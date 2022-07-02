Good Morning, Buffalo: Expect a parking squeeze when the new Bills stadium opens

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 2, 2022

Expect a parking squeeze when the new Bills stadium opens

Parking for Buffalo Bills games could be a little tight during the 2026 football season, if everything goes as expected with construction of the new stadium in Orchard Park.

That's because, for as much as a year, the old and new stadiums may be standing almost side by side until the Bills finish tearing down the current Highmark Stadium, which will take six to eight months, Erie County officials said Friday.

That's one of the things that the Bills, Erie County and New York state will have to address – both at that time and also in their upcoming environmental and regulatory review of the planned new stadium project, which kicked off Friday afternoon with the public release of the environmental assessment form that triggers several months of study.

The review, which is mandated for any construction and development project under state law, marks the first official step in the process that will ultimately lead to construction of the $1.4 billion new Bills stadium on parking lots across Abbott Road to the west of the existing venue.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

State Legislature passes bill that would ban guns from many public places: Eight days after the Supreme Court overturned a century-old New York law that prevented people from carrying guns in public unless they could proved they need to do so, the State Legislature on Friday banned weapons from many public places. Read more

To fight racist hate, Tops survivor and his mom collect a mountain of children's books: After the shooting, Zeneta Everhart and her son Zaire Goodman started a book drive. They called it Zeneta and Zaire's Book Club, with a goal of collecting children's books that address racism, as well as Black history and culture. They started a wish list on Amazon and have collected about 10,000 books. Read more

'Street takeovers' driven by social media close down the Kensington; police intent on shutting them down: Multiple videos from at least two "takeovers" of Route 33 have been posted to TikTok, showing what appeared to be dozens of cars stopped or barely moving on one side of the expressway. Police will be working throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a goal of shutting down the takeovers until they stop happening. Read more

Louis Ciminelli could be released in wake of Supreme Court decision: Louis P. Ciminelli and others imprisoned in the "Buffalo Billion" case could be released from custody soon if the judge who presided over their trial agrees that should happen in light of the Supreme Court's decision to hear their appeals. Read more

18-year-old sentenced as youthful offender after pleading guilty to eight felonies: Kahill J. Reeves, who was arrested in stolen vehicle cases eight times in 54 days, was granted youthful offender status and sentenced Thursday to 18 months in jail, according to three sources familiar with the case. Reeves faced up to 36 years in prison if he had been sentenced as an adult. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Holiday dries out after Friday night's rain: “The daytime hours of the 4th of July look warm and dry. The afternoon high will reach the low 80s under a mostly to partly sunny sky, with a light wind and moderate humidity,” Paul writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

More facade upgrades in the works for Main Street buildings: Buffalo Place, the nonprofit business improvement district for downtown Buffalo, has won another $300,000 state grant to support revitalization of buildings and facades on Main Street. Read more

Workers at 12 for-profit WNY nursing homes authorize one-day strikes: "If we're able to settle these contracts and win the wages we've been fighting for, there's no need to move forward with the one-day strike," said Grace Bogdanove, vice president for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East's Western New York nursing home division. Read more

Pharmacy services provider closing Cheektowaga location, consolidating it with Rochester-area site: PharMerica Corp., a national provider of community- and home-based pharmacy services, is closing its Cheektowaga location – a move that will affect 36 employees. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Dolphins loom as biggest division threat but AFC contenders abound: Though Mark Gaughan believes the Miami Dolphins will be The Buffalo Bills' biggest competition in the AFC East this coming season, he would not rank them among the Bills' top eight threats in the AFC. Find out which teams he thinks pose the biggest threats to the Bills and get the answers to more questions in this week's Bills Mailbag. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The sixth 11 Day Power Play will commence on Sunday, after around 250 volunteers and 2,000 players helped raise more than a million dollars for cancer research and programs, Haajrah Gilani reports.

• Republican and Democratic candidates for New York governor were divided on the important questions facing the state. For example: Ranch or blue cheese with your wings? Find out more about the dipping debate and “the lighter side of The News” in this week's Off Main Street column.

• Shakespeare famously wrote "All the world's a stage." But that doesn't mean it's easy to get there. To make it easier for all fans of the Bard to get to productions of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, which take place at the bottom of a hill near Hoyt Lake, some new accommodations have been announced, Maki Becker reports.

• Remember Christian Ehrhoff, Sabres fans? The defenseman hasn’t played for Buffalo since the 2013-14 season, but received a nice payday from the team Friday – $857,143 to be exact.

