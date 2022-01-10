Good Morning, Buffalo: Federal fraud case targets big donor to local politicians

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 10, 2022
Biggest donor to Buffalo politicians stung by charges he defrauded pandemic loan program
Over the past two decades, nobody in Western New York has donated more money to politicians than Hormoz Mansouri.
The Town of Tonawanda engineer and developer has donated well over half a million dollars to a wide range of politicians, Democrats and Republicans alike.
In August, Mansouri was charged with defrauding a government program designed to help businesses harmed by the pandemic. Friends say Mansouri and his businesses have been hit hard by the charges, filed by prosecutors from his adopted country.
Reporter Dan Herbeck looks at the case in today's Buffalo News.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Free Covid-19 tests draw long lines, fall short of demand: People started lining up two hours early to get free Covid-19 test kits in some towns this weekend – and supplies ran out well before everyone who wanted one was able to get it. Erie County got 40,000 test kits from New York State, and distributed them to communities based on their population. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Most prescribed drugs in Erie County show big changes in pain treatment and Covid impact: Private health insurers may not release prescription drug information, but Medicaid, government-sponsored health coverage for low-income residents, does. And that data is a gold mine for seeing how doctors are changing the way they treat illnesses, and address public health needs and social issues like addiction. We take a look at the Erie County Medicaid data for the past seven years. Read more
Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum ready to expand, host more events: The project calls for extending the nonprofit museum to 300,000 square feet in exhibit space, creating one of the biggest car museums in terms of square footage in the world. The museum has acquired two buildings and a parking lot needed for the expansion, and now is petitioning Buffalo officials to purchase a portion of an adjoining street from the city. Read more
Owners of Clarence home intend to sue over wall collapse: The owners of a Clarence home that was heavily damaged 16 months ago when its back wall abruptly sank and collapsed intend to sue the town, Erie County, a pair of contractors and the developer of a subdivision under construction across the street. A lawyer for James and Judy Lalime has filed notices of claim and a summons, precursors to a lawsuit, against the parties in State Supreme Court. Read more
Fight continues to preserve Great Northern elevator despite court ruling: On Sunday, State Sen. Sean Ryan, Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera and Jessie Fisher of Preservation Buffalo Niagara stood in front of the grain elevator and again appealed to Archer Daniels Midland and the City of Buffalo to prevent the demolition of the giant brick structure. Read more
WEATHER
Will be chilly: Today will be cloudy with a high in the teens. A few flurries or snow showers are possible. Read more
BILLS
Bills clinch AFC East: The Buffalo Bills clinched their second AFC East championship in as many seasons with a 27-10 victory over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Check out all of our postgame coverage here. Read more
SABRES
Anders Bjork rejoins Sabres from protocol, aims to make more of an impact: Bjork, 25, returned to practice Sunday in KeyBank Center after entering the National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocol Jan. 4. The winger skated on a line with Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Asplund. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• For the second straight week, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs paid tribute to a legend through a custom design on his cleats. The kicks the Pro Bowler donned prior to Sunday’s game against the Jets were dedicated to actress-comedian Betty White, the original Golden Girl who died Dec. 31 at age 99.
• There was a reason a young Bills fan opened gifts a few days before her 11th birthday, which is today. Ava Joyce of Irondequoit learned that she would be attending Sunday’s game with her father, and her reaction – shared by ABC News to its 17 million Twitter followers – was nothing short of priceless.
• “One of the best things about house plants, besides adding color and life to our dreary winter scenes, house plants can live for years and years and years,” says Jackie Albarella, who shares some tips for picking the right house plant in WGRZ’s “2 The Garden.”
• Buffalo's theater community has seen this show before – the one of Covid-19 postponements and cancellations. WBFO's "Theater Talk" bemoans the latest developments, including a shortened run of "Hamilton" at Shea's Performing Arts Center.