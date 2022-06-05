Good Morning, Buffalo for June 5: The slow steps of moving forward after a devastating shooting

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 5, 2022

'A lot of confusion, a lot of sadness:' The slow steps of moving forward after a devastating shooting

A DJ clicked play on a Lionel Richie song, and the percussive early bars of “All Night Long” began wafting through the air as people gathered in line to pick up that evening’s meal. It was a sunlit weekday afternoon along Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo’s East Side, where several days earlier, 10 people were shot to death and three wounded at a Tops Markets store.

The suspect, a white supremacist, claimed in a hate-filled screed to be targeting Black people.

He intended to kill, and he succeeded. He also failed, in his own broken humanity, to break theirs.

“You can never, ever replace those 10 individuals,” said Tim Hogues, the personnel commissioner for Erie County and a resident of this neighborhood.

“But life is about adjusting to difficult situations and tragedy,” Hogues added, “and so I believe the East Side of Buffalo is a strong-knit community. That’s why it hurts so much.”

A growing roster of communities across the nation – from Pittsburgh to Charleston, S.C., to Orlando to El Paso and many more – knows that hurt. They, too, have lost loved ones murdered by madmen brandishing weapons. The people closest to those tragedies already know the lesson that people on Buffalo’s East Side are just now learning.

Hearts break, but spirits rebound. Over time, communities shattered by the trauma of a mass shooting don’t necessarily heal, but slowly, they move forward, forever changed.

– Tim O'Shei, Jerry Zremski and Janet Gramza

