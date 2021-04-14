Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie, Niagara counties lead the state in new Covid-19 cases

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Erie, Niagara counties lead the state in new Covid-19 cases

Western New York is once again a statewide hot spot for Covid-19 following a steady monthlong climb in new cases. More infections surfaced in Erie and Niagara counties last week, on a population-adjusted basis, than anywhere else in the state – and almost anywhere else in the greater Northeast region.

Over the week ending April 12, Erie County averaged 459 cases per day, or 50 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to a running Buffalo News analysis of New York Times data.

Niagara County, meanwhile, averaged 100 cases per day, or 48 daily cases per 100,000 people. Only eight largely rural counties in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Vermont suffered higher averages.

– Caitlin Dewey

