Good Morning, Buffalo: Family doctors could be key to prodding vaccine-reluctant New Yorkers

May 8, 2021
Family doctors could be key to prodding vaccine-reluctant New Yorkers
With growing concern about a drop in Covid vaccination rates in New York, the Cuomo administration and localities are looking at incentives – from free booze to ballgame tickets to retail store discounts – as a hesitancy antidote.
But might that arsenal be more complete by better involving what surveys suggest is the most trustworthy advice when it comes to information about Covid vaccines: the family doctor?
“Primary care physicians are probably going to be the best messenger to convince wait-and-see people to get vaccinated … Primary care physicians’ primary concern is the health of their patients, and they’ve been on the front lines of providing vaccines for years," said Dr. John Fudyma, chief medical officer of Latus Medical Care, an Amherst practice.
– Tom Precious
Erie, Niagara counties are ready when Covid shots are approved for ages 12-15: With the Food and Drug Administration expected soon to approve the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 immunizations for 12- to 15-year-olds, Erie and Niagara counties, which already have scheduled school immunization clinics for 16- and 17-year-olds, are planning to expand eligibility when the approval comes for younger patients. The clinics will offer Pfizer vaccines for students and Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for adults. Read more
Court orders Orchard Park, Williamsville secondary students back to school: State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Friday ordered the two school districts to offer full-time instruction on May 17 as long as Covid-19 transmissions continue to decrease. The temporary order affecting middle and high schools came at the end of a daylong hearing on the request of parents to return their students to in-person instruction five days a week. Read more
Covid-19 ends West Seneca East's football season hours before semifinal playoff game: The Trojans are the second team in less than 24 hours to have its season end by Covid-19 instead of its scheduled opponent. Lancaster advanced to the Class AA final after Bennett was placed on Covid-19 pause Thursday night. Read more
[More: Stay updated on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' maps and statistics]
Bogus cocaine charge led to exoneration and now, a lawsuit against Buffalo
Morgan T. Eaton called it a classic case of driving while Black.
Buffalo police stopped him for failing to signal as he pulled his family van to the curb on a residential street. The officers said they smelled marijuana – a personal-use amount was found – so they searched his vehicle and examined a vial of pills. Their field test on the powder they contained showed it wasn't cocaine, but they charged Eaton with drug possession anyway and alleged he was selling cocaine.
When a crime lab analysis showed the powder was not a controlled substance – the pills were suppositories his fiancée used for a yeast infection – the charge was dropped. Now Eaton is suing over his false arrest, which was all caught on body camera video.
– Matthew Spina
See the six proposals from developers vying to redevelop Buffalo's Mohawk Ramp: One proposal calls for a 10-story glass tower, while another would add a 13th-floor restaurant on its top floor. Still another would redevelop nearby, underused buildings long coveted by developers. Those ideas were among six dramatic proposals unveiled by the City of Buffalo on Friday to redevelop a city-owned parking ramp at East Mohawk and Ellicott streets. Read more
Brood X cicadas are about to emerge, but WNY will miss out: Have you been hearing about the periodical cicadas of Brood X – and their emergence from underground this May and June after 17 years? Here in Western New York, we’re not expected to experience this weird but fascinating event. But if you know someone in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Ohio or other areas, that’s another story. Read more
Rising natural gas production and expanded pipelines give a boost to National Fuel: National Fuel Gas Co. is cashing in on its expanded pipeline network and its growing natural gas drilling operations in Pennsylvania. The Amherst-based energy company said its second-quarter profits jumped by 46%, excluding a huge write-down it took last year and other one-time items. Read more
Don Paul: More cool, cloudy and wet weather in store for WNY: After Friday’s 40s, Saturday and Sunday's 50s will feel better by comparison, until later Sunday. Some sunny breaks will develop by Saturday afternoon, but "popcorn" showers could affect a few parts of the area. Read more
Which of Brandon Beane's draft picks will provide the best value?: In this week's Bills Mailbag, Jay Skurski answers more draft-related questions, as well as questions like which Buffalo player has the most to prove in 2021, and if the Bills are still interested in trading for Philly tight end Zach Ertz. Read more
Thriving in a 'contract year,' Rasmus Asplund wants to be part of Sabres' future: Once considered an unlikely source for offense, Asplund has become a top-six fixture with six goals and 10 points in 22 games since interim coach Don Granato took over. Read more
• Canadian geese goslings in a huddle at Tifft, hula hooping at South Park and a new bagel restaurant in the works in Lockport are among the Out and About in WNY scenes snapped so far in May by The News' staff photographers. Take a peek.
• It took just a week for the University at Buffalo football team to fill its head-coaching void, coming to terms with former University of Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist on Friday night. The News' Rachel Lenzi introduces the new Bull who replaces Lance Leipold.
• For those who crave the chance to try New York's regional food specialties outside of New York City, a new digital guide dubbed the Upstate Eats Trail homes in on everything from garbage plates in Rochester, wings in Buffalo, salt potatoes from Syracuse and spiedies from Binghamton. WNBF in Binghamton has the details.
• Creative and charitable T-shirt organization 26 Shirts will open a retail location inside the Tri-Main Center, at 2495 Main St., Suite 347, WGRZ reports.