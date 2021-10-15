Good Morning, Buffalo: Feds seize $402,000 from Rapids Theatre company as FBI questions employees

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Oct. 15, 2021
Feds seize $402,000 from Rapids Theatre company as FBI questions employees
The Rapids Theatre is a historic Niagara Falls concert hall that has hosted hundreds of rock, country, soul and rap shows since late 2009.
Artists who have performed there include Eric Church, Snoop Dogg, Stone Temple Pilots, Megadeth, Grace Potter, Our Lady Peace, Blondie and many more.
But the venue and its owner, John Hutchins, face numerous financial problems, including a seizure of more than $402,000 by federal agents from a company involved with the operations of Rapids.
A state judge recently appointed a local attorney as a receiver to oversee all of Rapids' finances.
Will the Rapids be able to keep rocking? The court-appointed receiver told The Buffalo News he doesn't know.
– Dan Herbeck
Erie County legislators push for public hearings for Bills stadium lease deal
Republican-supported county legislators say they aren't going to get pressured to vote on a final stadium lease agreement at the last minute – like they were a decade ago.
They want public input. They want time to review the lease agreement terms. A few Democratic legislators also expressed interest.
"A lot of people say, 'We've got to keep the Bills,' and I agree with that," said Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park. "But we have to be, as legislators, proactive in making sure that we cover all the issues that our constituents want us to cover."
– Sandra Tan
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Voters statewide will have a say on major and minor changes to New York Constitution: New Yorkers across the state go to the polls in November to make selections on a slew of local races, but they also are being asked to consider a series of changes – affecting future political power, the environment and voting rules – to the state's ever-evolving constitution. Read more
Strike benefits kick in for Mercy Hospital workers: As the strike at Mercy Hospital reaches the two-week mark, workers on the picket line are in line for a financial boost. The CWA is starting to pay them $300 a week from its relief fund, and the workers are eligible to apply for state unemployment benefits. Read more
Empty Buffalo State dorms to be used by Afghan refugees: SUNY Buffalo State will serve as a temporary home to up to 100 refugees while permanent housing is identified, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Read more
Tax breaks for a truck stop? Quicklee’s seeks subsidies for Niagara Falls travel center: The company plans to create 20 new jobs with the project planned on Porter Road, with an estimated annual payroll of $750,000 after three years. Read more
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk hits Outer Harbor Saturday: The annual walk returns to an in-person event this weekend. A rolling start takes place between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Outer Harbor. The American Cancer Society organizes the walk to raise awareness. Proceeds support breast cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones, along with research that improves treatment. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more
WEATHER
One more warm day forecast for Friday: The weekend will bring showers, storms, gusty winds and cooler temperatures, predicts WGRZ. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Rob Gronkowski family gym, focused on fitness and recovery, draws diverse clients
Rob Gronkowski struggled with herniated discs and a pair each of concussions, right knee surgeries and forearm fractures during nine seasons with the New England Patriots before he retired in 2019.
“I was not in a good place with my body and health,” the tight end wrote this week while answering several questions by email from The Buffalo News.
Gronkowski, 32, got right in his return from football a little over a year later through strength training and a recovery approach gleaned from quarterback Tom Brady, along with lessons from family members in Western New York who make much of their living from the fitness business.
The family's new NexGen Fitness Buffalo is for more than athletes, however, says GM Dan Gronkowski, the second-oldest of five brothers in the clan.
Three clients – a small business owner, retired company executive and emergency room doctor – agree. One of them calls the fitness and recovery studio "a game changer."
– Scott Scanlon
NEW BUFFALO
Innovation lab aims to boost multicultural entrepreneurs: M&T Bank's new Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab has an objective: help 30 businesses serving the East Side grow and develop. The idea for the program was inspired by conversations with Bailey Avenue business owners. Read more
BILLS
PlayAction: Bills, Titans take different paths on drafting edge rushers: The Titans hope they’ve solved their edge-rush situation, but they were forced to spend big to address the position. Read more
Mark Gaughan: Micah Hyde giving Bills the best free safety play in team history: "Hyde is 67 games and four-plus years into his Bills career. It’s time to call him the finest free safety ever to play for the Bills," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
SABRES
Observations: With all eyes on young core, Sabres veterans shine in opening win: The Sabres rode a 30-save performance by 40-year-old goalie Craig Anderson to a 5-1 season-opening win over the Montreal Canadiens. Read more and view our photo gallery
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Traditional orange pumpkins are a Halloween and fall decorating tradition. But if you want to spice things up this season, check out the many wild varieties out there.
• As the leaves slowly begin to show their autumn colors, Step Out Buffalo’s Lauren Spoth suggests six scenic drives that will “make you fall in love with fall.” The picturesque routes include Niagara-on-the-Lake and Canandaigua.
• A 12-year-old boy in Switzerland worships the Buffalo Bills and has worn team apparel since birth. Jimmy Morrissey’s mom is from Western New York and is a huge Bills fan. A few weeks ago, Jimmy was hospitalized after he contracted viruses that put him into kidney failure. WGRZ’s Danielle Church says members of the Bills Mafia from around the world mobilized to send the grateful boy thousands of encouraging messages.
• The Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens is a showcase for exotic horticulture treasures from around the world. In our As We See It series, The Buffalo News photography staff takes a fresh look at a local landmark that has been enchanting guests since it opened in 1900.
• On this day, we celebrate one of TV’s most beloved series. National I Love Lucy Day pays tribute to the comedic genius of Jamestown native Lucille Ball. For a few laughs, check out video clips from some classic “I Love Lucy” episodes.