Good Morning, Buffalo: Ex-mayors declare for seats on Williamsville Village Board roiled by mask debate

March 1, 2022
Ex-mayors declare for seats on Williamsville Village Board roiled by mask debate
After Williamsville Trustee Matthew Etu abruptly resigned in January, citing deep concerns over the mayor’s “toxic” conduct, two former mayors offered to take his spot until the June village elections.
Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano said they were willing to come out of political retirement because they thought whoever replaced Etu should have government experience.
But Mayor Deb Rogers appointed Matt Carson instead and never responded to the letter sent by her predecessors, Lowther and DeLano previously told The Buffalo News.
Now, Lowther and DeLano have announced they’re running for two seats on the Village Board currently held by Carson and another Rogers appointee, Dave Sherman.
If Carson and Sherman seek re-election this June, it sets up to be a hotly contested race influenced by voters’ views on Covid-19, mask mandates and Rogers herself.
– Stephen T. Watson
COVID-19 COVERAGE
School leaders prepare for end of mask mandate, but questions and concerns remain: Many superintendents say the new requirements are being greeted with relief from many parents and staff, though some are concerned about the masks coming off so soon following winter break, when children may have had more exposure to Covid-19 due to travel. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
SUNY Erie president: Layoffs likely by fall semester: Staff and faculty layoffs at SUNY Erie Community College are a likely necessity to stave off a projected $9 million in losses next academic year, college President David Balkin told staff and union reps in a letter and phone calls Monday. Read more
Inside the convention: New York Republicans aim for ‘GOP Year’ built on downstate wins: Republicans are expected today to coronate Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Islander, as their candidate for governor, along with New York Police Department Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito as his running mate. Read more
Air Force vet, Dem official to challenge Tenney: Democrats from Erie County and across the Southern Tier are coalescing around their candidate to challenge Rep. Claudia Tenney, the Utica-area Republican who is running to replace the retiring Rep. Tom Reed. Max Della Pia, a 30-year Air Force veteran, will be making his second race for the 23rd District seat. Read more
Rev. Donald W. Trautman, Buffalo priest and retired Erie bishop, dies at 85: Trautman had been retired as bishop of the Erie Diocese for six years in 2018 when a shocking Pennsylvania grand jury report was released, criticizing how he dealt with clergy molestation cases. The Buffalo native who was named auxiliary bishop in the Buffalo Diocese in 1985 continued to defend his record after the 2018 report was issued. Read more
Capture of Civil War spy and saboteur to be commemorated with marker: John Yates Beall captured and robbed a ship on Lake Erie, sank another ship, tried to derail a train running between Buffalo and Dunkirk, and was steps away from making his getaway when he was captured in Niagara Falls. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: February exits cold; March starts with variety: After Monday’s highs in the upper 20s – the average is now up to 36 – readings will begin to moderate with the approach of a warm front and a developing brisk downslope breeze late Monday night. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Some of Andrew Galarneau’s favorite ways WNY restaurants offer organ meat: Nine out of 10 Americans eat meat. Yet raise the possibility of eating organs, and many of those carnivores suddenly have qualms. Galarneau suggests some of his favorite dishes – assuming you have the guts. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions: The Buffalo-grown tech company purchased an artificial intelligence solutions company that automates vehicle damage detection. ACV also purchased a platform that helps automobile dealers purchase vehicles directly from consumers. Read more
BILLS
NFL combine begins, evolving to balance needs of players, league: The weeklong showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium is closer to what it looked like in pre-pandemic years, but will continue to evolve in the future as all parties say they need to account for new technology, player safety and best evaluation practices. Read more
SABRES
Sabres gearing up for busy March that includes Heritage Classic, trade deadline: After a frustrating February comes a chaotic March that includes the Sabres’ first trip to Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019, the returns of Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel to Buffalo to face their former team, the Heritage Classic outdoor game in Hamilton, Ont., and the trade deadline. It’s a slate that has the potential to drive fans mad, as the franchise’s focus is on the future, rather than a playoff drought that will reach a league-record 11 seasons. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• By day, you'll find William Lorenz working as a Buffalo attorney. On the weekends, however, you're more likely to see him in one of his multiple Batman suits helping local charities as he'll be doing with the opening of the new film "The Batman." Matthew Nerber talks with a man who is known by many as “Buffalo’s Best Batman.”
• There is a mental health crisis on college campuses across the nation, reports WKBW’s Eileen Buckley, adding that the problem has been building long before the pandemic. She talks with students and local experts about ongoing efforts to deal with rising stress and anxiety.
• Their music takes center stage many times a year, but the personal backgrounds of members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra are largely unknown. A new digital initiative has been launched that encourages people to “get to know your BPO.” Buffalo Rising looks at a YouTube video series that profiles orchestra members each month, sharing their musical journeys, aspirations and personal interests.
• If you’ve visited the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, you may have strolled through Jesse Clipper Square. It features a monument that honors a Buffalo resident who was the first African American soldier to die in World War I. Spectrum News wrapped up its celebration of Black History Month with a report from Breanna Fuss that examines Clipper’s role in forming a union that would give rise to the Colored Musicians Club.
