Good Morning, Buffalo for Aug. 27: Araiza denies rape; his accuser wrote in journal about being gang-raped hours after it reportedly happened

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 27, 2022

Araiza denies rape; his accuser wrote in journal about being gang-raped hours after it reportedly happened

The Buffalo Bills held rookie punter Matt Araiza out of Friday night's final preseason game, as the San Diego County District Attorney's Office confirmed that it was reviewing a police investigation into an 18-year-old woman's allegations that Araiza raped her in the fall at an off-campus party in San Diego.

Araiza was with the team at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for its 7 p.m. game against the Carolina Panthers, but did not play.

Araiza's agent issued a statement from the Bills punter during the first half of the game that said: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

Head coach Sean McDermott in his postgame news conference declined to answer specific questions about the accusations, when the Bills learned about them or the Bills' response to them.

"It’s a situation that is extremely serious. Just hard to go through. It’s not a situation that I or we take lightly, whatsoever. I understand the sensitivity of the situation. We have work to do to continue to figure this thing out. And we’re going to do that," he said.

– Jay Tokasz

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

With Sept. 1 looming, deadline for Bills stadium deal extended 45 days: A Buffalo Bills stadium lease deal is not getting done by Sept. 1. That was the original deadline for all finalized Bills-related stadium documents to be approved by the state, the Erie County Legislature and Bills ownership. Negotiations over the community benefits agreement are still in early stages. Read more

5 takeaways from Superintendent Tonja Williams' first State of the Schools address: The new superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools unveiled the tenets of her Strategic Plan for 2022-25, accompanied by the slogan "Equity For All In All That We Do." Her five major themes were born out of the community listening tour that Williams and her staff embarked on this spring and summer. Read more

Hochul calls remote learning a 'mistake' that took heavy toll on working women: Gov. Kathy Hochul said that remote learning during the pandemic was a "mistake" that especially affected working women. Her remarks were made Friday at a Women's Equality Day celebration in Albany as she announced plans for the Labor Department to study Covid-19's impact on women. Read more

Teen suspects in killing of 16-year-old on Elmer Avenue appear in court: The felony murder case against the 17-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of Emily Keiper last week on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo will proceed to superior court. His 14-year-old accomplice's case will continue to be held in family court. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Big improvement for weekend; summer heat returns Sunday: “Under a Canadian ridge of high pressure, abundant sunshine and lower humidity will return on a beautiful, fairly tranquil Saturday. The daytime high will be slightly below average, around 75,” Paul writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Top Seedz cracker company continues expansion goals with new production facility: The Buffalo-born crackers and seeds company will move into a much larger manufacturing facility at 101 Oak St., across from Braymiller Market and the Buffalo and Erie County library in downtown Buffalo, Top Seedz founder Rebecca Brady said. Its current manufacturing space is on Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga. Read more

Business People: See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce: The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Bills' preseason winning streak ends with a thud in Carolina: The Bills’ 10-game preseason winning streak came to an end, as Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield led a pair of touchdown drives in the first half playing behind Carolina’s projected starting offensive line on the way to a 21-0 win. Read more

UB FOOTBALL

'You've just got to keep moving': How UB's Shaun Dolac chased the dream of playing college football: Dolac had an offer of a full scholarship to play lacrosse at the University at Albany. He knew it would help his family financially, and that he would reach a goal of becoming a college athlete. The 2019 West Seneca East graduate could have followed the money and the security. But playing college lacrosse wasn’t Dolac’s dream, or the dream his father had for him. Read more

2022 University at Buffalo football schedule, game by game: The Bulls open their season Saturday, Sept. 3, at Maryland. Here's a closer look at the 2022 schedule. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Long before it’s time to put the gardens to bed and prepare the ponds for winter, gardeners make the most of late summer by reflecting, planning, planting and keeping things going. Some local gardeners share what they are up to these days.

• From a whopper of a fish tale to some bathroom humor, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Organizers of the Northwest Jazz Festival plan a tribute to jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco, who died Thursday just two days before he was set to perform at the Lewiston event, Toni Ruberto reports. “The festival will go on, but we will do a tribute with respect and honor. It will be an opportunity for people to honor Joey,” festival Music Director Tony Zambito said.

• For almost three decades, attorney William C. Schoellkopf – known to friends and colleagues as Willie – worked in U.S. District Court as a law clerk. The same Willie Schoellkopf has also been one of Buffalo’s most respected musicians for decades, playing rock, blues and country music with at least 15 different bands. Finally, at age 72, Schoellkopf has released his first solo record, called "Dee Dah Doo,” Dan Herbeck reports.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.