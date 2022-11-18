Good Morning, Buffalo: 'Extreme' snowstorm arrives in WNY

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 18, 2022

'It's going to hit hard': 'Extreme' snowstorm arrives

The lake-effect storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in West Seneca and other areas of the Southtowns overnight will shift slightly north this morning, as the major storm continues to pound parts of Western New York and the Buffalo metro area.

When the storm departs, likely by Sunday morning, it is expected to have left behind up to 5 feet of snow in some areas.

The greatest risk for the most snow is a line from South Buffalo to Lancaster, the Weather Service said.

The powerful storm is impacting virtually every aspect of life in the Buffalo region.

All school districts in Erie County are closed today due to the lake-effect storm.

Erie County declared a state of emergency and imposed a driving ban as of 9 p.m. Thursday. This morning, county officials changed the travel ban to a travel advisory in several communities.

Planes, trains and buses have grinded to a halt in the area, but Metro Rail service will continue.

The Buffalo Bills have announced that their game against the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday. Kickoff remains at 1 p.m.

Western New York Catholics who live in areas affected by the snowstorm, travel advisories or travel bans are exempt from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher announced Thursday.

Check out our complete coverage of the snowstorm.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Accused gunman in Buffalo Tops mass shooting expected to plead guilty: The man charged in the May 14 shooting that killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in a massacre at a Jefferson Avenue supermarket is expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday in Erie County Court, The Buffalo News has confirmed. Read more

Discriminatory language not tolerated, mayor says, firing back at retired cop’s testimony: Mayor Byron W. Brown stressed Thursday that his City Hall team has zero tolerance for any employee using discriminatory language. He was rebutting the sworn testimony of a police retiree who said he and other officers regularly used a racial slur. Read more

$242K potential settlement for Buffalo firefighter fired over medical marijuana use: Scott Martin, a 12-year veteran with the Buffalo Fire Department, was fired from his job in February 2021 after testing positive for marijuana. Martin, an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he is a certified medical marijuana patient who uses cannabis to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and back pain. Read more

Muslim group plans mosque inside landmark St. Ann Catholic Church: The deal for the complex at Broadway and Emslie Street includes the church that was built in 1886, as well as a school and former convent. Read more

Moog’s CEO set to retire in February: John Scannell has served as CEO of the Elma-based motion equipment maker for 11 years and will retire from that role Feb 1. Patrick Roche, the chief operating officer, will succeed him. Read more

4 local Starbucks strike, saying company refuses to bargain in good faith: The stores at 235 Delaware Ave., 933 Elmwood Ave., 4255 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga and 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst staged a one-day strike Thursday to protest worker firings. It's the Starbucks Workers United union's most concerted effort yet, and is meant to show the company that it means business. Read more

News Neediest Fund kicks off 41st year: The need is ever present, and the Buffalo News Neediest Fund hopes to fill that need for Christmas presents and meals again this year. Unprecedented need has been exacerbated in the last two years, particularly with Covid-19 and the May 14 mass shooting, said Michael Weiner, president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Covid cases decline, but flu and RSV pose a threat as holidays near: Hospitalizations for the flu hit a 10-year high among U.S. adults this month as most hospitals for children reached unprecedented numbers for RSV. Oishei Children’s Hospital has its hands filled with both, and influenza is on the rise. The viruses hit early and strain medical settings as the holidays approach, prompting doctors to urge Americans to take steps to help prevent and slow their spread. Read more

Healthy Holidays: Tips to eat right and roll more happily into the new year: Mackenzie Ferrante is interested in the intersection of economics and healthy eating. She is a food scientist, registered dietitian and postdoctoral associate with the University at Buffalo Child Health & Behavior Lab. She – and lots of others – have their work cut out for them when it comes to successfully navigating healthy eating during the holiday season. It’s possible, she says. She and a Niagara Falls family can show you how. Read more

Kaleida Health names new president at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo: Dr. Stephen J. Turkovich, the children's hospital's chief medical officer, has been named as the hospital's president. He assumes the role from Allegra Jaros, who announced in recent months that she was leaving to become the president of Wolfson's Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. Read more

BILLS

Brandon Beane hopeful Bills Mafia can make the trip over to Detroit for Sunday's game: With news coming out Thursday afternoon that the Bills’ Week 11 home game against the Cleveland Browns is being shifted from Highmark Stadium to Detroit because of the snowstorm, General Manager Brandon Beane said his team will do all it can to keep a normal routine. Read more

SABRES

Sliding Sabres suffering from inexperience, injuries, 5-on-5 struggles: Now 11 years into a league-record playoff drought, the Sabres are 7-10. Their top players are performing; their inexperienced ones, particularly at forward, aren’t. Those issues, combined with injuries on defense, have led to a negative-16 goal differential during the skid. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A quick glance out our windows reminds us that lake-effect storms in Western New York can be challenging. But once cleanups are completed, a blanket of snow can offer memorable adventures – including scenic sleigh rides on picturesque routes. Only in Your State highlights one such winter tradition at Kelkenberg Farm in Clarence where visitors take sleigh excursions, mingle with farm animals and enjoy steamy cups of hot cocoa.

• Speaking of farms, you might say technology is “udderly” essential at many dairy farms these days. Spectrum News 1’s Seth Voorhees visits a farm in Albion and explains how advanced gadgets are helping farmers with everything from monitoring cows’ activities and preparing them for milking to cleaning up manure.

• Between Black Friday and late December, the music market will be flooded with new releases, anniversary editions, deluxe reissues and box sets. The News’ Jeff Miers says the holiday gift market is all about nostalgia. He gives us a glimpse of what’s available for the music lover or collector on your gift list.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.