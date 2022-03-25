Good Morning, Buffalo: Fans want the Bills to stay, but some cringe at their share of stadium cost

Marina mainstay: The Hatch to reopen under new operator: The veteran restaurateur behind Hooked Restaurant in Williamsville, the Juicery in Delaware Park and Lucia's on the Lake in Hamburg is taking over the dining spot that has served hordes of visitors on Buffalo's waterfront. Angelo Canna Jr.'s Lake Erie Dock has been selected by the city to run the Hatch and the former William K's restaurant at Erie Basin Marina. Read more

Buffalo State: Police say no evidence that bomb threat was credible: SUNY Buffalo State College said police found no evidence suggesting a bomb threat that shut down the campus Thursday was credible. But the college canceled all of today's classes, doing so "out of an abundance of caution and with spring break on the horizon," the college said in a statement. Read more