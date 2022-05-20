Good Morning, Buffalo: Faces in the community: 'We come together every time. And we stay together'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 20, 2022

Faces in the community: 'We come together every time. And we stay together'

Residents of Buffalo’s Cold Spring neighborhood that adjoins the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue have been struggling to fathom why a gunman would target their community.

But during interviews with The News, these residents talked as much about their pride in who they are and what their neighborhood represents than the pain that they’re going through at an excruciating time.

Here are a few insights from neighbors as they share what Cold Spring means to them.

"It hurts that someone outside of our community could come here and specifically target my people … And when I say my people it’s because we get this all the time and it hurts. And we’re tired. Just tired." – Lisa Wilson

"Everyone looks out for everybody. It’s a multicultural neighborhood and we all get along. That means a lot more than just a community; that’s family." – Fred Eckles

"I never thought I would ever witness nothing like this. It’s just hard. People need to come together. It’s time to stop talking and time to start showing." – Tyree Lemon

MORE COVERAGE

Six days after the shooting, the Buffalo community continues to come together and recover.

More stories were shared, and more solutions plotted. The section of Jefferson Avenue surrounding the Tops opened to traffic. And for the victims' families, they will lay their loved ones to rest in the coming days.

Some of the families watched the accused shooter get indicted Thursday in a crowded Erie County courtroom, where the suspect was making his second court appearance since Saturday. It was revealed where he had spent the night before the shooting: a parking lot outside a Cheektowaga store, likely sleeping in his vehicle before carrying out the racist attack the next day.

The shooting continues to lure high-profile visitors to Buffalo to speak out: Civil rights activist, the Rev. Al Sharpton, spoke powerfully at two separate events here Thursday.

At the scene, authorities have completed the evidence collection phase inside the Tops store, a crucial East Side community hub that a Tops executive said will reopen as soon as possible.

It was the most harrowing experience of his life, but Tops Markets employee Jerome Bridges can’t stop himself from returning to the grocery store. Bridges recalled the terrifying moments when he heard the shots and dashed to a nearby employees’ conference room. He was joined by two fellow workers and five customers as they barricaded themselves inside the room.

Efforts to raise funds in the community also got a major boost. A local health insurer, where victim Katherine "Kat" Massey worked for four decades, donated $300,000 to honor her and to support the community in the aftermath of the shooting.

The healing continues. Community partners and education activists held a "healing circle" to comfort the East Side, a gathering of about 50 attendees who know that it will be up to Western New York's people and organizations to help the community recover and find the way forward once the national spotlight shifts elsewhere.

Jamestown native and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell came to Buffalo Thursday to volunteer at the Resource Council of WNY. He and his wife Jane Goodell are also donating $50,000 to the Bills Social Justice Fund.

And some of the victims' families also got a legal boost, with The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence joining a group of local and national attorneys in their efforts.

And a new anti-domestic terrorism bill, in response to to Saturday's shooting, passed the U.S. House, mostly along party lines. Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo appeared with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats to hail the Wednesday passage of a new domestic anti-terrorism bill, while Orchard Park Republican Chris Jacobs called it duplicative of existing resources.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Refugee women: From the eye-catching hues of Nepali door hangings to block printing that almost predates civilization, the art of women from Stitch Buffalo's refugee workshop will be on display beginning Saturday at the Buffalo History Museum. Read more

Buffalo Niagara’s job count grows, but lags state’s increase: The region's job count increased 2.7% in April from a year ago, but its growth still lagged the state and national rates of job growth. Read more

Phillips Lytle law firm gets county’s green light to oversee environmental review for new Bills stadium: Erie County chose to hire a well-connected local law firm to oversee the environmental review process for a new Buffalo Bills stadium – one of the first steps the county must undertake to move the construction process forward. Read more

‘Significant progress’: Kaleida, unions agree to 30-day contract extension: Kaleida Health and the two unions representing two-thirds of the health system's workforce have agreed to a contract extension as the two sides continue to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. The existing contract, which was set to expire May 31, has been extended until June 30. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside: Undergrounds Coffee House: The new location recently opened on the ground floor of the west tower of Seneca One. You can check out the familiar Mug Club on the wall while ordering breakfast sandwiches, bowls, pastries and an array of hot and cold coffee-based drinks at the counter. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Hilbert College partners with BestSelf to expand WNY counseling workforce: The partnership is the latest example of a Buffalo Niagara higher education institution working with an industry to devise programs to address needs in the local economy. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

The mass shooting in Buffalo was more than a crime. It was another volley in a public health crisis: “We have a crisis in racism, a crisis in gun violence, but also a crisis in the lack of services, including a lack of access to mental health care,” said Dr. Joseph Sellers, who grew up in Buffalo and is president of the Medical Society of the State of New York. Read more

Refresh Takes: Both racism and racial trauma lack an official mental health diagnosis: Patricia Logan-Greene, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Social Work, calls extreme racism a "radicalization problem," not a mental illness. The American Psychiatric Association, which created and sometimes updates a detailed guidebook health care professionals use to make official diagnoses, agrees, so far. The guidebook, called the DSM, also lacks an official mental health diagnosis for racial trauma. Read more

BILLS

Bruce Smith offers eloquent support as Bills, Sabres, Pegulas hand out groceries: Bruce Smith channeled the grief Thursday felt by the residents of the neighborhood around the Tops Friendly Markets where 10 people were killed on Saturday. “Like the rest of the community, I’m just devastated,” the Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer said upon visiting the grocery store. “It feels as though someone has just ripped the insides out of me. Hurts. Hurts to see the pain and the suffering that has taken place as a result of this evil act. Robbing innocent pillars in the community of their loved ones all because of the color of their skin. It’s just unimaginable and just devastating.” Read more

SABRES

Observations: 'Pure joy, excitement, relief,' as Amerks advance in playoffs: The beer cans were cracked open when the celebration commenced on the ice at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. And when the Rochester Americans’ players and coaches reached the entrance to the visitors’ dressing room Thursday night, one by one, they were doused by the healthy scratches and injured players who watched the group complete a comeback that stunned the Utica Comets. The Amerks had just scored three consecutive goals in the final game of a best-of-five, second-round series to eliminate the Comets with a 4-2 win and advance to the North Division final of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Award-winning author and Western New York native Joyce Carol Oates once touted the joys of running. “If there’s any activity happier, more exhilarating, more nourishing to the imagination, I can’t think of what it might be,” she wrote. The Visit Niagara Buffalo blog has posted a Runner’s Guide to Buffalo. The routes include “The 716,” a 7.16-mile jaunt that takes runners through downtown and stretches of the city’s Olmsted-designed parkways.

• The Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake celebrates its 60th anniversary this summer. Niagara This Week shares this timeline that logs a decade-by-decade history of the second-largest repertory theater company in North America.

• “Here is why Buffalo is one of the world’s best food cities,” writes Lianna Tedesco in The Travel. Buffalo is praised for having “a unique food culture of its own,” she writes, adding that it goes far beyond our famous wings.

• Most Western New Yorkers instantly recognize his name, but few are aware of the milestones that marked the life of Dr. Roswell Park. The Bradford Era looks back on a key role the renowned surgeon played in a “tragic moment” in the history of this northwestern Pennsylvania community.

Have a wonderful weekend!

