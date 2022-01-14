Good Morning, Buffalo: Flooded stairwells, lead, asbestos at deteriorating Perry projects, audit says

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Seneca deal won’t bring huge windfall to Niagara Falls, but talks may lead to downtown arena: The Seneca Nation's agreement with the state to pay what it owes under the current casino compact while starting talks for a new one will benefit Buffalo to the tune of about $40 million, Mayor Byron Brown said Thursday. Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said his city won't benefit as much, because most of its casino cash since the Senecas stopped paying has been made up by the state. However, the Cataract City and the Senecas are working on a plan that would locate a new downtown sports arena and family entertainment center a block east of the casino. Read more