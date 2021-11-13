Good Morning, Buffalo: Even without new infrastructure dollars, NFTA remains bullish on Metro Rail extension

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'What happened to Mandy?: Jury to deliberate Steingasser case Monday: For more than four hours, attorneys rehashed the evidence Friday in the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 1993 death of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser. A Niagara County Court jury will begin deliberations Monday morning. Friday, the prosecution said Belstadt's lies to police and some forensic evidence were enough to convict him, while the defense said other DNA evidence pointed to a different suspect. Read more

Ross' appointment as U.S. attorney makes local history: Trini Ross is the first African American woman to oversee the prosecution of federal criminal cases brought within the 17 Western New York counties under her jurisdiction. She was nominated to the post by President Biden in July and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 30. Read more