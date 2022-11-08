Good Morning, Buffalo: Five things to know as hard-fought 2022 election nears end

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 8, 2022

Five things to know as hard-fought 2022 election nears end

The 2022 election wraps up today with intensely fought races up and down the ballot here and across the country.

Nationally, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are at stake in this midterm election as Republicans seek to cast out the Democrats who have run both chambers since January 2021. If that happens, New York Democrat Chuck Schumer would lose his influential post as Senate majority leader.

In this state, all eyes are on the closer-than-expected contest between Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Buffalo Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger from Long Island.

Hochul is seeking to become the first woman elected governor of New York, while Zeldin is trying to become the first Republican to win the governor's post since George Pataki in 2002.

In Western New York, there are a handful of truly competitive State Senate and Assembly races, including a clash of incumbent state senators in a seat centered on Erie County's northern suburbs, as worries about the economy and crime dominate campaign messaging in the final days of the election.

– Stephen T. Watson

MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

GOP, Dems rev up turnout efforts in face of close governor race: For two decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have experienced blowout races for governor of New York. But now Republican Lee Zeldin has made it close against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul, and both parties now face a test about motivating their voters to go to the polls. Read more

Election coverage: Your complete guide to the races affecting WNY. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As interest rates rise, home shoppers start to think cheaper: Soaring mortgage rates – which have more than doubled this year to a 20-year high of more than 7% – are forcing buyers to lower their sights, and their price range. Read more

Advocate for abuse survivors booted off group negotiating Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy settlement: Kevin Brun, who confronted diocese leaders in bankruptcy court about pension payments for priests who were credibly accused of abuse and other issues, was dismissed amid the committee’s ongoing mediated settlement negotiations with the diocese and its insurers, parishes and schools. Read more

Judge imposes $5.1 million in penalties on Buffalo landlord who ignored lead paint violations: Angel Elliot Dalfin, who was considered one of the worst landlords in Buffalo, has been ordered to pay what is believed to be the largest penalty ever imposed in a lead paint violation case in Western New York. Read more

Eleven Buffalo-area veterans receive lost and long-delayed ribbons and service medals: The local military veterans were collectively awarded 73 lost or delayed service medals and ribbons during a ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Those honored included veterans of World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, as well the wars in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. Read more

State officials back historic listing for Brisbane Building: The State Historic Preservation Office said its State Review Board has recommended listing the building at 395 Main St. and the J.W. Ruger Co. & Deck Bros. Building at 222 Chicago St. on the State Register of Historic Places. It has also nominated both buildings to the National Register. Read more

19-year-old critical, two in stable condition after Saturday’s shooting at Level One Complex: Buffalo police identified one victim from the quadruple shooting at the entertainment complex on East Amherst Street. Kenyatta Lee, 19, was shot in the toe and has been charged with gun possession. A 19-year-old woman remained in critical condition, while a 28-year-old man and another 19-year-old woman were in stable condition. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: How much certainty is there in a coming major pattern change?: There is an old saying that goes, “What happens in November, the winter will remember.” Is there any truth in the adage? Paul says based on his experience, the November-winter pattern connection “is weak, at best.” Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A opens this month in Hamburg: The McKinley Parkway outlet will be the chicken franchise's third restaurant in Western New York and its first in the Southtowns. Read more

BILLS

Bills QB Josh Allen's elbow injury remains under 'evaluation,' Sean McDermott says: Allen is still being evaluated for an elbow injury he suffered late in Sunday's game, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. Read more

Upon Further Review: Bills' offense is lacking a reliable second target behind Stefon Diggs: Right now, it feels as if quarterback Josh Allen has one person he can depend on, and that’s wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Read more

SABRES

Sabres' 'underdogs' on defense pressed into big roles with Rasmus Dahlin day to day: Dahlin is still considered “day to day,” according to the team, and coach Don Granato said there’s a “chance” the 22-year-old will be in the lineup Tuesday when the Sabres host the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. But all involved, particularly the club’s other defensemen, must prepare to play another game without Dahlin. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's love of Buffalo is quietly apparent in the first episode of his new Netflix horror anthology series. A Buffalo Bills sticker, signs touting "Buffalo's best" and pages that look like they came from an old edition of the Courier-Express are some of what you'll see in "Locker 36" in "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities."

• Residents who dread harsh winters are likely hoping that a local seal is all wet. Stryker, the harbor seal at the Aquarium of Niagara, recently made his annual weather prognostication. WKBW’s Imani Clement says Stryker predicts a “frigid” season, adding that the critter’s forecasts have been spot-on in the previous two winters.

• Tiny communities sometimes have larger-than-life stories to tell. One such example is the Allegany County Town of Belfast, CNYnews.com reports. Belfast has capitalized on its legacy of hosting a boxing legend in the late 1800s as he trained for a bare-knuckle boxing world championship.

• This is a milestone week in the storied history of the Buffalo fireboat Edward M. Cotter. The vessel arrived in early November of 1900 and was first named the William S. Grattan. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project looks back on one dramatic chapter in the Cotter’s legacy six decades ago when it responded to an inferno in Canada’s largest grain elevator.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.