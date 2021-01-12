Good Morning, Buffalo: Fans can attend Saturday's Bills-Ravens game under same rules

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 12, 2021

Fans can attend Saturday's Bills-Ravens game under same rules

After waiting the entire regular season to see the Buffalo Bills play in person, fans finally got their chance Saturday when the team hosted its first playoff game in 24 years.

Now, the Bills Mafia gets to do it again one week later.

The state has agreed to let fans into Bills Stadium for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, with the same general rules in place that applied for the wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The team began selling tickets for the Ravens game on Sunday and Monday, even as it awaited official approval for its plans.

Nearly 6,800 fans were granted permission to attend the Colts game. It's not yet known how many will be at the Ravens game, but the team told season ticket holders the game had sold out by Monday afternoon.