Good Morning, Buffalo: Family doctors could be key to prodding vaccine-reluctant New Yorkers

Bogus cocaine charge led to exoneration and now, a lawsuit against Buffalo

Morgan T. Eaton called it a classic case of driving while Black.

Buffalo police stopped him for failing to signal as he pulled his family van to the curb on a residential street. The officers said they smelled marijuana – a personal-use amount was found – so they searched his vehicle and examined a vial of pills. Their field test on the powder they contained showed it wasn't cocaine, but they charged Eaton with drug possession anyway and alleged he was selling cocaine.

When a crime lab analysis showed the powder was not a controlled substance – the pills were suppositories his fiancée used for a yeast infection – the charge was dropped. Now Eaton is suing over his false arrest, which was all caught on body camera video.

– Matthew Spina

