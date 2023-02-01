Good Morning, Buffalo: Fans return to Sabres games as team improves, but there are still plenty of empty seats

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 1, 2023

Fans return to Sabres games as team improves, but there are still plenty of empty seats

Fans streamed into KeyBank Center for Ryan Miller Night on Jan. 19 – an unfamiliar site over the previous two seasons for the Buffalo Sabres.

Two days later, the Sabres had their fifth sellout of the season for a Kids Day matinee contest, before the team left town for a four-game road trip.

That's been a big change from last season, when empty seats were nearly as common as fans at Sabres home games.

Attendance is up by about 46% this season, with the team averaging 14,633 fans in announced attendance – a testament to the team’s improved record and its position as the highest-scoring team in the National Hockey League.

But the Sabres still have a long way to go. The team, which had played to regular sellouts for almost a decade, beginning with a Presidents' Trophy-winning squad in 2006-07 led by Chris Drury and Daniel Briere that advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, still is drawing more than 20% fewer fans than during those peak years.

– Michael Petro

Buffalo parents file class-action lawsuit against city over lack of fluoride in water: The lawsuit states that residents and community leaders “were completely in the dark” about city leaders’ decision to quietly stop adding fluoride to its water system 7½ years ago. The Buffalo News disclosed the Water Board’s action earlier this month. Read more

‘Anger and frustration’ over fluoride flap at Buffalo City Hall as Water Board chair is no-show: Oluwole McFoy, chairman of the Buffalo Water Board, said in a letter to the Council's Community Development Committee that he was advised by city lawyers to remain quiet on the matter because residents filed a lawsuit against the city on Monday. Read more

Who killed the monsignor? Priest suspected in murder was accused of molesting boys: Day 11: Reports filed by homicide detectives back then portray Rev. John D. Lewandowski as a hard-drinking man who used profane sexual language around youngsters. Read more

ECC’s big move: College scrambles to relocate after blizzard damage to City Campus: SUNY Erie Community College’s main City Campus building, the historic former post office on Ellicott Street, will be closed for the entire semester. The deadly blizzard that struck Buffalo over Christmas weekend blew open louvers on a ventilation system. That caused pipes in a fifth-floor penthouse to freeze and burst, destroying the ceilings and flooding the floors below. Read more

This is not a test: Erie County plans to put emergency alert system to work when next disaster strikes: County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it's now clear to him that too many people either didn't get the message or didn't take the messages of dire weather conditions seriously before the December blizzard. Read more

Family frustrated by lack of arrest in October slaying of Buffalo State student on UB North Campus: Family and friends of Tyler X. Lewis, the SUNY Buffalo State student who was fatally stabbed on the University at Buffalo North Campus, are growing frustrated with an ongoing investigation that so far hasn't led to an arrest. They went to UB this week to bring renewed attention to the 19-year-old's killing and to put pressure on police and prosecutors to wrap up their investigation. They have also set up a tip line and offered a reward. His parents recently sued Buffalo State and UB for failing to ensure the safety of their only child. Read more

Fact-finder recommends raises to make Buffalo teacher pay competitive but falls short of union proposal: The recommendations released Tuesday by an independent mediator, while not binding, are intended to guide the district and Buffalo Teachers Federation in resolving an impasse that began in 2019. Read more

Nate McMurray declares Democratic candidacy for county executive: The former Grand Island supervisor who narrowly lost a congressional election to Republican Chris Collins in 2018 will challenge Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary. Read more

Developer, Medical Campus square off over planned McCarley Gardens expansion: The owner of the low-income housing complex and the developer who is seeking to expand it are trying again to win city approval for their $37 million project, after a state court threw out the previous decision because the city violated open-meeting and public notice requirements. Read more

$10 million award will promote ‘clean mobility’ for East Buffalo residents: A plan submitted by the nonprofit LISC NY and its partners was selected as one of 10 grand prize winners in the $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes challenges. The three-year local initiative promotes health, safety and mobility on multiple fronts. Read more

Two Buffalo apartment projects get downsized after previous approvals: Developers scaled back the unrelated projects in North Buffalo in response to neighborhood feedback and other challenges. Read more

Analysis: Bills' vulnerability vs. blitz put sour end on Josh Allen's big season: As the Bills found out in their playoff loss to the Bengals, there was a limit to Allen’s success under pressure. When blitzed, Allen still produced big numbers, a ton of yards and touchdowns. But he was not an efficient quarterback overall when the defense brought extra rushers. Read more

Sabres' Owen Power entering rookie of the year discussion with impactful season: No other rookie has been on the ice for as many 5-on-5 goals as Power, who has celebrated 54 with his teammates in those situations, and he’s tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen with Rasmus Dahlin and Jonas Siegenthaler of the New Jersey Devils, according to Natural Stat Trick. Power ranks 16th in total 5-on-5 ice time. Read more

• How do parents talk with their children about highly publicized traumatic incidents such as the beating and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis? Dr. Wendy Weinstein of BryLin Behavioral Health System appeared on WIVB’s Wake Up! and shared strategies for having difficult conversations with kids.

• A decaying building in Buffalo’s Cobblestone District that's the focus of a noisy dispute between the city and its owner has a fascinating backstory, WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports. The structure on South Park Avenue was the site of the city’s last operating blacksmith shop.

• Developers tout it as the region’s first tiny home village. Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer profiles Basecamp Tiny Cabins, a cluster of 11 lodging facilities in ski country near the Village of Ellicottville.

