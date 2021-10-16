Good Morning, Buffalo: Ex-Lt. Gov. Duffy: New Bills stadium a ‘manageable’ expense for all sides

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 16, 2021

Duffy: If money isn't spent on new Bills stadium, 'it will be spent somewhere else'

Robert Duffy is quick to acknowledge this: Spending around a billion dollars “is a lot of money anywhere.” But the former New York lieutenant governor, who represented the Cuomo administration in negotiations a decade ago for the Buffalo Bills’ current lease, isn’t jarred by the projected $1.4 billion price tag for a new stadium in Orchard Park.

“It will not bankrupt the state or county or team,” said Duffy, a Democrat who was Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s second-in-command from 2011 to 2014. He was succeeded in the No. 2 role by Kathy Hochul, who took over as governor when Cuomo resigned in August.

The future of the stadium is being negotiated between New York State, Erie County and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company that oversees the holdings of team owners Terry and Kim Pegula. An eventual deal likely will include money from the Pegulas and from public sources.