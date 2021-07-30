Good Morning, Buffalo: Ex-Erie County Legislator Swanick defrauded in Casey campaign scheme

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 30, 2021
Ex-Erie County Legislator Swanick defrauded in Casey campaign scheme
In the spring of 2014, two years after former Erie County Legislator Charles M. Swanick ran unsuccessfully in a four-way bid for the 60th State Senate District, an FBI agent pulled up in front of his Town of Tonawanda house.
"I was speechless. I thought: What did I do?" Swanick said.
Over the next four hours, Swanick recalled, he heard allegations from the investigator that he was "never meant to win" that election and that his decadeslong friends – Steven M. Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark J. Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.
Further, he learned that Casey's media production and political consulting firm was being investigated for siphoning a little over $8,000 from the cost of print mailers for his campaign. Swanick had believed Casey's firm was working on the race for free.
"I was dumbfounded," Swanick said.
On Thursday, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy's office announced that Casey's LSA Strategies pleaded guilty to wire fraud before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny and that it faces a penalty of up to $500,000.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid variant muddles return-to-office outlook: A rise in Covid-19 cases, fueled by the delta variant, and new CDC guidance about indoor masking have created a new wave of uncertainty over plans to bring workers back to the office after more than a year of working remotely. Read more
Mychajliw threatens to sue after his employee suspended for refusing to wear mask: Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says the county Personnel Department has no right to discipline his employee for refusing to wear a mask. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Even with cuts, infrastructure deal could bring unprecedented funding to WNY: The Senate infrastructure compromise unveiled this week would bring huge amounts of money to Western New York for roads, bridges, broadband and the like – but Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, worries it's not enough. Read more
Familiar face of Buffalo Police Department retires: Thursday was Capt. Jeff Rinaldo's last day. Over 23 years, he went from a patrol cop to a detective with the Sex Offense Squad and eventually captain who served as the chief of staff to Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He's best known for his role as the department's media spokesman. He found it to be a challenging task, balancing the needs of disseminating information while not jeopardizing an investigation. "I tried to talk as if I was explaining something to a friend or a neighbor as to how we do what we do," he said. Read more
Thruway bridge to be named in honor of fallen trooper with WNY roots: A bridge that crosses over State Route 16 in West Seneca will be named in honor of Joseph Gallagher, who died this spring more than three years after being struck by a distracted motorist. Read more
Seneca healing circle to focus on generations of boarding school trauma
The anguish of his ancestors hit Native American Pride owner J.C. Seneca in full force in late May, when members of a Native American tribe in western Canada discovered 215 unmarked graves outside a former government-run residential boarding school. The school was not so different than the one his father, grandfather and other relatives attended decades ago on the Seneca Nation of Indians where he also grew up.
“It affected our people in such a way that they didn't know how to love each other,” Seneca said. “Their culture was being taken away from them, their identity as people, as human beings. Their ‘native’ was stripped from them as they were made to learn the white man's way.”
Seneca will host a health and healing expo Saturday morning, which starts with a talking/healing circle to explore healthy ways to address addiction, mental illness and race-based intergenerational trauma.
FOOD & DRINK
The Beer Keep to replace Ashker’s in the Elmwood Village: The bar-store hybrid, which allows customers to drink beers at the bar and also buy them in bulk to go, has become more commonplace over the last few years in the Buffalo area. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
State approves plan for new Lockport hospital: The new Catholic Health hospital has received the green light from a state board, despite complaints that the hospital would not offer services such as abortions that are barred by Catholic teaching. Read more
Donated sight-saving surgery underscores importance of eye care: Douglas Spetz’s eyesight almost failed in 2020 – and that was in his good eye. The retired furniture maker from Jamestown already had lost sight in his right eye after an accident when he was 3. Now, glaucoma and a cataract, working in combination, damaged the vision in his left eye so badly that it curbed his ability to drive, watch TV and tinker in his workshop. Two doctors and others donated their talents so Spetz could regain most of his eyesight in a case that underlines the importance of routine vision care and screenings. Read more
BILLS
Stefon Diggs talks about a way he can get even better for Bills in 2021: One might think that Stefon Diggs would struggle to come up with an area in which he could improve on his 2020 performance. After all, the Bills’ All-Pro wide receiver led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,459). Read more
Can Bills' Emmanuel Sanders develop quick chemistry with Josh Allen, like Stefon Diggs?: “For me, I’m old school,” the veteran wide receiver said Thursday when asked how long it takes to build chemistry with a quarterback. “I’m backyard football. Let’s strap up. ‘Hey, you. Hey, kid. Get in here. Right? Let’s play football.’ That’s just how I think." Read more
SABRES
Sabres GM on Jack Eichel trade: 'we don't feel any pressure': Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said Saturday that he'd have no problem if Jack Eichel was on the team's roster when training camp began. Eichel's agents countered that they were preparing as if the center would be traded. Adams parried back Thursday, saying the Sabres felt no pressure to trade Eichel. Read more
Sabres are getting thrifty with their spending as GM Kevyn Adams resets his core: For the last five seasons, the Sabres have been pushing to the brink of the NHL's salary cap. It's gotten them nowhere. So they're going with a different approach. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A professor and researcher at the University at Buffalo has been working behind the scenes with Olympic athletes on Team USA. J. Luke Pryor serves on the sports medicine staff for USA Rowing and works remotely with athletes and coaches. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall says Pryor’s main focus involves looking at how heat and hydration affect output.
• A new shop on Buffalo’s West Side caters to consumers who seek waste-free alternatives to shopping necessities. Little Salmon recently opened on Lexington Avenue. WIVB notes that the store's selection of zero-waste products include package-free soaps, toothpaste tabs and filling stations for shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
• Some of Western New York’s most picturesque biking trails have received a national shoutout in USA Today. An article highlights the region’s Shoreline Trail along Lake Erie and the Niagara River. It also mentions cycling opportunities along the Erie Canal. “Don’t miss the Flight of Five locks in Lockport,” the article reads. “It’s an engineering marvel.”
• A retired physical education teacher has been staging hootenannies at Allegany State Park for a half-century. Sally Marsh chats with WKBW’s Mike Randall about her spirited singalongs. She recalls a year in which her hootenanny made it into the Guinness Book of World Records with the largest group ever to croon “Old MacDonald.” She has moved to a new venue this summer and holds two "hoots" a week at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum Amphitheater in Salamanca.
Have a great weekend!
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.