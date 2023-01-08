Good Morning, Buffalo: Family members reflect on legacies of lives cut short in Tops massacre

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 8, 2023

Family members reflect on legacies of lives cut short in Tops massacre

They will never forget, and they want Buffalo to always remember, too.

While still grieving, the loved ones of the May 14 massacre victims are also striving to make sure their legacies are honored.

The Buffalo News invited family members to share stories of their loved ones and what they hope to do to make sure such a tragedy never takes place again.

Ruth Whitfield's son shared his mother's unabashed love for him and his family. Katherine Massey's cousin recalled how she had a special way of spreading beauty and joy wherever she went. Mark Talley, son of Geraldine Talley, wrote of his determination to bring about the changes Buffalo needs to combat systemic racism and economic disparity.

Here are their stories.

– Maki Becker

After a week in which football really was about life and death, is it time to cheer again? Several days ago, when Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped while playing a game designed to entertain us, we stopped, too. Football is our release. The sport represents our hopes for greatness; sometimes, it’s even our lifeline. But in those frightening moments, could we imagine cheering again? Read more

Prosecutor voices concern for safety of witnesses in Buffalo trial involving organized crime allegations: Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi expressed concerns Friday during a conference in court regarding the trial of strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr. and retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administrative Agent Joseph S. Bongiovanni. Read more

Hogan, stripped of his law license, states his case to the legal community: Corey J. Hogan, in an email to lawyers in the region, vows to challenge the suspension of his law license and defends the actions that led a panel of judges to bar him from practicing law for two years. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy but dry: Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon with a high in the low 30s. Read more

BLIZZARD OF 2022

Sean Kirst: For founder of clinic in South Sudan, rescue in blizzard built on Epiphany: For the Buffalo family central to the blizzard rescue of Fidele Dhan, a childhood "Lost Boy" from South Sudan who grew up to found a clinic to serve the suffering in his home village, there is no doubt about this fact: In point of truth, in the absolute way that it happened, you cannot separate saving Fidele from the arrival of three kings, and the Epiphany. Read more

When the looting stops, the costly rush for stores to reopen begins: When Buffalo residents finally emerged from the blizzard, they were met with a number of boarded-up store windows and closed stores. As of last week, 21 people have been arrested in connection with looting. For store owners, the focus has been on the cleanup and opening again – and measuring the cost. For many, insurance will only cover some of their losses. Read more

A sprinkler break flooded student apartments on Christmas. Some tenants say units are now unlivable: Leah Jasmine awoke Christmas morning to the blare of a fire alarm and a cascade of water into her second-floor apartment on Buffalo’s West Side. Nearly two weeks later, Jasmine has yet to hear from the management company of Monarch 716 apartments about how it plans to fix extensive water damage inside the four-bedroom unit she shares with three other SUNY Buffalo State students. More than a dozen apartments were flooded in Building 1 of the sprawling complex on Forest Avenue. Read more

Estranged daughter remembers parents found dead in tent in blizzard aftermath: Kairi Locklyn Wilder of Texas City, Texas, heard from the former foster parents of her half-siblings, who offered their condolences about her parents, Stephen D. Guard and Kristi Johnson. Wilder had no idea what had happened and called the morgue at the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office. That's when she learned that her parents' bodies had been found in a tent in the backyard of a West Side house. Read more

International Prep student memorializes art teacher's mother, a victim of the blizzard: Angelie Perez, a senior at International Prep, felt her teacher's grief. The art teacher, Edie Syta, lost her 73-year-old mother in the blizzard that crushed the Buffalo area over Christmas. Students often will write cards or letters to their teachers or public figures during difficult times. Perez chose to draw – the medium that connected her to her teacher. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Bugs, batteries and blades: For Western New York startups, climate and clean tech is hot: Turning food waste into animal feed using bugs. Developing windmill blades that adapt to real-time wind conditions. Making electric vehicle charging more accessible. These are just a sampling of the things climate tech and clean tech companies growing right here in Western New York are doing. Read more

Spotlight/housing: Buffalo Niagara gets an 'A' for affordability: Mortgage and housing tracker HSH.com recently issued a report comparing the 50 biggest U.S. markets based on how much you would need to earn to afford a median-priced house in each market. The result: Buffalo Niagara was the nation's eighth-most affordable housing market. Read more

OPINION

The Editorial Board: It was a historic, unforgiving storm, but Buffalo still fell short: Given that big storms on a regular basis can absolutely be expected here, a local government that is not properly prepared for a blizzard – especially a blizzard that was predicted and accurately described well in advance of its arrival – can safely be accused of some degree of ineptitude. Read more

Analysis: The Magic 8-Ball knows all. Or a lot, anyway: “It’s been a year since the Politics Column’s Magic 8-Ball emerged from its lair in the top drawer of a back row desk at The Buffalo News,” writes Robert J. McCarthy. “But as the Onyx Orb makes its annual daylight appearance, it once again signals a new year and all of its politics. So at the dawn of 2023, we again turn to the Poolball Predictor for the best semi-accurate prognostications this side of Ellicott Creek.” Read more

BILLS

Scouting Report: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs have had a field day in recent meetings against New England: Allen has 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 107.2 in his past four starts against the Patriots. He is one of two quarterbacks, along with Patrick Mahomes, with 4,000-plus passing yards and at least 30 passing touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. Read more

What Chiefs' victory against Raiders means for Bills, AFC playoff seeding: Even with a victory Sunday against New England, the Bills (12-3) cannot catch KC on a percentage basis, which will be used to determine seeding after the Bills-Bengals game was canceled Monday in the wake of Damar Hamlin's frightening injury. Read more

SABRES

Observations: 'Special' night for Sabres ends with Victor Olofsson's goal in OT: The goal horn sounded and applause erupted when Victor Olofsson scored the game-winning goal in overtime to send the Sabres to a 6-5 win. Read more

Inside the NHL: A 'moment of celebration' all night long from Sabres sets stage for big day in Orchard Park: PA announcer Jay Moran asked for the celebration and he got it. For Hamlin and his family. And for all those first responders and medical professionals who impeccably did their jobs in the toughest of circumstances. The scoreboard and ribbon boards were bathed in Bills blue and all said "Love for Damar." Read more

