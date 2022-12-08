Good Morning, Buffalo: Everybody's getting sick. Here's what you need to know

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 8, 2022

Everybody's getting sick. Here's what you need to know

Everyone expects to be beset by a cough or runny nose as the weather turns colder.

But if you think this season seems worse than normal, you would be correct. The evidence is all around you – the shortage of common cold medications, the number of days your kids and their friends have stayed home from school, the longer-than-normal waits at urgent care facilities and hospitals.

There's a reason why we're seeing this uptick now, and, even better, there are things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Kensington Expressway project could expand farther north – but just a little: A scoping report expected by the end of the month will propose putting a cover over the Kensington Expressway two blocks farther north than previously announced. But engineering and environmental challenges, as well as potential property impacts, make it unfeasible to go any farther, according to the state Department of Transportation. Read more

Kenmore will no longer use eminent domain for police building expansion: In response to strong public opposition, the Village of Kenmore said it will no longer try to take over a neighboring business to expand its police headquarters. Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang at Tuesday night’s Village Board meeting abruptly announced the village no longer would pursue eminent domain to take control of the Insty-Prints site on Elmwood Avenue. Instead, because of concerns about the cost to acquire the property and delays to the project timeline, Kenmore will update the aging, cramped headquarters by adding on a second story and expanding into the parking lot. Read more

Moog, Astronics to support new Army helicopter: Moog Inc. and Astronics Corp. will support Bell Textron's development of the new helicopter. Moog executives believe the program could bring the company as much as $100 million in new business during the peak years of production. Astronics executives believe the new program could be one of the largest military projects the East Aurora company has worked on. Read more

As Iroquois schools ponder Native American imagery, Marilla supervisor urges district to take no action: The Marilla Town Board is poised to oppose any change in the name of the district's symbols. In a recent memo, the State Education Department warned that if school districts don’t commit to replacing Native American team names, logos and imagery by the end of this school year, they risk the withholding of state aid and the removal of school officers, including superintendents and board members. Read more

Owner of Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Italian company: Ferrero Group – manufacturer of sweets like Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher – will acquire Wells Enterprises. Wells manufactures ice cream brands such as Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Halo Top and Bomb Pops. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy and cooler: Thursday will be cloudy with an expected high of 43. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

6 gift ideas to wow the craft beer drinker on your list: If you’re in the market for something with a bit more wow factor, but still beer related, then look no further than this list. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Surviving the holidays starts with self-care, mental health experts note: Ahh, the holidays! More shopping. More gatherings. More family. More stress. It may be the season for giving, but surviving the holiday in healthy ways starts with self-care, said Carol Doggett, senior director of marketing, communications and outreach with Mental Health Advocates of WNY. Here's how. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Engaging with community could help bias training take root with cops: While implicit bias training can increase cops’ knowledge and change some attitudes, there’s no evidence yet that it changes behavior. But simultaneously engaging in real “reconciliation” with affected communities might help officers translate what they learn in the classroom to the streets. Read more

BILLS

Mark Gaughan: No Von Miller changes expectations, but season is far from over: Without Miller, can the Bills win three straight playoff games – if required – against elite passing teams like Miami, Cincinnati and Kansas City? Read more

Bills Notebook: Linebacker Matt Milano does not practice; left tackle Dion Dawkins improving: Milano did not practice Wednesday with what coach Sean McDermott said was a leg/knee injury. Dawkins was listed as limited with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Tage Thompson makes history again, scores 5 goals in rout: Thompson's dynamic, historic performance, combined with a goal by four different Sabres, propelled Buffalo to a 9-4 rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He finished with six points, tying the career-high he set Halloween night. Read more

Sabres Notebook: Reading of the starting lineup a way to 'freshen things up': Peyton Krebs scanned the visitors’ dressing room in Nationwide Arena in Columbus while trying to decide Wednesday morning which of his Buffalo Sabres teammates was the best at the ritual of reading the starting lineup before each game. “Someone did a leg kick once,” Krebs said with a smirk. “Hmmm. Who did the leg kick?” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A local priest who has been collecting nativity sets for three decades is displaying some of his treasures at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna. WKBW’s Mike Randall says Father Roy Herberger has nearly 700 nativity sets that represent 61 countries.

• “A Boy Band Christmas” is routing through Western New York this week with two stops: Dec. 9 at Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort in Niagara Falls, and Dec. 10 at the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca. Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees had a conversation with The News’ Tim O’Shei.

• A workforce development program is helping people train for new careers in warehouses and logistics. WGRZ’s Kelly Dudzik is examines an initiative that FeedMore Western New York launched during the pandemic.

• Winter’s arrival does not have to derail weekend getaways. In fact, Only in Your State contributor Samantha Gill says embarking on an overnight jaunt could be the cure for cabin fever. She suggests nine weekend trips within driving distance from Buffalo.

