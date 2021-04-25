Good Morning, Buffalo for April 25: Remote workers returned to Buffalo during the pandemic – but how many will stay?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 25, 2021
‘The pandemic has opened up a whole new way of thinking’
The day after his Manhattan office went remote, Jon Visano packed a bag.
In a world where the 29-year-old insurance broker could work from anywhere, he planned to work in Buffalo, where his friends and parents live.
For decades, college-educated workers have generally flowed in the opposite direction, leaving post-industrial cities like Buffalo for larger, stronger labor markets in the Sun Belt or on the coasts. But in a year that upended entire segments of the economy and decades of workplace convention, an unexpected contingent of newly remote, white-collar workers quietly returned to Western New York.
“Call me crazy, but I missed my family, I missed my friends,” Visano said. “And honestly, the timing with the pandemic just worked out well.”
Now, as the pandemic recedes and offices reopen, the key question for a region long plagued by brain drain is how many of these moves will stick.
45 words at center of Cuomo-Poloncarz dispute over stadium vaccination requirement: State lawmakers in March approved a measure giving back more powers to counties to decide Covid-19-related public health responses. A dispute between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, involving mandatory vaccinations for in-person spectators at Bills and Sabres games, will test that legislative intent. Read more
After 14 months, no plans to reopen the Canadian border – and no talks: While Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo thinks the two nations should be developing a plan for eventually reopening the border, Canada's minister of intergovernmental affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, told CBC earlier this month: "This doesn't feel like the right moment to have those conversations." Read more
Can you safely travel to places like Florida? “Was I safe on the road? Would I have been safer at home? How much did our vaccinations matter?” asks reporter Tim O'Shei, who visited Fort Lauderdale a few weeks ago. O'Shei examines the vulnerabilities of travel in this installment of “Pandemic Lessons.” Read more
New York resumes J&J shots at state vaccine sites: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed risks of blood clots and low blood platelet levels associated with the shot in rare cases. Read more
WNY positive rate declining, remains highest in state: The five-county region registered a daily average of 468 Covid-19 cases for the seven-day period ending Friday, according to state data. That is the lowest average figure for Western New York since March 27 and represents a noticeable decline from the recent peak average of 668 on April 14. Read more
State moves to seize $1.6 million home of 'kingpin' debt collector who hasn't paid up: Douglas MacKinnon has not paid anything toward the $60 million settlement he entered into with federal and state officials in 2019, according to federal court records. Now government lawyers want to seize the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Clarence where they say he lives. But taking the home may not prove so simple. Read more
Sean Kirst: At 'ground zero' for civil rights, Buffalo educator helped change nation: “Those who worked with her at City Honors School say she was a humble pioneer,” Kirst writes of Irene McVay, who, on April 23, 1951, was among the students who staged a walkout at what was then the all-Black Robert Russa Moton School in Farmville, Va. “In Buffalo, she built a long career as a teacher’s aide whose formal title hardly captured the breadth of her impact.” Read more
Tax breaks sought for conversion of unfinished Amherst hotel to student housing: The developer that wants to convert an unfinished hotel near the University at Buffalo North Campus into student housing says it needs tax breaks to move forward with the project. DMG Investments has applied for tax incentives from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency to cover a part of its $21.3 million cost to renovate and expand the "zombie" hotel at 1265 Sweet Home Road into 154 apartments. Read more
More springlike weather: WGRZ’s forecast calls for a high in the lower 50s today, with scattered rain showers possible. Read more
Inside the Bills: Grading Brandon Beane's first draft class three years later: With Beane entering his fourth draft with the Bills, that makes it a good time to look back on his first class now that those players have three full NFL seasons to their credit. Read more
Don Granato opting to go young with Sabres' defense corps: The final weeks of the season have been about looking at prospects, and the Sabres have gone with a kiddie corps on defense – with an average age of 22.7 years. Read more
Inside the NHL: Dustin Tokarski has fond memories of historic AHL run: Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski has been a winner a lot in his career. He's earned a Memorial Cup in Spokane, a World Junior gold for Team Canada and two Calder Cups in the AHL. One of those came in 2012 for the Norfolk Admirals, a team that set a professional hockey record with a 28-game winning streak. Read more
• To perform, or not to perform? That was the question Buffalo’s Shakespeare in Delaware Park once again faced due to the pandemic. There will be a 2021 season after all, but the program’s two productions this summer will be presented differently, WBFO’s Michael Mroziak reports.
• Speaking of pandemic consequences, WKBW’s Jeddy Johnson reports that business is already booming for area campgrounds. “I think by mid-May the summer's gonna be sold out," said Tom McLaughlin, partner at the Branches of Niagara Campground.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending March 5.