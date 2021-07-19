Good Morning, Buffalo: Federal money brought many WNY restaurants through pandemic

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 19, 2021

Restaurateurs credit federal programs that kept them afloat during pandemic

Though challenges remain, restaurants in Western New York have begun to turn a corner now that Covid is in retreat. Some of the restaurateurs who have come out safely on the other side are crediting federal programs that kept them afloat.

In Erie County, roughly 197 restaurant and food companies split more than $52 million in Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants, according to recently released numbers from the Small Business Administration, which ran the program.

Those grants are a chunk of the $28.6 billion set aside for restaurants as part of the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan – the single largest earmark in the stimulus bill. Restaurateurs were able to apply for up to $10 million in grants to offset some of the losses caused by Covid, its effects on the economy and government shutdowns. Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, which went predominantly toward payroll costs, RRF funds could be applied toward a broader range of uses – including construction and maintenance.