Good Morning, Buffalo: Experts weigh in: Is Bills stadium deal worth the money?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 30, 2022

The Bills are staying and getting a new stadium. Experts weigh in: Is that worth the money?

The new Buffalo Bills stadium will cost state and county taxpayers $850 million in upfront construction costs, and another $280 million in ongoing maintenance and operating expenses over 30 years.

It’s one of the largest public investments ever in the region. Experts say that's the price Western New York must pay to keep the Bills.

But is it worth it?

The News’ Michael Petro reports that whether the stadium agreement is a good deal for taxpayers is up for debate.

And then there’s the question about the stadium’s location. One expert believes it was a miss to not move the stadium downtown or to a venue where spinoff development would have been easier.