work,” Biden said, “but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation." Read more

'It just doesn't pay the bills': Why fewer private attorneys are signing up to defend the poor: A dwindling number of attorneys in Erie County, and across New York State, are willing to represent criminal defendants who are unable to afford their own lawyer. It's a problem those in the field say is caused by pay rates set by the state that haven't increased since 2004. Read more

With federal stimulus and increased state aid, proposed tax increases under 2% in most districts: While millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money is helping schools add teachers and counselors and pay for equipment, you won't see the spending for those in the budgets up for voter approval Tuesday. Read more

Fate of Williamsville dam debated as Ellicott Creek channel dries up: Some property owners in Williamsville aren't happy that the Village Board has decided not to operate the Ellicott Creek dam this year. Village officials cite the deteriorating condition of the dam and say they want to study the problem before making any decision about the dam's future. Amherst and Erie County officials have offered to pay for emergency repairs to the dam, allowing water to flow behind homes and restaurants along the creek's western channel, but the village has rejected those offers. Read more

Sean Kirst: An old high school teammate honors Bob Lanier, 'in neighborhood fashion': Greg Brown, a retired lawyer, was a teenage sub 56 years ago, when Bob Lanier and Greg's brother Al helped lead Bennett High School to back-to-back Board of Education boys basketball citywide championships in Buffalo. Now, a few days after the death of Lanier, a St. Bonaventure and National Basketball Association legend, Brown offers his voice toward an intimate and generational community farewell. Read more

Rain expected: WIVB says today will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s. Read more

Bills Mailbag: How much change should be expected with Ken Dorsey at offensive coordinator?: There are several mileposts on the road to a new NFL season, and one is rookie minicamp. With free agency and the draft done, the Bills’ roster is close to full heading into spring practices. With that, let’s get to your questions for this week’s Bills Mailbag. Read more

Inside the NHL: Sabres' development takes another step with Amerks' trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs: Even if the outlook was bleak for the Rochester Amerks to make the playoffs, they said the players were getting that type of experience because of all the win-or-go homes in the final weeks of the schedule. Read more

• In today's Buffalo Next cover story, Mike Petro takes a look at Rachel's Mediterranean Grill, which could soon turn into more than a Buffalo restaurant chain. What started about 16 years ago as a single cafe and deli in Amherst run by the Khoury family has morphed into 14 locations – and they're in the midst of a push to expand into new upstate markets and even as far away as Texas.

• While traveling, most of us have run into someone with a Buffalo connection. But how about aboard a Scandinavian cruise? "Before we left, I told my editor at The News that I would file a story from the ship about a Buffalo expat," writes Erik Brady. "He wondered how I could be so sure I would find one. I told him it's simple: Wear a Bills cap and then wait for the magic: Someone, at some point, is bound to say 'Go Bills.'"

• Ahead of tonight's total lunar eclipse, WGRZ's Lauren Hall took at trip to Williamsville Central School District's planetarium to talk astronomy with its director, Mark Percy. "It's almost an hour and a half where the moon will be fully immersed in the earth's shadow, where it takes on a deep red color often called the blood moon," Percy said.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending March 25.

