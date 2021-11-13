Good Morning, Buffalo: Even without new infrastructure dollars, NFTA remains bullish on Metro Rail extension

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 13, 2021
Even without new infrastructure dollars, NFTA remains bullish on Metro Rail extension
The largest pot of infrastructure money in American history is about to finance a host of transit projects around New York State, but not the $1 billion proposal to extend Metro Rail to Amherst – at least for now.
Billions of dollars have been identified for New York City megaprojects such as Amtrak's Gateway Tunnel under the Hudson River and extending the Second Avenue subway. But Metro Rail extension – the priciest project on upstate drawing boards – failed to make the cut. Some transit analysts say the project's inability to make the latest list, as well as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer's lack of definite commitment, raise question marks.
But the NFTA says the project aiming to double Metro Rail trackage to the University at Buffalo's North Campus and beyond continues to score well and stands an excellent chance to eventually win approval. And Schumer points out that the nation's new $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan helps the project's long-term chances by sweetening the transit funding pot.
– Robert J. McCarthy
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid cases are rising in younger people. So are urgent calls to get them vaccinated: Figures from the Erie County Health Department say school-age children are among the major drivers in the county's stubbornly high Covid-19 caseload figures. The latest report from the county says 25.6% of the new cases in the week that ended Tuesday were in people age 18 or younger. The data renewed support from physicians for childhood vaccinations. Read more
Lawyers petition U.S. Supreme Court over NY vaccine mandate: Lawyers representing 17 health care workers in New York have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in their battle to overturn Gov. Kathy Hochul's industrywide vaccine mandate, writes The News' Eric DuVall. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'What happened to Mandy?: Jury to deliberate Steingasser case Monday: For more than four hours, attorneys rehashed the evidence Friday in the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 1993 death of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser. A Niagara County Court jury will begin deliberations Monday morning. Friday, the prosecution said Belstadt's lies to police and some forensic evidence were enough to convict him, while the defense said other DNA evidence pointed to a different suspect. Read more
Ross' appointment as U.S. attorney makes local history: Trini Ross is the first African American woman to oversee the prosecution of federal criminal cases brought within the 17 Western New York counties under her jurisdiction. She was nominated to the post by President Biden in July and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 30. Read more
Judge Michalski seeks return to work months after he was struck by train: “Judge Michalski is working very hard to meet all the fitness qualifications that would enable him to return to the bench,” said Terrence M. Connors, an attorney for the judge. “The judge's current mental and physical health should qualify him for a return to work." Early this year, John L. Michalski was struck by a CSX train in an "apparent suicide attempt," according to State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Brown. Read more
Jason Wolf: How my love for Josh's Jaqs led to a Flutie Flakes revelation: Sports enterprise reporter Jason Wolf loves Josh's Jaqs, the cereal branded after the Bills' Josh Allen that raises money for Oishei Children's Hospital. Wolf spoke with former Bills quarterback Doug Flutie, whose Flutie Flakes have sold more than 3 million boxes, as well as Eric Dacey, owner of the Cereal Spot on Hertel Avenue, to learn more about NFL superstars and their cereals. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Lake-effect will hit this weekend, but will it add up?: This morning, we may see some wet snow mix in with the lake rain even at lower elevations. A passing disturbance during Saturday may disrupt the lake-effect as it goes by, but before that it could enhance upward motion in the air and intensify the lake rain, wet snow and graupel for a time even near the metro area toward midday, Paul writes. Read more
GUSTO
Review: 'All Is Calm' is a moving remembrance of soldiers of WWI: Everything about MusicalFare's production, directed by Susan Drozd, is stirring and beautiful, writes News contributing reviewer Anthony Chase. The staging is poetic. The sound design by Chris Cavanagh that starts the show is moving, as is his evocative light. The set by Dyan Burlingame simultaneously conjures the trenches and No Man’s Land. Read more
Jeff Miers: Astroworld Festival tragedy is a reckoning for music industry, fans: Following the Houston tragedy where nine people died at rapper Travis Scott's concert due to a surge of fans, Miers recalls worrying safety situations at past shows and talks to local concert organizer Jennifer Brazill about how best to create a safe environment for fans. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: What has caused the offensive line's regression?: Jay Skurski's mailbag is filled with lots of talk about the Bills' tepid running game and struggling offensive line. Read more
Q&A: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace talks 'Dune,' takeaways and his 'intense' film study: Wallace has one interception and seven passes defended this season. His coaches credit his preparation and consistent daily habits. Film sessions, movie series or audiobooks, he'll soak all of it in. Read more
SABRES
Sabres observations: Dylan Cozens, Dustin Tokarski out-duel McDavid, Draisaitl: Dylan Cozens scored twice in a span of 5:14 for his first career multigoal game, and goalie Dustin Tokarski delivered several remarkable saves in the third period to help the Sabres snap their five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Read more
Inside the NHL: In trade aftermath, it's been a good week for Jack Eichel: "Jack Eichel has been on bit of a redemption tour ever since he hit the jackpot and got his long-awaited trade to Vegas last week," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Off Main Street introduces Rick, the new rescue dog of the Buffalo Sabres, who's being trained to become a service dog for a disabled veteran. A stolen Christmas-themed Baby Yoda pops up in the column, too, in case you've seen a brown-cloaked little green guy in the neighborhood.
• BestSelf Behavioral Health has secured two federal grants totaling $3.25 million that will allow it to bolster opioid addiction treatment services and community mental health training in Western New York over the next five years, Rep. Brian Higgins' office announced Friday. The News' Jon Harris has more details.
• Clayton's, the oldest continuously run toy store in the U.S., now has a location in Buffalo, Buffalo Rising reports. Learn why the new shop is sending kids scampering toward the entrance.
• A festival focused on mesmerizing, natural collectibles runs all weekend at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. WIVB introduces readers to GemStreet USA, which brings gemstones of all sizes, shapes and colors.
