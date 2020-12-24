Good Morning, Buffalo: Experts say good behavior may have limited 'post-Thanksgiving surge'

Rod Watson: 'Useless' attorney put law to good use for those who need help most: After a lifetime spent ensuring poor defendants have the same constitutional protections as those who can afford their own attorney, Daniel E. Barry Jr. – described as a "legend in the legal community" – is set to retire. Watson shines a light on Barry's career. Read more

POLITICS

Chris Collins once said it would be inappropriate for Trump to pardon him. Experts agree: "As usual, I think it is Trump's behavior here that is inappropriate, unethical and a breach of his constitutional duties," said John C. Coffee Jr., a law professor at New York University and expert in white-collar crime. "He is giving 'Get Out of Jail Cards' free to all his political supporters." Read more