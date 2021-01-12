Good Morning, Buffalo: Fans can attend Saturday's Bills-Ravens game under same rules

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 12, 2021
Fans can attend Saturday's Bills-Ravens game under same rules
After waiting the entire regular season to see the Buffalo Bills play in person, fans finally got their chance Saturday when the team hosted its first playoff game in 24 years.
Now, the Bills Mafia gets to do it again one week later.
The state has agreed to let fans into Bills Stadium for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, with the same general rules in place that applied for the wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The team began selling tickets for the Ravens game on Sunday and Monday, even as it awaited official approval for its plans.
Nearly 6,800 fans were granted permission to attend the Colts game. It's not yet known how many will be at the Ravens game, but the team told season ticket holders the game had sold out by Monday afternoon.
"A prime-time postseason divisional round playoff game is something this town hasn't seen in such a long time," said Ashley Petty, who snagged two tickets to Saturday's game. "The energy is going to be incredible and we're going to be as loud as we can."
– Stephen T. Watson
In State of the State address, Cuomo says New York is at a crossroads
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday depicted a state still "anxious" from the threat of Covid-19 still ravaging all parts of New York, but said a long can-do spirit in the Empire State will offer new opportunities for economic rebirth in a post-Covid-19 era.
In his 11th State of the State address, Cuomo said the state can't wait until everyone is vaccinated before fully reopening the economy. He outlined some proposals for helping revive an economy damaged by the pandemic. Transportation, affordable broadband and “green energy” are on the governor’s economic agenda.
The governor said too many medical supplies are made in China, a vulnerability revealed by the pandemic. He suggested a new state law to favor the purchase of U.S.-made products. Cuomo also proposed a 1,000-member Public Health Corps to help with the vaccination program, and free online training for up to 100,000 citizens who want to help with a future health emergency.
– Tom Precious, Thomas J. Prohaska and Matt Glynn
COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York State’s vaccine registration website off to a disjointed and frustrating start: As a few million more New Yorkers became eligible on Monday to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks and months, the rollout of a new state website aimed at setting up vaccination appointments came with glitches, few answers and frustration. Read more
Here’s who is eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under New York’s Phase 1B: The state has broadened the array of people eligible for vaccinations. Even though individuals may be eligible to receive the vaccine, limited vaccine supplies across the state means that it may be weeks or longer until doses are available. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Schumer: Impeachment won’t stand in the way of stimulus, infrastructure plans: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, soon will be the Senate majority leader. In his first one-on-one interview since two Georgia runoff elections swung Senate control to the Democrats, Schumer told The News that President Trump's impeachment won't stand in the way of stimulus and infrastructure legislation. Read more
Reed opposes impeaching Trump, but Higgins backs it: While Rep. Tom Reed rejected impeachment in an op-ed in the New York Times, Rep. Brian Higgins said to those opposing impeachment: "... you're either wrong or you're weak, and you may be both." Read more
FBI questions organizers of Buffalo buses to Capitol rally that led to riot: Rus and Jul Thompson, well-known right-wing activists, told The News on Monday that agents discussed the deadly events in Washington during a two-hour session. But Rus Thompson said none of the 110 bus passengers from Western New York entered the Capitol building. Read more
Stella Louise Usiak, 17, avid Taylor Swift fan inspired many: Stella loved her family and friends, her pets, Camp Good Days and Special Times and all the teen things she barely got to experience – driving, shopping, experimenting with makeup and music. Taylor Swift was an inspiration to the North Tonawanda girl, who died Jan. 9 in Oishei Children's Hospital. Read more
Kolkmeyer drops plans for boutique hotel at Goodyear Mansion – for now: Instead, his Priam Enterprises will turn the 29 planned hotel rooms in the Delaware Avenue mansion into furnished rental units, at least for the short term. Read more
WEATHER
No shovels necessary in the coming days: Even though snow will be detected on radar in the coming days, Don Paul reports that these snow showers “will play no more role than a minor nuisance, possibly contributing to a few isolated nighttime slick spots when the temperatures are colder.” Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Where's the beef? At Haak's Cakes in Hamburg: Stephanie Haak is the brains, and the hands, behind a new contestant in the “most Buffalonian” dessert category: the beef on weck cake. Read more
COMMENTARY
Sean Kirst: His grandmother fled mob violence in Tulsa massacre. He hears echoes in D.C.: Seth Bryant sees the upheaval in Washington “as a searing call to conscience,” writes Kirst. Bryant notes that the violence and bloodshed in the Capitol could have been even worse if the timing had changed just a little. He can envision nightmare scenarios because his family lived one out for generations. Read more
BILLS
Innovative RPOs helped Josh Allen improvise: Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of the quarterback play has 10 videos and analysis of Allen's strong performance Saturday against the Colts. Read more
Five takeaways from Monday's Bills news conferences: Zack Moss is out for the postseason, the Houston Texans are interested in interviewing Leslie Frazier, Cole Beasley feels "good enough" and more from the Bills Monday media call. Read more
SABRES
NHL Power Rankings: Lightning start season at top: Predictions in this NHL season? Good luck, writes Mike Harrington. See where the Buffalo Sabres land on his preseason NHL power rankings. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A Lewiston boy who lost part of his leg following a lawn mower accident in 2018 is finally able to run again. Gavin Burns, who is now in seventh grade, had been using a prosthetic that limited his range of mobility. WKBW’s Jeff Rusack reports Gavin recently received a new prosthetic that “lets him be a kid again.” The teen is determined to fulfill a goal he set shortly after his accident. He aims to a run a marathon one day.
• Actor and comedian George Lopez once proclaimed: “When things are bad, it's the best time to reinvent yourself.” Ed Healy of Visit Buffalo Niagara examines 12 ways that Buffalo is moving forward with its “reinvention” even during the pandemic.
• Some Ontario wineries in the Niagara region have decided not to produce ice wine this year, reports the Niagara Falls Review. Lower grape yields in 2020 and the pandemic-induced cancellation of ice wine-related events are among the reasons cited.
• Buffalo’s Stephen McKinley Henderson has achieved success on stage, screen and television. The Tony-nominated actor talks with Peter Palmisano about his career and his local adventures in a podcast produced by Road Less Traveled Productions.
