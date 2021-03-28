Good Morning, Buffalo: Even with new social distancing guidelines, schools would need time to fully reopen

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 28, 2021
Here's what school districts are saying about fully reopening
Parents for weeks have been clamoring to have their children in school full time, but that isn't going to happen overnight, even if New York State issues new guidance allowing students to be 3 feet apart in classrooms.
Administrators say there's a lot to do, from finding out how many students will come back, to moving desks back into classrooms, to figuring out how they will get to school and eat lunch.
"This is not going to be as simple as flipping a switch," Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Superintendent Sabatino Cimato told his school community in a recent video.
In the Cleveland Hill Union Free School District, it probably will take two to three weeks after the state issues new guidance before officials can safely hold classes five days a week in schools, Superintendent Jon MacSwan said.
In Niagara Falls, the city school system is eyeing April 19 to start four days of in-person schooling, beginning with elementary students and high school seniors, said Superintendent Mark Laurrie. But that date is subject to change the longer school districts wait for state guidance.
And in the Lewiston-Porter Central School District, the end of April is the target for fully reopening, but that’s if everything falls into place, said Superintendent Paul Casseri.
– Barbara O'Brien and Jay Rey
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Canadian vaccine shortage threatens border reopening: Canada's overall vaccination rate remains at less than a third of that of the U.S. That means the U.S. will likely reach herd immunity months before Canada will – and that fact, some fear, may prolong the border shutdown that started along with the pandemic a year ago. Read more
Will 2021 follow 2020 as a lost summer for Buffalo Niagara's major festivals? Buffalo is a festival town, and fans who flock to the Allentown Art Festival or Canal Fest of the Tonawandas had hoped they would come back after a lost 2020. But both festivals are canceled for 2021 and organizers aren't certain whether other major summer events will go off as scheduled. Read more
State Legislature seeks repeal of health care legal protections granted in pandemic: Advocates of nursing home residents have for months been criticizing the legal protection from civil and criminal proceedings given to health care facilities and health professionals, claiming it has made facilities and those who work and operate them unaccountable for their actions. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
It's a deal: Marijuana legalization in New York headed for approval: A deal to permit the legal sale and use of marijuana in New York State was finalized Saturday night by legislators and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, paving the way for highly regulated cultivation, distribution and retail sales of the drug to start in about two years or sooner. Read more
Reed retirement imperils future of Southern Tier congressional district: The concept of a distinct Southern Tier district may be in jeopardy, especially with Republican Rep. Tom Reed not running for a seventh term. With New York State facing the likelihood of losing at least one congressional seat – and maybe two – after census figures are finalized later this year, experts say it will be hard to justify the east-west axis anchoring the district. Read more
Sean Kirst: To honor a best friend, a pandemic message: You are not alone: Two years ago, Joe Avino lost one of his closest friends in greater Buffalo when 26-year-old Matt Benedict took his own life. Today, with counselors warning of the crushing mental health impact of the pandemic on young Americans, Avino is part of a foundation, established in Matt's honor, with this message: Even in this time of isolation, you are not alone. Read more
Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis survived an ethics probe. Can he withstand a challenge from his own party? Davis has repeatedly clashed with everyone from developers to members of the Common Council. He's survived an ethics investigation and a probe by the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Now, as he seeks a third and final term in office, he faces a challenge from Republicans – and from his own Democratic Party. Read more
WEATHER
Wet, windy conditions in store for WNY: WGRZ says widespread rain is expected today, with strong winds developing in the afternoon. A high in the 50s is forecast. Read more
BILLS
First-round running back for Bills? What history and analytics say about the idea: A running back for the Bills with the 30th overall pick has been much debated this offseason. Plenty of fans love the idea of adding a home-run-hitting speed element such as Clemson running back Travis Etienne to the Buffalo attack. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Pegula's 70th comes on his team's 17th. There's nothing happy about it: "The latest bizarre day in Sabreland started at 7:30 Saturday morning," writes Mike Harrington. "It was a simple tweet from the Sabres' official account wishing owner Terry Pegula a happy birthday." Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “Tom Fontana has been writing television shows for four decades, but the Buffalo writer-producer has never experienced anything like he has with his Showtime series “City on a Hill,” writes News TV Critic Alan Pergament. The show’s second season, which had filming interrupted by the pandemic, debuts tonight.
• Although today might not be the best day weather-wise to hit the road, taking a Sunday drive can be a good way to check out the region’s scenery. NYup.com recommended 16 Upstate New York road trips, including the drive from Albion to Medina.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Feb. 5.
