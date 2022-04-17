Good Morning, Buffalo for April 17: A census program that steers billions in federal funding missed 36,000 Erie County residents

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 17, 2022

Discrepancy in population estimate cost Erie County more than $4 million in federal stimulus funding

The U.S. Census Bureau chronically underestimated Erie County’s population between 2010 and 2020, a Buffalo News analysis shows, a miscalculation that appears to have cost the county millions in federal stimulus funds.

The 2020 census found the county grew by 35,000 people since 2010, its first increase in a generation.

But for years, a lesser-known census initiative that affects funding and eligibility for dozens of state and federal programs missed 36,000 Erie County residents.

The 3.8% discrepancy in Erie County and the 4.2% gap across New York State fall outside what four demographers described as the range of expected accuracy for population estimates.

Erie County alone would have received more than $4 million in additional federal stimulus funding if its estimated population hewed closer to the actual census count, according to a Buffalo News analysis reviewed by staff at Federal Funds Information for States, a nonprofit organization that conducts federal budget analyses for state governments.

– Caitlin Dewey

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pandemic Lessons: Why the latest Covid-19 increase is different and what that means for masks: Heading into spring, the lifting of mask mandates across the United States and in New York came with a widespread caveat: Don’t throw them away. You’ll probably need your masks again. Now, in some places, you do. But will New York – which from the start of the pandemic has been aggressive in its mitigation measures – reinstitute an indoors masking requirement? Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sean Kirst: For West Falls woman, great-uncle's sacrifice leads to 'Wonderful Life' meeting on bridge: Elizabeth "Lill" Kress spent a career as a nurse practitioner in greater Buffalo, where she also married and raised her family. But an extraordinary meeting last week in Seneca Falls offered a quiet and powerful reminder, fitting for Easter: Every second of who and what she is goes back in a direct way to a great-uncle, Antonio Varacalli, who gave his life to save another in 1917 – a moment that provides a small Upstate community with a real-life parallel to a famous rescue scene in "It's a Wonderful Life." Read more

Primaries potentially loom in three congressional districts: All three incumbents running for Congress from Western New York face potential primary challenges – yet it is too soon to know how serious those challenges are. Read more

Douglas Jemal hoping to open hotel in June at Richardson Olmsted Campus: Douglas Development hopes to open a new hotel at the Richardson Olmsted Campus in June, and is in the final stages of signing an agreement to begin a phased development of the entire 13-building National Historic Landmark. Read more

Repairs to USS The Sullivans will be costly, take time: It is unlikely the USS The Sullivans will sink from the breach in her hull, but it will take at least a week to make preliminary fixes. And crews have shifted focus from pumping water out of the vessel to removing contaminants from it to protect the environment and Lake Erie. Read more

WEATHER

A cold but sunny Easter: Morning snow flurries will give way to sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s, WGRZ forecasts. Read more

BILLS

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones 'coming full circle' in joining Buffalo Bills: Jones, 30, signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Bills at the start of free agency in March. The ninth-year defensive tackle and Johnson City, N.Y., native was drawn both to the chance to play with the Bills’ star-studded roster, and to the location. “My high school coaches, they were die-hard Bills fans. They took me to a Bills vs. Denver game when I was in seventh grade,” Jones said. “It was quite an experience and something that’s coming full circle, being in Year 9 and being able to play in Buffalo and that being the first game I’d ever been to.” Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' second-period outburst grounds Flyers: The Buffalo Sabres were angry at the first intermission Saturday and they sure got even. In a 2-0 hole after a sloppy opening 20 minutes, the Sabres roared back for four goals in a dominant second period. They went on to hold off the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in KeyBank Center for their second win in the last three games. Read more

Inside the NHL: Don Granato's appointment to Team USA staff gives Sabres another window to the Worlds: Don Granato's appointment as an assistant on Team USA's staff for the World Championships next month in Finland is yet another affirmation of the job he's done to date with the Sabres. And it makes that tournament even more interesting from a development standpoint for the organization. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Catholics gathered Saturday at Corpus Christi Church on Clark Street in Buffalo for the blessing of the Easter baskets. Go here to view a photo gallery by Mark Mulville.

• For many families, Easter brunch or dinner wouldn't be complete without a butter lamb. WIVB reviews the history of the butter sculpture beloved by Western New Yorkers, and shares how one family makes its own 20-pound version as a yearly tribute.

• Can't make it to Monday's Dyngus Day parade? WKBW announced it will livestream the event.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Feb. 25.

