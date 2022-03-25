Good Morning, Buffalo: Fans want the Bills to stay, but some cringe at their share of stadium cost

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 25, 2022
Fans want the Bills to stay, but some cringe at their share of stadium cost
You can love Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the rest of the Buffalo Bills, but still not want to spend $1 billion of public funding to build the team a new stadium.
At least, that’s the opinion expressed by a segment of the Bills fan base in response to recent reports that the public spending toward a new, $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park could approach that amount.
Representatives from the state, Erie County and the team have kept quiet about the details of their negotiations. And County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in fact, has pushed back on the $1 billion figure as “inaccurate.”
He didn't elaborate.
We don’t know the final number that the state and county will put toward the project and likely won’t know until closer to the April 1 deadline to approve the state budget.
Stayed tuned today, though, for a significant step forward, according to league sources. That's when members of the National Football League’s stadium and finance committees are expected to vote to recommend the league approve a maximum $200 million loan to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula to help build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.
If the joint stadium-finance committee approves, as expected, then the league’s full ownership group will vote on the matter Monday, as part of the NFL’s four-day annual meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Feds search home of State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski, who was hit by train last year: The search warrant was executed Thursday morning at Michalski’s Amherst home. Michalski was hit by a train 13 months ago, days after FBI agents questioned him about his friendship with the owner of a Cheektowaga strip club. The train incident was called an “apparent suicide attempt” in a court document issued last year. Read more
Buffalo Public Schools HR chief resigns with separation agreement: The School Board voted unanimously to approve the separation agreement with Jamie Warren during a March 16 meeting – at midnight, following a two-hour, closed-door executive session that covered several topics. Warren had served as associate superintendent for human resources since September 2016. Read more
Marina mainstay: The Hatch to reopen under new operator: The veteran restaurateur behind Hooked Restaurant in Williamsville, the Juicery in Delaware Park and Lucia's on the Lake in Hamburg is taking over the dining spot that has served hordes of visitors on Buffalo's waterfront. Angelo Canna Jr.'s Lake Erie Dock has been selected by the city to run the Hatch and the former William K's restaurant at Erie Basin Marina. Read more
Buffalo State: Police say no evidence that bomb threat was credible: SUNY Buffalo State College said police found no evidence suggesting a bomb threat that shut down the campus Thursday was credible. But the college canceled all of today's classes, doing so "out of an abundance of caution and with spring break on the horizon," the college said in a statement. Read more
Former 911 supervisor admits sex crimes against co-workers: ‘Workplace violence at its worst’: A former supervisor in the Town of Tonawanda Police Department's 911 center accused of a pattern of sexual assault and harassment of female co-workers faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting his guilt in the case. Brett A. Rider, who was fired in September 2020 and indicted in November of that year, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual abuse, all felonies, in the incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2019. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside Left Coast Taco: After assisting with the buildout of Britesmith Brewing in Williamsville, Nate Root has designed the new location of Left Coast Taco, the San Diego-style taco shop he runs with his wife, Chelsea, in East Aurora. Their short move in February from an Oakwood Avenue plaza to a cinderblock shell on Elm Street affords them a bigger kitchen, significantly more seating and a new bar program. Watch the video
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Two Safire nursing homes fined $56,000 for violations: Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns, located in Buffalo, was fined $46,000 by the state for numerous violations relating to Covid-19-related safety protocols. Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns in the Town of Tonawanda was fined $10,000 for failing to thoroughly investigate and report incidents of possible physical abuse of two residents. Read more
Refresh Takes: UB med school’s largest graduating class celebrates Match Day: The annual ceremony – in which soon-to-be doctors across the U.S. learn simultaneously where they will go for residencies – took place online in 2020 and in scattered settings in 2021 because of the pandemic. More than 400 University at Buffalo medical school students, parents and loved ones attended this year’s affair at the Powerhouse in South Buffalo. Read more
BILLS
ESPN's Mel Kiper says Bills aren't in good spot for a CB late in first round: The Buffalo Bills will be hard-pressed to find a cornerback worth taking late in the first round of the NFL draft, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Kiper projects the Bills will take Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 25th overall pick in his latest first-round mock draft. Read more
SABRES
Sabres notebook: Owen Power, Devon Levi among prospects in action Friday: Sabres fans won’t have to wait until the puck drops Friday night in KeyBank Center to watch key players in the franchise’s future success. Five of the club’s six prospects in the NCAA Tournament – Owen Power and Erik Portillo of Michigan; Ryan Johnson and Aaron Huglen at Minnesota; and Devon Levi with Northeastern – will be in action as part of a first-round ESPNU tripleheader, beginning with Levi against Western Michigan at noon. Read more
Mattias Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success' for Sabres: Samuelsson has appeared in only 38 games since he took his first lap in warmups ahead of his debut with Buffalo in April, yet he’s often first over the boards at the start of a penalty kill and when coach Don Granato wants to try to shut down the opponent’s top line. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• One of the nation’s oldest continuously running clubs for women is located in a historic clubhouse on Delaware Avenue. The News’ Derek Gee shares photos of the Twentieth Century Club, an organization that’s located in a building designed in 1895 by renowned Buffalo architect E.B. Green.
• A family-owned restaurant in Buffalo is included on a list of “the 16 absolute best fish frys in the U.S.” by a website that's popular with foodies. Mashed.com describes Wiechec’s Lounge as “a Kaisertown mainstay since 1964 that offers a variety of delectable seafood dishes.
• And now for a not-so-savory fish story. An article in Scientific American warns that “supersized goldfish” discovered in a Toronto stormwater pond could eventually become "superinvaders" in the Great Lakes. Startled biologists found more than 20,000 goldfish in a single pond – fish that can survive harsh, polluted environments and sometimes live without oxygen for several months.
• If this weekend’s depressing weather outlook is making it tough to combat the winter blues, perhaps we should focus on the spring events that lie ahead. CNY News highlights spring festivals in upstate New York, including Buffalo’s Thawfest on April 9 and Rochester’s annual Lilac Festival in May.
Enjoy your weekend!
