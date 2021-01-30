Good Morning, Buffalo: Family mourns too-soon Covid-19 death of 45-year-old Tonawanda man

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 30, 2021
Family mourns too-soon Covid-19 death of 45-year-old Tonawanda man
Covid-19 has taken the lives of more than 1,400 people in Erie County.
It has touched the lives of far more.
Derek Cline, 45, left behind a devoted wife, loving family members and friends, including the 16 hockey officials who lined both sides of a pathway at the cemetery earlier this month as his casket was laid to its final rest.
Harry Scull Jr., who photographed the family at the mortuary, saw the pain family members incurred as Derek lay motionless in the viewing room.
"I literally lost my composure and broke down when I got to the room," said Bill Cline, Derek's father. "A parent should not be burying their children."
– Mark Sommer
MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Schools to reopen Monday in Buffalo as BTF awaits hearing on lawsuit: Amid a pandemic and now a lawsuit, Buffalo Public Schools will reopen Monday. District officials delivered that main message Friday, after students and parents spent the day anxiously awaiting a legal action to block the much-anticipated return to the classroom for city public school students. Read more
Testing at Bills playoff games helps weddings return to New York: Weddings can take place in New York State beginning March 15, with certain restrictions, if guests undergo coronavirus testing beforehand, just as fans did for Bills playoff games earlier this month. Guests will be capped at 50% of a venue's capacity, with a maximum of 150 people. Read more
Room reshuffle: For many, the pandemic has changed our homes: Last year, many people had to find spaces to work and study at home and make other changes in household routines, such as shopping and cooking. While not all are permanent, some will continue and may even influence home trends in the future. Read more
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Prospectus 2021: How the Buffalo Niagara business scene is shaping up: The path for the Buffalo Niagara economy as the pandemic eases is likely to be quite different from the path it was on before the outbreak, when much of the talk still centered on the region's nascent renaissance. Now, with so much talk centered on getting back to normal, there likely will be a new normal that emerges from the pandemic. Read more
Child Victims Act lawsuit against Rick James estate dismissed from court: The plaintiff’s lawyer, Darren Seilback, pulled the plug on the case after an attorney for Rick James' trust asked the court to dismiss it on the grounds that the trust had nothing to do with any harm alleged by the plaintiff, an unidentified Erie County woman who alleged that James raped her in 1979. Read more
After rocky start, Buffalo says school speed camera missteps resolved: Buffalo's School Zone Safety Program – which uses speed cameras at 20 zones by public, private and charter schools – has been a lightning rod for criticism from Common Council members and residents, but after fixing some problems, the Brown administration says the program is flawless. Read more
Damage to AM&A's utility vault means Washington Street will stay closed: Crews seeking last fall to make repairs to the underground utility vault in front of the former AM&A's department store building discovered that the structural damage was much worse than expected. The extent, cost and responsibility for some of the repairs isn't fully clear, either. Read more
Parents, students on edge over youth sports can find refuge with Project Play: Project Play WNY recently hosted a webinar, "Youth Sports in the Age of Covid: Best Practices for Parents," in which panelists from across the country shared strategies to help families spend more time in meaningful activity, as well as address the uncertainties of organized sports. Read more
[More: Man stabbed on Elmwood Avenue in apparent "random act of violence"]
POLITICS
Under siege, Cuomo gets little help from fellow Democrats: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was slammed by Republicans throughout the day Thursday after the state attorney general issued a scathing report about the handling of Covid-19 in New York nursing homes. Many of Cuomo's fellow Democrats stayed silent and left Cuomo on his own, while others issued harsh assessments of the Cuomo administration. Read more
Schumer, Gillibrand launch effort to restore SALT deduction: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand on Friday launched their latest effort to fully restore the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes – a fight that, while not a certain win, stands a better chance of success thanks to Schumer's recent ascension to the Senate's top job, writes Jerry Zremski. Read more
Jacobs' challenge to election could cost him campaign cash: Dozens of corporations and organizations have announced that their political action committees will not give money to lawmakers – such as Jacobs – who voted against certifying the Electoral College results from swing states. With limited funds remaining from Jacobs' campaign last summer, plus a $500,000 loan he gave to his own campaign, the funds pulled by PACs may prove significant. Read more
Erie County Dems back Hardwick for comptroller but reject Reardon for sheriff: The party response to County Legislator Kevin R. Hardwick's run for comptroller was met with unanimous approval by Democrats, but the party wasn't interested in Michael F. Reardon's attempt to replace Sheriff Timothy B. Howard. Read more
WEATHER
It's icy cold in Buffalo, but there's a fast melt in Greenland and Antarctica: Don Paul expects more sunshine and a less-biting wind chill Saturday, even if temperatures will still hover in the upper teens to low 20s. The global news regarding the pace of melting ice and rising sea levels, however, is alarming. Read more
BILLS
Inside the Bills: Behind the scenes of how team navigated its way through Covid-19 protocols: "You know that pit-in-your-stomach feeling as you wait for medical test results? Try experiencing that every day for about six months," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Lindy Ruff thrilled with the chance to run the Devils: The quest for an elusive Stanley Cup has never left Lindy Ruff's mind. He has a long road to get there with the New Jersey Devils, but he's just grateful to at least have the chance. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The removal of the orange and yellow zone designations from Erie County earlier this week proved to be good news for three local ice rinks, which will reopen for standard practices and games, with Covid-19 precautions, reports Harold McNeil.
• It's not just ice rinks. The Buffalo Zoo's indoor exhibits have also reopened to the public after the state's change to the restrictions. WGRZ's Most Buffalo team notes specific areas that will be open, and how to get tickets in advance.
• There's controversy at the Broadway Market, where six seasonal vendors have been denied access to their booths because they duplicate products sold by year-round market vendors, WKBW reports. A market representative said that the new rule could be revisited in the next year or two.
• Get to know Rivalry, the newest art space in Allentown. Buffalo Rising's Newell Nussbaumer details who's behind the space, what the name means and information on its inaugural show.
