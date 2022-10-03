Good Morning, Buffalo: 'Everybody's happy': Ontario welcomes Americans on first weekend of eased travel

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 3, 2022

'Everybody's happy': Ontario welcomes Americans on first weekend of eased travel

Ontario business owners and elected officials on Sunday expressed relief the Canadian government had lifted the last of the Covid-era rules that made it difficult for Americans to cross the border.

It's too soon to say whether Americans have returned – or will return – in numbers approaching their pre-pandemic levels, though some anecdotal reports indicated higher volumes of visitors from this country. This comes days after the Ministry of Health in Ottawa announced Americans entering Canada would no longer have to use the ArriveCan mobile app nor would they need to isolate or quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, changes that took effect just after midnight Saturday.

– Stephen T. Watson

Kaleida Health deal is done: Company, unions reach tentative agreement covering 6,300 workers

Kaleida Health and the two unions representing 6,300 of its workers have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year labor contract.

The news, announced at about 12:15 a.m. Monday, averts a potential hospital strike, since Kaleida union members in mid-September voted to allow their bargaining committee to authorize walkouts at Kaleida facilities if necessary. But the bargaining committee never issued a 10-day notice of strike and was able to reach the tentative deal that will be reviewed by union members before a ratification vote is held in the coming weeks.

The tentative agreement was reached after several consecutive days of bargaining that stretched into the early morning hours. Negotiators wrapped up a roughly 17-hour session at 2 a.m. Saturday, followed up by a 14-hour day that ended after 1 a.m. Sunday. They went back to the table at 11 a.m. Sunday and reached an agreement Sunday night on staffing – one of the biggest hurdles.

– Jon Harris

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo schools want to end retiree health insurance for future teachers: In contract talks between the Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation, the school district has proposed eliminating retiree health insurance for any teachers hired after ratification of a new contract. BPS budgeted about $55 million in each of the last three years for retiree health insurance – an expense the district says is not sustainable in the long term. Read more

New program offers a second chance for some young first offenders: A new, yearlong court diversion program gives young, first-time offenders a chance to lower the charges against them. "A felony conviction – it's life-altering," said Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. "We're trying to give them a chance. They may have made a bad decision at a particular time. We want to keep that from defining the trajectory of their life forever." Read more

Court dismisses breach of contract lawsuits brought by fired Buffalo school administrators: The Buffalo Public Schools prevailed in lawsuits filed by two former administrators who were fired for not having proper credentials. Yamilette Williams and Faith Morrison alleged in lawsuits in 2015 that they were terminated in 2014 by the district on the “erroneous ground” they did not maintain the proper certification for high-level positions in the school system. Read more

Staffing Solutions settles employment discrimination lawsuit: A Buffalo staffing company has agreed to commit $550,000 to settle an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Staffing Solutions of WNY Inc. and its owner Kathleen Faulhaber were accused in the lawsuit filed in federal court of making hiring decisions for its clients based on race, sex, age, disability and pregnancy. Read more

East Side nonprofit targets rehab of Lion Brewery building, construction of arts building: T.O.P. Enterprises – whose leaders include a local bishop, a priest and a city court judge – is seeking to construct a fine arts community center and apartment building at Jefferson Avenue and Best Street as part of an effort to revitalize what it calls the Gateway Village. Read more

Fatal shooting of two brings new scrutiny to Tonawanda apartments

A shooting in late August that left two dead and a third victim badly wounded has brought fresh scrutiny to a row of apartment buildings located along the Town of Tonawanda's border with Buffalo – and to the landlord whose properties have stirred up the greatest concern.

Neighbors for years have complained about quality-of-life and public safety issues at many of the buildings on this half-mile stretch of Kenmore Avenue owned by Frank Juliano. A recent community meeting drew more than 75 neighbors who pressed town officials over two hours to address code violations and police calls at the apartments.

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger has prodded Juliano to clean up his properties and has vowed the town will force him to act if he doesn't do so of his own accord.

– Stephen T. Watson and Harold McNeil

WEATHER

Sun to savor: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds are forecast for today, with a high in the lower 60s. Read more

BILLS

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills notch 23-20 comeback win over Baltimore Ravens: The Bills clawed back from a 20-3 deficit to defeat the Ravens 23-20 on a game-winning field goal by kicker Tyler Bass at M&T Stadium in Baltimore. Catch up on all of our game coverage here. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A national record for the heaviest pumpkin was set Saturday at the Great Pumpkin Farm. The pumpkin, grown by Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, came in at 2,554 pounds, Mike Petro reports.

• A local woman’s love for her dog has translated into a successful business. Courtney Browning and One Eyed Barkery provide pups with preservative-free treats, WKBW’s Hannah Buehler reports.

• “Love them or hate them, squirrels are fascinating creatures,” says Terry Belke. “They can be a nuisance sometimes, especially if they get in your house or raid your bird feeders. But they are also very important to the environment and a lot of fun to watch.” Belke explains in WGRZ’s “2 The Outdoors” feature.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

