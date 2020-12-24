Good Morning, Buffalo: Experts say good behavior may have limited 'post-Thanksgiving surge'

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 24, 2020
As Christmas nears, experts say good behavior may have limited 'post-Thanksgiving surge'
In the run-up to Thanksgiving, public health officials warned that new Covid-19 cases could surge across the country if holiday revelers weren’t careful.
Now, as the Christmas holiday approaches, a growing body of evidence suggests the post-Thanksgiving surge was less dramatic than experts feared – in part because individuals heeded public health warnings and confined celebrations to their immediate households.
Both the region’s test positive rate and daily new infections did increase in the week after Thanksgiving. But Western New York’s infection and hospitalization numbers had already been climbing for weeks, and the rate of increase did not significantly accelerate after the holiday.
– Caitlin Dewey
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
County needs quick decision on Cuomo plan to let fans into Bills playoff game: Buffalo Bills players were thrilled that the state is working with the team on a plan to welcome 6,700 fans into Bills Stadium soon, while County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said he'd need a decision from the state by midweek next week in order to prepare safety measures and assemble personnel to work a Bills home playoff game. Read more
Covid-19 outbreak hits Erie County youth detention center: County officials declined to say how many of the approximately 40 residents and 100 employees have tested positive. A union official who represents many of the workers at the detention center was alerted of the infections on Tuesday. Read more
[More: Stay updated on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Former state senator Marc Panepinto suspended from law practice: The senator's conduct, which led to his earlier resignation and now his yearlong suspension from practicing law, included making unwanted sexual advances to a member of his State Senate staff in January 2016, and then offering her money or future job considerations if she agreed not to cooperate in a state ethics investigation. Read more
'Shipmageddon' delays delivery of Christmas packages across WNY: Noticing a lack of tracking information, Dana Pecoraro, a sculptor and owner of the Midnight Orange, called the post office, which told her local facilities were so backed up they had 10 semi-trailers parked but unable to dock and unload, with more trucks pulling in every day. Read more
Doctor born with birth defect pays it forward: Forgive Dr. Jessica Canallatos for taking off her mask when talking with some of her patients and their families. She does so, at a safe distance, to underline the truth for those jarred when a baby is born with cleft lip and palate. She's been there herself. Read more
'Help is on the way': Dispatcher coaches couple as baby is born in a parking lot: Cheektowaga public safety dispatcher Jennifer Mazgajewski helped a couple make it through eight harrowing minutes – which included the birth of baby Alexandra in their car's passenger seat – in an exchange captured on an audio recording of the 911 call and shared Wednesday by the Cheektowaga Police Department. Read more
Rod Watson: 'Useless' attorney put law to good use for those who need help most: After a lifetime spent ensuring poor defendants have the same constitutional protections as those who can afford their own attorney, Daniel E. Barry Jr. – described as a "legend in the legal community" – is set to retire. Watson shines a light on Barry's career. Read more
POLITICS
Chris Collins once said it would be inappropriate for Trump to pardon him. Experts agree: "As usual, I think it is Trump's behavior here that is inappropriate, unethical and a breach of his constitutional duties," said John C. Coffee Jr., a law professor at New York University and expert in white-collar crime. "He is giving 'Get Out of Jail Cards' free to all his political supporters." Read more
Reed defends Collins' pardon; Democrats, citizen activists lash out: "The president has the right to grant this pardon," Rep. Tom Reed, of Corning, said in a statement. "The Collins family has paid a price for Chris' transgressions and justice has been served." Collins had served just 10 weeks of a 26-month term in prison. Read more
Inside WNY’s neighborhood shopping districts
Buffalo Magazine embarked on a 10-week series that explores the distinct personalities of our region’s shop local scenes, from Lewiston to the Five Points pocket on Buffalo’s West Side to Ellicottville, and the passionate people behind them.
WEATHER
An update on the Christmas storm: Don Paul updates the forecast for a snowstorm expected to hit Western New York beginning Christmas Eve and intensifying on Christmas Day. The veteran meteorologist lays out the two stages of the storm and highlights a differing perspective from the National Weather Service headquarters. Read more
ENTERTAINMENT
What a live music-starved public can reasonably expect in 2021: In his year-end column, Jeff Miers expresses cautious optimism about the music industry after the passing of the Save Our Stages Act, part of the Covid-19 Relief Bill. With financial hope in the offing for small local venues, Miers interviewed a few local promoters to gauge their expectations for concerts in 2021. Read more
BILLS
Stefon Diggs on Bills Mafia at the airport: 'I can't imagine what the stadium would be like': The Bills’ star wide receiver saw a horde of mostly masked Bills fans roaring in the early morning hours in the cold, having gathered to welcome the players back to Buffalo and celebrate the Bills’ first division title since 1995. Read more
Jordan Poyer shrugs off snub: The leading tackler among all NFL safeties did not get named to the Pro Bowl. “I’ve had some time to think about it,” Poyer said. “Honestly, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed. But at the same time, I know what I bring to this team. I know what I bring to the table.” Read more
AROUND TBN SPORTS
How UB football provided building blocks in Marshall's revival after 1970 tragedy: Many wondered if Marshall University’s football program should continue in the wake of a plane crash that killed 75 people, including 36 Marshall players. The school forged ahead with football, and a handful of Western New Yorkers and former UB players helped the Thundering Herd’s resurrection. Read more
Sabres notes to know: Although game times haven't been finalized, the rest of the shortened NHL regular season is in ink. Fourteen of the Sabres' first 18 games are against Washington, Philadelphia, the New York Islanders and Boston. Lance Lysowski looks at an unusual schedule, while Mike Harrington reports Casey Mittelstadt's new deal.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo RiverWorks owner Earl Ketry previously announced plans to bring a giant Ferris wheel to Buffalo and plant it along the Buffalo River. The project now has an interesting twist, Buffalo Rising reports, as the carnival ride will now be perched atop "Stonehenge," the remaining base of a grain elevator that currently acts as a beer garden.
• The News' Andrew Z. Galarneau is an entertainer, no stranger to belting out songs in the newsroom. He presents "The 12 Days of Christmas – Buffalo style" with the help of local friends gifted in music and digital production. Watch the video and sing along, but go easy on the krupnik.
• Our Lady of Victory Basilica taped its Christmas Mass on Dec. 21 for global viewing, before its lineup of services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The News' Sharon Cantillon got an early look at the proceedings in the majestic Lackawanna church. See her photos and a short video.
• One of Barack Obama's Christmas presents from his wife, Michelle Obama, will have a strong Buffalo influence. WKBW reports that Valentino Dixon, a Buffalo-based artist, has been commissioned to draw the 12th hole at Augusta National, the site of the Masters, for the former president.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.