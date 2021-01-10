Good Morning, Buffalo: For Bills fans, a home playoff game like no other

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Trove of Buffalo Diocese abuse records turned over to victims in bankruptcy court: Diocese lawyers began handing over the files under the terms of an agreement that they hashed out with abuse survivors who make up the committee of unsecured creditors in the diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, according to multiple sources. Whether the general public will be able to examine the confidential records someday remains unclear. Read more

Amid crisis, Cuomo hopes to fuel optimism in State of the State: For Cuomo, Monday’s State of the State is not a speech to address controversies he has faced during Covid. Rather, he will, if his own and that of previous governors is any guide, propose new and old ideas, take credit for various things, and talk about a cooperative spirit he can have this session with lawmakers. Read more