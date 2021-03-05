Good Morning, Buffalo: First-of-its-kind system brings Covid-19 vaccine to WNY veterans

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 5, 2021

First-of-its-kind system brings Covid-19 vaccine to WNY veterans

Staff with the Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System say they were hoping to deliver 500 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine a day after converting a field hospital into a vaccine clinic in a parking lot on the grounds of the Buffalo VA Medical Center.

Now, 600 shots is a slow day and they've administered as many as 1,000 in the climate-controlled tent that, officials say, is the first operation of its kind in the national VA health system. Other VA centers have asked the Western New York VA how they did it and some have sent unused vaccine doses here because of the local system's efficiency in delivering the shots to veterans.

As if that weren't enough, the Western New York system on Sunday held what it describes as the VA's largest rural vaccination outreach clinic at an American Legion post outside Jamestown, where it provided about 715 initial vaccine shots.