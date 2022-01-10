Good Morning, Buffalo: Federal fraud case targets big donor to local politicians

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Most prescribed drugs in Erie County show big changes in pain treatment and Covid impact: Private health insurers may not release prescription drug information, but Medicaid, government-sponsored health coverage for low-income residents, does. And that data is a gold mine for seeing how doctors are changing the way they treat illnesses, and address public health needs and social issues like addiction. We take a look at the Erie County Medicaid data for the past seven years. Read more