Good Morning, Buffalo: Ex-Lt. Gov. Duffy: New Bills stadium a ‘manageable’ expense for all sides

Oct. 16, 2021
Duffy: If money isn't spent on new Bills stadium, 'it will be spent somewhere else'
Robert Duffy is quick to acknowledge this: Spending around a billion dollars “is a lot of money anywhere.” But the former New York lieutenant governor, who represented the Cuomo administration in negotiations a decade ago for the Buffalo Bills’ current lease, isn’t jarred by the projected $1.4 billion price tag for a new stadium in Orchard Park.
“It will not bankrupt the state or county or team,” said Duffy, a Democrat who was Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s second-in-command from 2011 to 2014. He was succeeded in the No. 2 role by Kathy Hochul, who took over as governor when Cuomo resigned in August.
The future of the stadium is being negotiated between New York State, Erie County and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company that oversees the holdings of team owners Terry and Kim Pegula. An eventual deal likely will include money from the Pegulas and from public sources.
In a series of interviews with The News, Duffy pointed out “if that money is not spent on that project, it will be spent somewhere else” – and he thinks a new National Football League stadium is both an appropriate and “manageable” expense for all sides.
– Tim O'Shei
POLITICS
Analysis: Letitia James – no longer just attorney general: Many label Attorney General Letitia James the top contender for the Democratic nomination for governor next year, notes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. Thus, her Friday visit to Buffalo – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s hometown – came with added significance. Read more
Vulgar incident in Lancaster village break room becomes Town Board campaign issue: Some town residents are calling for Adam L. Dickman to step down as a board member after he recorded a fellow public works department laborer making obscene comments about women in the presence of a female co-worker and other male employees. Dickman is running for re-election Nov. 2 to the Town Board. Read more
Conservatives now back John Garcia for Erie County sheriff: When sheriff hopeful Karen Healy-Case suspended her campaign as the Conservative Party candidate earlier this week, the former Buffalo Police Department lieutenant threw her support to Democrat Kimberly Beaty. But Healy-Case's former Conservative allies say they have no intention of following suit. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
U.S. side of Canadian border to open Nov. 8: It's finally official: The U.S. side of the land border with Canada will reopen on Nov. 8 – nearly three months after the Canadian side opened. Federal officials have told the office of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer that Canadian children will be allowed into America even though they are too young to be vaccinated. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
Beautiful Niagara Gorge presents hidden dangers: "The rocks can be very slippery. You know, the water sprays. It's very wet, and the current there is just unbelievable," said Mike Radomski, an experienced hiker and whitewater river guide at Adventure Calls Outfitters. Two confirmed fatalities this year attest to the potential danger. Read more
Lake View litterbug whose case drew national attention must take part in neighborhood cleanup: The 76-year-old Hamburg man suspected of throwing hundreds of used McDonald's coffee cups onto the front lawn of a former co-worker over several years will have the charges against him dismissed if he stays out of trouble for the next six months. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: WNY will have a rocky transition to autumnal weather: “Shower coverage will diminish for Saturday afternoon, but not end,” Paul writes. “Deepening cold air on a west-northwest flow will average 15-20 mph, occasionally gusting to 30, putting a real chill in the air as temperatures fall through the 50s during the day, reaching the low 50s by late in the day.” Read more
BILLS
Mitch Morse finds his center: Bills center Mitch Morse has his routines for each game. Some of those are individual, and keep him mellow during the pregame lead-up. Other times, he and his fellow linemen are encouraging each other. Read more
SABRES
Two key injuries quickly shake Sabres back to reality after big opening night: When the Sabres hit the ice for Saturday's matinee against the Arizona Coyotes, they're going to do it without their No. 1 center and half of their top defense pair. And they're going to have to get used to that for a while. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• From a pledge to save the giraffes at the Adventure Landing mini-golf complex to the Buffalo Sabres’ new goal song(s), take a look at the lighter side of The News in this week’s Off Main Street column.
• Those looking forward to watching the Bills-Titans game on “Monday Night Football” may be interested to know that the man who will be calling the action actually covered the Bills in the ‘80s during his college days. News TV Critic Alan Pergament caught up with ESPN’s Steve Levy, who was a stringer for WABC radio in New York City while attending Oswego State.
• Have you noticed some “spooktacular” decorations in your neighborhood? Step Out Buffalo is compiling a guide of where to see the best Halloween houses in Western New York.
• Speaking of Halloween, Robby Takac is getting in the spirit. The Goo Goo Dolls bassist is set to make an appearance as a scare actor today at EverHaunt in Angola, WIVB’s Kaley Lynch reports. “I actually did this stuff when I was in high school at haunted houses around town,” Takac said.
