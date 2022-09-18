Good Morning, Buffalo: For families of those lost at Tops mass shooting, a Bills season of love and absence

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 18, 2022

Sean Kirst: For families of those lost at Tops mass shooting, a Bills season of love and absence

If the 10 women and men who died at Tops four months ago were emblematic of some of the greatest strengths of this community, many also shared in an especially beloved civic passion: They spent lifetimes following the Buffalo Bills.

Monday, before the team's home opener showdown with the Tennessee Titans, the Bills will hold a ceremony to honor and remember those lost, wounded or traumatized in that racist mass murder. For many May 14 families, it will underline how this season involves powerfully competing emotions:

They say they will see each game as a tribute and reminder of the joy and loyalty of those they loved – yet those reminders, in every memory they generate, will also underline the hardest kind of absence.

You know them as the Covid doctors. But they haven't actually caught it: Dr. Tom Russo – the man most frequently associated with the virus in Western New York – has never had Covid-19. That’s also true for Dr. John Sellick, who – like Russo – has both treated and been frequently interviewed about a virus he has personally managed to evade for nearly three years. Or, as both doctors are quick to clarify, they’ve never tested positive for it. Read more

In new book, prosecutor laments Chris Collins' pardon: Three years after then-Rep. Chris Collins resigned and pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges, the federal prosecutor is out with a new book that laments the fact that then-President Donald Trump pardoned the former Republican lawmaker. Read more

Bills fans, far and wide, revved up for home opener: “You can imagine what the stadium will be like Monday – it’s going to be electric,” said Del Reid, longtime fan and owner of 26 Shirts. “Everyone is just on cloud nine right now. I think we’re all having so much fun. This team has earned the right for us to kick all that curse jibber-jabber to the curb and for all of us to be all in. I trust this team to do it all and I think that’s how most fans feel.” Read more

Judge denies restraining order to stop demolition of Great Northern grain elevator: Preservationists were dealt a blow to their efforts to save the Great Northern grain elevator when an appeals court judge denied them a temporary restraining order Friday night to stop crews from tearing down the 128-year-old building. Demolition began Friday morning on the structure as an excavator tore down bricks and one bin inside the building. Read more

Sept. 20 is last day to donate to 5/14 Survivors Fund; more than $5.5 million raised so far: The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, established by the National Compassion Fund, has been at the forefront of the effort to raise funds to ease the pain of the people most impacted by the hate-fueled attack at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue. As of Saturday, more than 13,300 people have made donations that range from $5 to over half a million dollars, according to the fund website. Read more

Off-duty Buffalo cop walked from crash scene and denied he was driving. He wasn't ticketed.

An off-duty Buffalo police officer crashed his car through 60 feet of fence at a Town of Tonawanda cemetery in the early morning hours May 21, uprooting a tree before smashing into a second tree.

He walked away from the crash site and was found a few minutes later and several blocks away. For nearly an hour, he repeatedly denied to investigators that he was the driver before reluctantly admitting no one else had been in the car with him.

He was not charged with a crime nor cited for a traffic infraction by town police.

– Stephen T. Watson

Increasing clouds: A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. A high in the mid-70s is expected. Read more

Bills Mailbag: How should the coaching staff deal with James Cook's fumble?: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was passionate when he talked Monday about the faith he has in both Cook and Zack Moss, who also lost a fumble against the Rams. Read about this and more as Jay Skurski answers readers' questions in this week's mailbag. Read more

PlayAction: How Taron Johnson punching above his weight is big for Bills' defense: The Bills play the most nickel defense in the NFL, and Johnson's ability to play bigger than an average 5-foot-11, 192-pound NFL player is a big reason why. Mark Gaughan says he should be called a "slot cornerbacker." His tackling ability will be key tomorrow night vs. Derrick Henry. Here's this week's PlayAction column that takes readers inside the X's and O's of the next Bills game. Read more

Mike Harrington: This is an unusual Sabres training camp, with a mostly set roster but uncertain path: Not many roster spots are uncertain but there's still plenty of questions that camp can answer, Harrington says as part of The News' training camp preview. Read more

Photos: A breakdown of the Sabres' roster for Don Granato's second training camp: Most of the players who helped the Buffalo Sabres to a strong finish last season are back for Don Granato's second training camp as coach. Read more

• More than 500 volunteers, including many News employees and community members who have participated for years, came out to sell special Kids Day edition papers Saturday at 44 Tops locations, Janet Gramza reports. The Kids Day effort, dating back to 1984, benefits both Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach. “It’s important that we support the children because they are our greatest asset,” said volunteer W. Charles Brandy. Go here to see the Kids Day stories and photos.

• Bills fans took to the Buffalo River on Saturday for a Bills Mafia boat parade. News photographer Mark Mulville captured the festivities.

• The nation will honor the country’s hunters, fishermen, trappers and shooting sports enthusiasts next weekend. “The celebration will be the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day, a milestone that should be recognized by the local outdoors sporting community,” writes Bill Hilts Jr. “Even if you are not an aforementioned participant, you owe it to yourself to find out more about what this segment of outdoorspeople do for our natural resources and these popular outdoor pastimes. It’s a lot.” Several special events are planned throughout the region.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending July 29.

