Good Morning, Buffalo: Experts weigh in: Is Bills stadium deal worth the money?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 30, 2022
The Bills are staying and getting a new stadium. Experts weigh in: Is that worth the money?
The new Buffalo Bills stadium will cost state and county taxpayers $850 million in upfront construction costs, and another $280 million in ongoing maintenance and operating expenses over 30 years.
It’s one of the largest public investments ever in the region. Experts say that's the price Western New York must pay to keep the Bills.
But is it worth it?
The News’ Michael Petro reports that whether the stadium agreement is a good deal for taxpayers is up for debate.
And then there’s the question about the stadium’s location. One expert believes it was a miss to not move the stadium downtown or to a venue where spinoff development would have been easier.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she struck a bargain that's fair for Bills fans and state taxpayers. And Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said property owners won’t see their taxes go up to pay for the county share.
When Hochul announced the stadium deal on Monday, she released few firm details on where the state’s $600 million share of the cost would come from. On Tuesday, however, she left little doubt about how the sum could be paid. In a landmark moment of a five-year dispute, the Seneca Nation of Indians has agreed to pay the state $564.8 million in slot machine revenues dating back to 2017. That's money Hochul said she sees as the majority of the state's contribution to a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
Both Hochul and Poloncarz have made reference to an “ironclad” non-relocation agreement that would prevent the Bills from leaving Western New York. The News’ Sandra Tan explains how that would work.
In the political arena, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Thomas Suozzi is questioning the propriety of Gov. Hochul’s role in ultimately approving a state contribution for a new stadium in which her husband’s company holds exclusive concession rights.
Three Buffalo police officers wounded in long, wild chase: Three Buffalo police officers were wounded in a long, wild chase full of gunfire Tuesday evening that began with a traffic stop on the West Side and ended on the other side of the city. Two suspects were arrested when the chase ended. Read more
Rapids Theatre owner, chief financial officer charged with Payroll Protection Program fraud: Five months ago, The News broke the story that the FBI was investigating Covid-19 pandemic loans obtained by the owner of the Rapids Theatre. On Tuesday, Rapids owner John Hutchins and the chief financial officer of the venue, Roberto Soliman, were arraigned on felonies that accuse them of fraudulently obtaining $749,500 in loans. Read more
With fewer workers, unemployment is low for February: It's been at least 32 years since the unemployment rate in February was as low as last month's 4.7%. But the seasonally low jobless rate has more to do with a shrinking workforce than a healthy hiring spree. Read more
Jury finds man who set ex-girlfriend on fire guilty of murder: Elisabeth Bell's mother didn't think Frank Bredt Jr. could ever really have done what he was accused of doing – setting her 27-year-old daughter on fire and killing her. After the jury convicted Bredt of murder on Tuesday, Cheri Altemoos said she hopes Bredt stays in prison as long as her daughter would have otherwise remained alive. Read more
Wheatfield mom who fled to New Mexico should be cut off from her kids, father’s lawyer says: Katie L. Riford allegedly took off for New Mexico in 2019 with her two children, as Niagara County Family Court Judge Erin DeLabio awarded sole custody to their father. Read more
At Lago 210, cooking from the heart at the water’s edge: Audrey Zybala’s place doesn’t promise the cheapest, or the fastest, bites along the Lake Erie shore. What Lago 210 can offer is a meal with heart, and the chance of sunset for dessert. Read more
Sumitomo begins $129 million upgrade to tire plant in Tonawanda: The plant expects to add nearly 50 jobs, but the project primarily safeguards the site's 1,400 existing jobs, by installing top-shelf tire-making technology, a company official said. Read more
McDermott on NFL overtime rule change: It's the 'right thing for the game': The Buffalo Bills' overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs has led the National Football League to change its postseason rules and guarantee each team an opportunity to possess the ball when a game extends beyond regulation. Read more
Line change, tying goal help Sabres winger Alex Tuch relieve some of his pressure: Winger Alex Tuch snapped an 18-game goal drought with someone guarding the net, and it was a huge one: The tying tally off a Victor Olofsson feed with 2:14 left in the 6-5 rally past the Blackhawks. Read more
• The stone house was erected when much of Western New York was wilderness. Under the loving care of the Hull House Foundation, the restoration of the Warren Hull House in Lancaster was completed in 2015. Now, the foundation is looking for financial supporters to realize their vision for re-creating the farmstead and to create a visitor center across the street. Check our photo gallery of the Hull House in this installment of A Closer Look.
• A literacy program that provides one-on-one tutoring to students in six Buffalo schools plans to expand its reach next fall. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley reports the Read to Succeed Buffalo program aims to recruit 120 new volunteer classroom tutors.
• Looking for a romantic getaway in a foreign country that’s only a short drive from home? Niagara-on-the-Lake, Stratford and Niagara Falls are among the destinations highlighted by The Travel in a post that showcases 10 romantic getaways in Ontario.
• As we ponder the allure of Niagara, it’s fitting to recall a notable event that occurred 174 years ago this week. In late March of 1848, millions of tons of ice formed a dam so strong that “it strangled the water flow, effectively turning off the faucet of the Falls,” writes Mental Floss website contributor Jake Rossen.