Good Morning, Buffalo: Ex-mayors declare for seats on Williamsville Village Board roiled by mask debate

The Buffalo Next newsletter provides insights, analysis and news about the forces reshaping the Buffalo Niagara economy. Delivered to your inbox every Sunday-Thursday evening. Sign up now >>

BILLS

NFL combine begins, evolving to balance needs of players, league: The weeklong showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium is closer to what it looked like in pre-pandemic years, but will continue to evolve in the future as all parties say they need to account for new technology, player safety and best evaluation practices. Read more

SABRES