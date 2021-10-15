Good Morning, Buffalo: Feds seize $402,000 from Rapids Theatre company as FBI questions employees

Erie County legislators push for public hearings for Bills stadium lease deal

Republican-supported county legislators say they aren't going to get pressured to vote on a final stadium lease agreement at the last minute – like they were a decade ago.

They want public input. They want time to review the lease agreement terms. A few Democratic legislators also expressed interest.

"A lot of people say, 'We've got to keep the Bills,' and I agree with that," said Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park. "But we have to be, as legislators, proactive in making sure that we cover all the issues that our constituents want us to cover."

– Sandra Tan

