Good Morning, Buffalo: Even with new social distancing guidelines, schools would need time to fully reopen

Reed retirement imperils future of Southern Tier congressional district: The concept of a distinct Southern Tier district may be in jeopardy, especially with Republican Rep. Tom Reed not running for a seventh term. With New York State facing the likelihood of losing at least one congressional seat – and maybe two – after census figures are finalized later this year, experts say it will be hard to justify the east-west axis anchoring the district. Read more

Sean Kirst: To honor a best friend, a pandemic message: You are not alone: Two years ago, Joe Avino lost one of his closest friends in greater Buffalo when 26-year-old Matt Benedict took his own life. Today, with counselors warning of the crushing mental health impact of the pandemic on young Americans, Avino is part of a foundation, established in Matt's honor, with this message: Even in this time of isolation, you are not alone. Read more