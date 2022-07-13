Good Morning, Buffalo: Five years under Buffalo's Green Code: 70% of variance requests are granted

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 13, 2022

Five years under Buffalo's Green Code: 70% of variance requests are granted

While big projects like Elmwood Crossing draw the headlines, the variance requests least likely to be approved by the city are over parking. That’s one conclusion from a News analysis of every zoning variance request Buffalonians have filed since the Green Code took effect in 2017.

The Unified Development Ordinance, commonly known as the Green Code, rewrote Buffalo’s land-use policies to focus on the form of buildings, rather than their uses. Passed in 2017 to high hopes, some supporters have argued that developers have been able to skirt the requirements they fought hard to put into place due to what they perceive as the permissiveness of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

Others, including developers like Mark Chason and the Green Code’s chief architect Brendan Mehaffy, believe zoning variances to be a normal part of the development process and not a failure of the Code.

Also included in the story: an explorable interactive map that lets you see every variance request filed in your neighborhood.

– Corey Dockser

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

‘Hate did not win’: Jefferson Avenue neighborhood prepares for Tops store reopening: An outdoor memorial to the 10 victims of the Tops mass shooting started as a makeshift shrine within hours of the May 14 attack at the store. But by Tuesday the collection of flowers, photos and stuffed animals was transformed into a tribute garden ahead of the store's reopening Friday. Read more

Tensions boil over as Eastern Hills Mall owner tries to block the BFLO Store from leaving: Landlord and tenant disputes usually play out behind closed office doors. It's not every day you see a landlord parking a tractor in front of a store's doors to prevent it from leaving. Read more

A legal battle could ensue over redrawn boundaries for Common Council districts: The Buffalo Common Council contends it cannot accept other options for district boundaries. But if the Council approves its amended version of what the city’s reapportionment commission developed, there will be a legal challenge, said attorney Adam Bojak, a volunteer with Our City Action Buffalo community group. Read more

Kaleida Health chooses insider to become its new CEO: Don Boyd is Kaleida’s new CEO, succeeding the retiring Bob Nesselbush. Boyd had been serving as Kaleida's president and chief operating officer since 2019, overseeing day-to-day operations across the health system. Read more

West Seneca police charge man with DWI after car is linked to fatal bicycle hit-and-run: Nicholas J. Rosado, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated after his vehicle was identified as possibly being involved in a fatal bicycle hit-and-run in South Buffalo earlier Thursday night. The misdemeanor charges do not pertain to the fatal bicycle crash on Abbott Road, which is under investigation by Buffalo police. Read more

Preservation group challenges Great Northern decision in court: The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture has returned to court seeking to reverse a recent decision upholding the City of Buffalo's emergency demolition order of the grain elevator. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

After complaints, a new look for Savarino's Howell Street project: A redevelopment project on the banks of the Scajaquada Creek in North Buffalo has undergone a series of design revisions as developer Savarino Companies address concerns raised by neighbors and the city's Planning Board. Read more

Cedarland buys three Allentown apartment buildings: The developer said it plans some renovation work to "highlight the character of the properties while bringing each unit up to date with interior and exterior updates." Read more

POLITICS

Paladino leads spate of challenges to new state gun law: A spate of lawsuits has challenged the constitutionality of a new state law limiting the carrying of concealed guns, including litigation filed in federal court by congressional candidate Carl Paladino. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: New WIVB general manager has a lot on his plate to fill staff openings: The station needs a new news director, a new morning co-anchor and a new Call 4 Action reporter. Read more

BILLS

Training camp preview: Revamped offensive line has gained a wealth of experience: Last month, analytics website Pro Football Focus released its 2022 rankings of the league’s 32 offensive lines. The Bills ranked 20th on that list. Subjective as the list may be, it shows that optimism for the line isn’t exactly widespread. It will be largely up to new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer for the group up front to exceed those expectations. Read more

SABRES

Sabres still searching for a goalie with free agency approaching: Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams continues his search for a goalie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson. While Adams has stressed patience during his quest to add an experienced netminder, he’s running short on time. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Lake Erie has become home for the next couple days for a flotilla of artists, musicians, poets and documentarians. The News’ Haajrah Gilani reports that on Tuesday, Buffalo-born artist Asad Raza led a group to sail from Buffalo to Cleveland as a part of a multifaceted collaboration.

• How about some weed at your wedding? WIVB shares this Nextstar Media Wire feature about a type of open bar that’s gaining popularity among people who tie the proverbial knot: a weed bar.

• A local doctor who heads Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo has garnered international attention for his research on patients’ visions and dreams as they near the end of life. Dr. Christopher Kerr is profiled by WGRZ’s Melissa Holmes in the station's "Selfless Among Us" series.

• “The nation that destroys its soil destroys itself,” Franklin D. Roosevelt once warned. The Pfeiffer Nature Center kicks off a three-part series Thursday that explores “the fascinating world of the ground beneath our feet," including natural farming, reports the Olean Times Herald. The first session will be held at the Portville Free Library and examines how healthy soil is vital to the planet.

