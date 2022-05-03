Good Morning, Buffalo: Family reunited with decades-old photos found after thrift store buy

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 3, 2022

Family reunited with decades-old photos found after thrift store buy

Robin Bell said it happens more often than you would imagine.

The Town of Niagara woman will bring home an object she's bought at a thrift shop or estate sale, open it up and find a family memento hidden inside.

She's found old family Bibles, books gifted from one relative to another and even bronzed baby shoes.

Most of all, Bell said, she finds family photos.

There's rarely enough information, like a last name, to help Bell track down the people to which the mementoes belong.

Over the years, she's regularly turned to social media to help her find those families. Despite her best efforts, she's never connected with anyone in the photos she's shared on Facebook.

That changed on Thursday, when a Facebook plea helped connect Bell with the family featured in a half-dozen photos she discovered in a 120-year-old wash stand she bought at a thrift shop.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Stimulus aid to help pay for Erie County’s high-speed internet venture: Three years ago, County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveiled "ErieNET," a publicly funded broadband network that promised to bring high-speed internet access to more parts of the city and rural areas throughout the county. We take a look at what that fiber-optic network map looks like, how it will get paid for, and why it's taking so long to get off the ground. Read more

Benjamin indictment sparks ballot exit bill, new criticism of Hochul: Brian Benjamin rocked Gov. Kathy Hochul's political ship last month when he was arrested and indicted on campaign finance violations and bribery, forcing his resignation as lieutenant governor. Now the State Legislature is readying a bill allowing those facing charges – like Benjamin – to more easily leave the ballot, and remove a major albatross weighing down Hochul. Read more

Democrats file federal lawsuit to try to reinstate their congressional map: Democrats on Monday went to federal court to try to rescue the congressional redistricting plan that state courts ruled to be an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander. Read more

Erosion of shoreline at Wendt Beach has neighbors nervous: Recent storms have undermined the sandy bluff at Wendt Beach Park, and neighbors to the south of the park want the county to shore up the bluff. Read more

City eyes public works campus as it mulls budget moves to improve snow-removal efforts: Buffalo officials want to create a DPW campus somewhere in the city, and part of that vision includes redeveloping the Broadway Barns – where the department now stores all of its equipment and salt – so that it complements the adjacent African American Heritage Corridor on Michigan Street. Read more

Gary Quenneville to retire after 37 years at KeyBank: Quenneville, now Key’s regional sales executive, is retiring from Key, effective June 1. He spent his whole career at Key, starting in 1985. He worked in the Hudson Valley and Central New York before coming to Western New York 22 years ago. Read more

Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 strangulation death of Buffalo woman: Andre C. Whigham has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Tiara Lott, whose body was found last year alongside railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in Buffalo. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: The weekly weather word is ‘lackluster’: Sunday looks best of all, with stronger high pressure clearing us out and allowing temperatures to return to the low-to-mid 60s, after Saturday’s upper 50s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto guide: Buffalo’s bodacious brunches: Here’s where Andrew Galarneau seeks some of the most remarkable brunch dishes Western New York has to offer. (Brewery brunch, a whole thing by itself, is a guide for another week.) Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

City seeks developers for LaSalle Metro Station complex: Aiming to advance the development already underway along Main Street, city officials are hoping to turn the station and seven acres of surrounding land into a mix of housing and first-floor retail, with an attractive streetscape and public area. Read more

BILLS

History shows how critical Kaiir Elam pick is for Bills: A look at Buffalo Bills draft history shows how critical the selection of Kaiir Elam will be for the Super Bowl hopes of the Bills the next few seasons. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Some local booksellers are crediting TikTok for inspiring a reading revival among young people. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall looks at the #BookTok phenomenon.

• Local teens will tackle a variety of weighty topics Friday at a “Youth Voice Conference.” WKBW’s Taylor Epps previews the event that will feature presentations on issues that range from immigration and criminal justice to online learning.

• It’s widely known that dancing can improve our physical health. But the American Dance Therapy Association notes that it can also relieve stress, anxiety and depression. Spectrum News’ Camalot Todd talks with the founder of a local company called Dance Therapy With Can Marie.

• She’s known as the “Pushy Plant Lady” in social media circles. Lola Caraballo’s new business in Allentown is the byproduct of “guerilla gardening,” writes Newell Nussbaumer for Buffalo Rising.

