Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie, Niagara counties lead the state in new Covid-19 cases

April 14, 2021
Erie, Niagara counties lead the state in new Covid-19 cases
Western New York is once again a statewide hot spot for Covid-19 following a steady monthlong climb in new cases. More infections surfaced in Erie and Niagara counties last week, on a population-adjusted basis, than anywhere else in the state – and almost anywhere else in the greater Northeast region.
Over the week ending April 12, Erie County averaged 459 cases per day, or 50 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to a running Buffalo News analysis of New York Times data.
Niagara County, meanwhile, averaged 100 cases per day, or 48 daily cases per 100,000 people. Only eight largely rural counties in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Vermont suffered higher averages.
– Caitlin Dewey
Only vaccinated Bills, Sabres fans can attend games this fall: Social media erupted Tuesday after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the county will require all attendees at Bills and Sabres games this fall to prove they have been fully vaccinated. Some thought the new policy was fantastic. Some thought it was horrid. Poloncarz, meanwhile, said the U.S. Constitution makes no mention of the right to attend football games. He also unveiled a new online portal to make it easier for people to make vaccination appointments at county sites. Read more
New York State, Wegmans, ECMC will pause use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine: The state is following the CDC and FDA’s recommendation to “pause” the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Shea’s announces plans for fall reopening: The show will go on at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre with the announcement of plans to reopen Sept. 10 with the stage adaptation of Disney’s “Frozen.” The full season of events includes a new date for “Hamilton” and all shows that have been postponed since Shea’s joined other theaters in shutting down in March of 2020. Read more
A new risk on Lake Ontario: falling water levels: Since 2017, the story on Lake Ontario has been high water levels that triggered damaging floods and erosion. But now, the agency that controls outflows from the lake to the St. Lawrence River is cutting back on those flows because the level has fallen to only about 1.5 feet above the level that's considered hazardous for navigation. Read more
Fired Buffalo police officer wins lawsuit, will get her pension: Cariol Horne was fired from the Buffalo Police Department nearly 13 years ago after she tried to stop a fellow Buffalo cop who she says was choking a man during an arrest. A court ruling has annulled her firing, meaning that she is entitled to her pension, benefits and back pay. Read more
Buffalo’s school zone speed cameras on a path to being removed: Six out of nine city lawmakers voted Tuesday to get rid of the school zone speed cameras by September, but it's not a done deal. Read more
Pain of sculpture thefts from Forest Lawn gravesites eased by recoveries, arrest: Buffalo police have arrested a Riverside man in the thefts of three bronze sculptures worth more than $150,000 from Forest Lawn gravesites. The arrest, and the recovery of the three pieces from local scrapyards, has gratified families who were devastated by the thefts of the works in late winter and early spring. Read more
A nice day: Sunny skies today with highs in the mid-50s. Read more
Taste homegrown pride in Five Points sharp cheese cheddar bread: Even the love story is local. Melissa and Kevin Gardner met at the Essex Street Pub. A decade later, working with their children, the Gardner family runs a successful bakery making bread on their own terms. Whole-wheat flour ground onsite from wheat grown in Hamburg, and half a pound of extra-sharp McCadam New York cheddar are the main ingredients in every $7.75 loaf of Five Points Bakery's cheddar bread. Read more
Sean Kirst: A mural to honor Sister Karen Klimczak: Fifteen years to the week after the Good Friday killing of Sister Karen Klimczak, Peaceprints of WNY announced a competition to create a mural in her honor on the wall of Bissonette House on Grider Street. Sister Jean Klimczak, her sibling and a nursing home chaplain throughout the pandemic, said Sister Karen's lessons remain as powerful and important as ever. Read more
Zeldin assails Albany ‘dysfunction’ in early campaign for governor: Lee Zeldin may hardly represent a household name in Western New York. But the Republican congressman from Long Island looks to change all that as he aims to quickly lock up the GOP nomination for governor next year, promising to be back in Buffalo "again, again and again." Read more
NFL draft preview: Bills could bolster run defense with mid- or late-round defensive tackle: "Interior defensive linemen could represent the weakest position group in the 2021 NFL draft," writes Jason Wolf. Read more
The Wraparound: Ullmark leaves with injury in Sabres' shootout loss: Though Ullmark's absence loomed large, the Sabres withstood the bruising Bruins' blitz and showed the resilience that's become commonplace under interim coach Don Granato, tying the score in the third period before losing 3-2 in a shootout at TD Garden. Read more
Observations: Anders Bjork helps Sabres push back in shootout loss to Bruins: The shootout loss in Boston brought the Sabres to 4-2-3 in their last nine games, easily their best stretch of hockey in months. And it's all the more encouraging because the Sabres, as Lance Lysowski wrote, "have prioritized the development of young players in the season’s final weeks." That includes new forward Anders Bjork, acquired this week from Boston in the Taylor Hall trade. Read more
• When it comes to potholes, local experts say our “holey season” hasn’t been as bad as in many prior years. That’s not to suggest that potholes are nonexistent. Ask any local motorist. But reduced traffic volume during the pandemic and a less severe freeze-thaw cycle have made the work of local pothole brigades less daunting this season. Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary discusses potholes on WBEN.
• Visitors to Wilkeson Pointe on the Outer Harbor have probably noticed huge chunks of marble that dot the landscape. In his Unknown Stories of WNY, WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports these nuggets are pieces of Buffalo history – remnants from a long-demolished downtown building known to many as “the marble temple.”
• An organization that preserves Niagara County’s history is observing its own historic milestone. The History Center of Niagara is marking its 100th anniversary. The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reflects on the group’s origins in an article by Ann Marie Linnabery.
• Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once proclaimed that “Earth laughs in flowers.” If you’re looking for places to enjoy cherry blossoms, tulips, lilacs and other flowers this spring, NYup.com suggests a number of picturesque venues.
