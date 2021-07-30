Good Morning, Buffalo: Ex-Erie County Legislator Swanick defrauded in Casey campaign scheme

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Even with cuts, infrastructure deal could bring unprecedented funding to WNY: The Senate infrastructure compromise unveiled this week would bring huge amounts of money to Western New York for roads, bridges, broadband and the like – but Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, worries it's not enough. Read more

Familiar face of Buffalo Police Department retires: Thursday was Capt. Jeff Rinaldo's last day. Over 23 years, he went from a patrol cop to a detective with the Sex Offense Squad and eventually captain who served as the chief of staff to Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He's best known for his role as the department's media spokesman. He found it to be a challenging task, balancing the needs of disseminating information while not jeopardizing an investigation. "I tried to talk as if I was explaining something to a friend or a neighbor as to how we do what we do," he said. Read more