Good Morning, Buffalo: For Bills fans, a home playoff game like no other

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 10, 2021
'The best day of my entire life'
From Bills Stadium in Orchard Park to a closed-off Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo, it was clear Saturday wasn't going to be a typical Buffalo Bills game day.
Outside the stadium, there was no tailgating, no loud and exuberant crowds partying in the parking lots before making their way in a sea of humanity to the entry gates. It was oddly quiet, though Patrick Fuller, a fan from near Watkins Glen lucky enough to snag one of the 6,700 or so available tickets to the game, said he expected that to change after kickoff.
"I still think it's going to be energetic," said Fuller, who predicted a Bills victory and a lengthy playoff run. "It doesn't end today."
He was right, although the 270 fans who watched the game on large screens at an outdoor viewing party on Chippewa rode emotional highs and lows throughout the game and especially in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. When the Indianapolis Colts' last-ditch Hail Mary pass fell harmlessly to the turf, securing the Bills' 27-24 victory, fans celebrated like they hadn't had a chance to do in 25 years, the last time the team won a playoff game.
Melissa Leone, of West Seneca, who wore a Josh Allen jersey and striped Zubaz leggings, took a brief break from the cheering, hugging, high-fiving, singing and dancing to make this statement:
"The best day of my entire life."
– Stephen T. Watson
When Covid-19 hit, these business leaders embraced innovation
COVID-19 COVERAGE
In pregame testing, 1.9% of Bills fans tested positive: There were 137 positive cases among 7,165 tests administered ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The 1.9% rate is far lower than current regional or state rates. Through Thursday's testing, the seven-day average for Erie County was 7.2%, the Western New York region's was 8.6% and the statewide rate was 7.9%. Read more
Igloos no solution for outdoor dining, Health Department says: At least three popular restaurants –JuiCy Burger Bar and Carte Blanche in Hamburg and Rick's on Main in East Aurora – had to shut down their plastic igloos as of Saturday. The Erie County Health Department decided they constituted indoor dining, which is banned in the orange zones imposed on most of Erie County by the state as a pandemic control measure. Read more
Buffalo, other big-city schools prepare for return to in-person instruction: In a region where most public and private schools opened months ago, Buffalo Public Schools has been the one big outlier during the Covid-19 pandemic by sticking with remote learning and banking on mid-school year to resume in-person classes. But Buffalo’s delay in reopening is not uncommon among big-city school districts around the United States. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Trove of Buffalo Diocese abuse records turned over to victims in bankruptcy court: Diocese lawyers began handing over the files under the terms of an agreement that they hashed out with abuse survivors who make up the committee of unsecured creditors in the diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, according to multiple sources. Whether the general public will be able to examine the confidential records someday remains unclear. Read more
Amid crisis, Cuomo hopes to fuel optimism in State of the State: For Cuomo, Monday’s State of the State is not a speech to address controversies he has faced during Covid. Rather, he will, if his own and that of previous governors is any guide, propose new and old ideas, take credit for various things, and talk about a cooperative spirit he can have this session with lawmakers. Read more
Hardwick launches campaign for Erie County comptroller: Legislator Kevin R. Hardwick, a Republican-turned-Democrat from the City of Tonawanda, told The Buffalo News he will officially launch his candidacy in a Sunday video on his website. And though many political observers predict Republican Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. will opt for the Hamburg supervisor race this year instead of another term as comptroller, Hardwick is clearly aiming at the incumbent. Read more
WEATHER
More dry conditions: Today won’t have the sunniness that Saturday featured, but the dry conditions will remain, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Expect cloudy skies and a high in the low 30s. Read more
BILLS
Your complete guide to wild-card victory over the Colts: See all of our coverage – including columns, analysis, photos and more – of the Bills' first playoff win since 1995. Read more
SABRES
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on start of NHL's Covid-19 issues: 'It will smack you': The Buffalo Sabres are remaining vigilant and coach Ralph Krueger said that's really all they can do. He said the Sabres have had plans in place for several months and drawn from the in-season experiences of the Buffalo Bills in dealing with the virus. Read more
Notebook: Newcomer Matt Irwin learned about grind of Cup runs: If you ask about building culture, the new Buffalo Sabres defenseman has plenty of experience to draw from. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• It's fair to say the Buffalo Bills have the pulse of Western New York after their first playoff win in 25 years. Check out the latest from News cartoonist Adam Zyglis: "Billsycardia."
• Working parents looking for some assistance with remote learning are heading to Canalside, where their children can also have some fun during the school day. WBFO’s Michael Mroziak has more on Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum’s Study and Play program.
• Those who are passionate about pizza in Western New York have their favorite places for a pie. But with the pandemic in mind, Step Out Buffalo’s Brett Llenos Smith shares five underrated spots that deserve some love. “It’s the corner, neighborhood joints, the bright lights on an otherwise darkened strip of road that need (yes, need) well-deserved support right now,” he writes.
Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 20.
