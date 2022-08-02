Good Morning, Buffalo: FAA honors Flight 3407 families for their 'tireless advocacy' in making air travel safer

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 2, 2022

FAA honors Flight 3407 families for their 'tireless advocacy' in making air travel safer

The Families of Continental Flight 3407 returned to the nation's capital Monday, but not just to continue their fight for aviation safety.

They did that, of course, but Monday's main event was a ceremony at Federal Aviation Administration headquarters: the unveiling of a plaque honoring them for prodding Congress into passing a law that dramatically improved safety in the skies.

Monday was the 12th anniversary of the signing of that law – and there hasn't been a major U.S. airline crash ever since.

And to keep that track record of safety going, the families also made lobbying trips to Capitol Hill – accompanied by Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and Jeff Skiles, the pilots who guided a USAirways jet to safety, landing in the Hudson River, only three weeks before the Flight 3407 crash claimed 50 lives in Clarence.

– Jerry Zremski

Abortion politics on display at reopening of Amherst clinic targeted in firebombing

The announced reopening – and expansion – of an Eggertsville anti-abortion clinic damaged in a suspected firebombing in early June laid bare the state’s political divide over the contentious issue of abortion.

Officials from CompassCare and like-minded elected officials blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and other New York Democrats for all but encouraging the arson.

The pointed criticism came as CompassCare officials announced they had completed repairs to the clinic damaged in the June 7 vandalism and fire. The center could reopen to clients as soon as this week, said Harden, who also announced plans to expand the clinic to provide telehealth services.

No arrests have been made in the suspected arson.

– Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

It’s nature lovers vs. disc golfers in Niagara County parks: Disc golf courses are not new in Western New York, but the fight over how the courses are affecting natural areas is getting louder. Read more Related: Photos of disc golf at Bond Lake Park

Former nursing assistant wins $3.9 million verdict against Williamsville nursing home: A jury awarded the sum to Jazmon Morrison, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and bulging disc after slipping on a floor at Williamsville Suburban Safire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Read more

Work on Bird Island Pier to be completed by fall: A staple on the city’s West Side since the late 1800s, the section of the pier that has been closed since 2019 is expected to be opened by late fall. The area south of the Peace Bridge was closed after part of the breakwall was lifted off the foundation during a storm in 2019. The pier is popular among locals for fishing, exercising and enjoying the views of neighboring Canada. Read more

Rachel Lenzi: UB’s Blue Collar U hopes for million-dollar finish at TBT: Blue Collar U is doing what no University at Buffalo men’s basketball team could do in an NCAA Tournament. It is going the distance in the Basketball Tournament, and this group of former Bulls is a UB basketball alumni mega-squad of sorts that could be be richly rewarded. Blue Collar U faces Americana for Autism today in Dayton, Ohio, for the tournament championship and a $1 million prize. Read more

Company says it isn’t a toxic chemicals polluter, made error on EPA report: Steel & O’Brien, a Wyoming County metal parts fabricator, told the government it released 4,066 pounds of toxic nickel and chromium into the air in 2020. But a plant official now says the number reported by the company to the Environmental Protection Agency is wrong. Read more

Poloncarz’s deputy budget director tapped to serve as chief of staff: Benjamin Swanekamp, 36, will take over the role next week. Prior to becoming deputy budget director, Swanekamp served as Poloncarz's policy director and also worked as a high-ranking assistant to Health Commissioner Gale Burstein. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Very warm and humid most days, but 90s have been nixed: Today’s highs will settle back to the mid-to-upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky, with more sunshine by midafternoon. A few stray showers are still possible early in the day. Humidity will drop back to moderate levels during the afternoon. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: WIVB-TV names new news director with Syracuse ties: Brianne Betts has spent the past 11 years at WCMH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, which like WIVB and WNLO are owned by Nexstar Broadcasting. Read more

Alan Pergament: WIVB sports has two openings; Sabres name new TV director: A trio of TV sports-related news was recently announced. Read more

POLITICS

Langworthy assails Paladino’s failure to disclose personal finances: In a contentious primary for the 23rd Congressional District, Nick Langworthy launched his strongest attack to date on opponent Carl Paladino for failing to file a personal financial disclosure form. Read more

BILLS

Ed Oliver's play stands out on Bills defensive line full of 'monsters': In the last four regular-season games, Oliver had 3.5 sacks and, per Pro Football Focus, 13 pressures. To build off that, it’s been less about adding moves and more about perfecting them. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Buffalo was once known as the City of Trees. That’s one of several reasons why this report from Investigative Post’s Layne Dowdall is stirring concern. “Buffalo is cutting down twice as many trees as it’s planting,” she reports. “And residents are noticing the loss.”

• “In the age-old question ‘where’s the beef,' the answer is pitting neighbors against each other in Niagara County,” Spectrum News 1’s Viktoria Hallikaar reports. She examines a cow-related controversy in Newfane.

• While we’re on the topic of animals, WGRZ’s Claudine Ewing reports there could soon be a mandatory registry for chickens and other farm animals in the City of Batavia. It stems from complaints in one neighborhood about a home that has goats.

• This week marks the 110th anniversary of what's considered the biggest week in Buffalo golfing history. The city hosted the U.S. Open where the nation’s greatest golfers competed on the Grover Cleveland Golf Course.

