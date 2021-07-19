Good Morning, Buffalo: Federal money brought many WNY restaurants through pandemic

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
July 19, 2021
Restaurateurs credit federal programs that kept them afloat during pandemic
Though challenges remain, restaurants in Western New York have begun to turn a corner now that Covid is in retreat. Some of the restaurateurs who have come out safely on the other side are crediting federal programs that kept them afloat.
In Erie County, roughly 197 restaurant and food companies split more than $52 million in Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants, according to recently released numbers from the Small Business Administration, which ran the program.
Those grants are a chunk of the $28.6 billion set aside for restaurants as part of the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan – the single largest earmark in the stimulus bill. Restaurateurs were able to apply for up to $10 million in grants to offset some of the losses caused by Covid, its effects on the economy and government shutdowns. Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, which went predominantly toward payroll costs, RRF funds could be applied toward a broader range of uses – including construction and maintenance.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: Do we need to worry about a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'? “At a glance, our Covid-19 numbers look good. Really good, if you consider the big picture, even as the daily case count locally – and in most places nationally – creeps higher,” writes Tim O'Shei. In this week’s “Pandemic Lessons,” O'Shei explores how concerned we should be about the uptick, and what we can do about it. Read more
Cuomo urges 'shots in arms' as percent of positive Covid cases ticks upward: State data show Western New York's seven-day average percentage of positive tests climbing from 1.05% on Thursday, to 1.13% on Friday and to 1.36% on Saturday. There were 39 new cases in Erie County on Saturday, seven in Niagara County, 11 in Cattaraugus, four in Chautauqua and none in Allegany. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
In Albany, the socialism experiment began before Walton won Buffalo mayoral primary: India Walton's campaign for Buffalo mayor has excited her fellow Democratic socialists both at home and afar. But her candidacy follows in the footsteps of six other self-described socialists who are already having an impact in the legislative chambers of the State Capitol. Read more
Erie County looks at new way to tackle old problem: serious health disparities: County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the new Office of Health Equity a necessary expansion of the area's African American Health Equity Task Force. Erie County fares worse on many state and national averages when it comes to premature deaths, lack of preventative care and childhood poverty among African American residents. Read more
Boy gets custom superhero bedroom from group that brings joy to children battling illness: Connor Bills, who this month marked two years since his acute lymphoblastic leukemia was declared in remission, is the 99th child in Western New York to have received a custom-designed bedroom from Special Spaces Buffalo. Read more
Buffalo stimulus aid to help students avoid repeating a grade: The Buffalo Public Schools will be spending much of its $289 million in stimulus money on the sort of things you might expect to help students make up for lost learning during the pandemic. But the district's plans also include yoga balls for "kindness and care rooms" in each school and AP exam fees for high school students. Read more
Radioactive steel mill cleanup in Lockport expected to cost $206M, is at least 11 years away: The Army Corps of Engineers has released a plan to demolish the radioactive portion of the old Simonds Saw & Steel Co. plant in Lockport, but not until 2032 at the earliest. Read more
WEATHER
Road flooding subsides after deluge dumps 4 inches of rain on region: A weekend storm that stalled over Western New York dumped 4 inches of rain over 24 hours in Akron and more than 3.5 inches in several other towns and cities, including Tonawanda, Middleport, Grand Island and Batavia, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 80. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Chris' NY Sandwich Co., giving lunch the respect it deserves: “Owner Chris Vendetti, who started Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. in 1990, has shepherded the operation through fire and plague in recent years,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “Naturally, he and his team are tired. But I couldn’t tell from the lineup of dishes coming out of the kitchen.” Read more
BILLS
Bills training camp position series: Only competition battle at safety is for backup spots: Another year and one basic fact about the Buffalo Bills' roster entering training camp rings true: Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde form one of the best safety tandems in the NFL. With the starting spots locked for the fifth straight season, the only competition is for two backup spots. Read more
Will safety Jaquan Johnson move into vacated role?: The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Johnson has played in 27 games the past two seasons. He played nearly 56% of the snaps on special teams, 249, which put him behind Tyler Matakevich, Siran Neal and Darryl Johnson. Read more
SABRES
Sabres protect Rasmus Ristolainen, expose Will Borgen for expansion draft: GM Kevyn Adams included most of his high-upside, non-exempt players on the club’s protection list for the Seattle expansion draft. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Seven skydivers are scheduled to jump from two planes flying 14,000 feet over the Horseshoe Falls Tuesday evening, reports Thomas J. Prohaska. Patrick Proctor, chairman of the Niagara Falls Tourism Advisory Board, said it's the first parachute jump above the falls in many years.
• Speaking of Niagara Falls, in an article for NYup.com, Jessica Kelly describes the Cave of the Winds experience and why the attraction is worthwhile even for locals.
• After nearly three years, Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Preserve in Blasdell received the news it wanted: Its 905-person dig on Aug. 25, 2018, is the world’s largest fossil dig. WGRZ has more on the honor from Guinness World Records.
• A Niagara County woman is doing her part to make sure those who served are remembered. WIVB’s Erica Brecher shares how Laura Prosser-McCabe is restoring veterans’ headstones in Wheatfield Cemetery, including some for Civil War and World War I soldiers.
