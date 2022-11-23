Good Morning, Buffalo: Experts feared copycats would mimic the Buffalo massacre. In Slovakia, one man did

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 23, 2022

Experts feared copycats would mimic the Buffalo massacre. In Slovakia, one man did

The white supremacist who killed 10 people at Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue Tops repeatedly wrote that he hoped his actions would incite others to violence.

On Oct. 12, such an attack occurred half a world away. A 19-year-old white supremacist gunned down two patrons outside a popular gay bar in Bratislava, Slovakia – writing online that the accused Buffalo gunman, Payton Gendron, gave him “new inspiration” to kill.

“Saint Gendron gave me the final nudge,” the accused gunman wrote, using an honorific for mass shooters that is common in violent far-right communities. The gunman also wrote that he targeted the bar, called Tepláreň, based on advice in Gendron’s online writings.

Experts on extremism said the Bratislava shooting is the first known copycat attack to follow the massacre in Buffalo – but it’s almost certainly not the last. Instead, the Buffalo massacre represents one link in a long and tragic chain that connects communities across the world, from Muslim New Zealanders to Black Buffalonians to gay and transgender Slovakians.

The Bills' defense has been without key players throughout the season, starting with Tre White, but recent injuries have impacted the effectiveness of the Buffalo Bills' four-man rush. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the recent success of the Bills' running game and preview the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions. All in 15 minutes on this week's PlayAction podcast.

Better weather is helping snow-clearing efforts, but some Buffalo residents are still feeling forgotten: For many Western New Yorkers, the snowstorm is fading in the rearview mirror. But for some, it's no fading memory. Instead, Tuesday marked the fifth day where residents have seen no sign of any plow or snow-clearing equipment. Read more

Buffalo DPW commissioner says progress being made in clearing streets of snow: Streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy – some of the city's hardest-hit areas with 4 feet of snow – are continuing to get a first pass through, with the help of private contractors and assistance from the state, Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said. Read more

Roofs buckle under weight of snow from lake-effect storm: Businesses in Hamburg and Orchard Park and around the region sustained damage from roofs that collapsed under the weight multiple feet of lake-effect snow. Some homes around the area were damaged, as well, officials said. Read more

How climate change and the polar vortex played a part in 80 inches of lake-effect snow: Experts say a warming climate has created more instability in the atmosphere, which can produce more intense collisions of warm water and cold air, the chief requirements to produce a significant lake-effect storm in our region. Read more

Alan Pergament: Ch. 4’s Tara Lynch slides into WNY snowfall history: Naturally, Mother Nature’s blast led to relatively strong local news ratings but they weren’t as high as the snow, Pergament writes. Read more

Teen driver in quadruple fatal Kensington crash faces four counts of manslaughter: The 16-year-old accused of driving the stolen Kia that crashed on Route 33 last month was "very close friends" with the four passengers who were killed and the fifth one, a 14-year-old girl, who survived, his attorney said Tuesday in court as the youth was arraigned on multiple felonies. Read more

In lawsuit, Buffalo police officers allege racist remarks by a captain: The new federal complaint, alleging discrimination, follows Mayor Byron Brown’s insistence days ago that his City Hall team does not tolerate discriminatory talk by employees. Read more

Buffalo Niagara’s unemployment rate hits a modern-day low, but for the wrong reasons: The worker shortage across the region is getting worse, and it's pushing the local unemployment rate to its lowest level since at least 1990. Read more

Bank on Buffalo’s ‘branch on wheels’ getting into gear: The bank sees the 34-foot-long mobile branch as a way to serve disadvantaged communities where banking services are lacking. Read more

Preliminary injunction granted against state’s ban on carrying firearms outside home: A federal judge in Western New York has granted a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the “private property exclusion” in the state’s new gun control law that includes an attempt to ban carrying firearms on all private property unless the property owners consent, as well as in places like parks and public transit. Read more

7 perfect local craft beers for your Thanksgiving Day: We suggest some lagers and lighter ales to start your day with, and an imperial stout, New England IPA and seasonably appropriate fruited sour to transition to later on during your Thanksgiving. Read more

Two games in five days at Ford Field a unique homecoming for punter Sam Martin: This past Sunday brought an unusual experience for Bills punter Sam Martin: to return to Ford Field for a mini-homecoming, without the element of facing the Lions. Read more

Observations: Top line, stronger defense help Sabres snap losing streak: Bolstered by the fast start to the game, and another dominant showing by its top line, Buffalo escaped with a 7-2 win in Montreal to climb out of an ugly stretch. Read more

• A new T-shirt is described as an “ode to the fans” who helped dig out some members of the Buffalo Bills in the wake of the monster snowstorm. Del Reid of 26 Shirts tells WIVB the “Mafia Snow Removal Services” shirt will raise money for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

• Western New York received global media attention as it battled the beastly storm. A deep-dive (pun intended) feature posted on Bloomberg.com talks with local meteorologists and with former Buffalo Streets Commissioner Vincent LoVallo about how the city survives “supercharged snow.”

• A local pastor has spent a quarter century highlighting the problem of homelessness by spending his Thanksgiving week with Buffalo’s homeless. Eric Johns tells WBEN Radio he spent his first night this week beneath an overpass on Exchange Street.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

