Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie County to buy air purifiers for 11,000 school classrooms

April 6, 2022

Erie County to buy air purifiers for 11,000 school classrooms

There are about 11,000 classrooms in public, private and charter schools in Erie County, and Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz wants to give every one of them an air filtration system.

Poloncarz would use federal Covid-19 funding, and it would cost $5 million to $6 million.

And best of all, he says, the small units will be purchased from a Buffalo company.

"The best part about this is the top-of-the-line system, the Healthmate, is made right in Buffalo at Austin Air," Poloncarz said. "We are going to buy every single one of these at Austin Air, which will be a boon for our economy."

McKinley principal controversy costs Buffalo schools more than $1 million: McKinley High School Principal Crystal Barton will receive $200,000 from the school district as part of a settlement approved Monday, and lawyers who represented her will receive another $75,000 from the district. That’s in addition to $644,877 in salary that the district paid to Barton to not work during her nearly five years on leave. Read more

State budget talks continue, with bail reform, tax breaks and Bills stadium still in discussion: Negotiations over Gov. Kathy Hochul's $216 billion budget proposal continued in Albany on Tuesday – with little progress. Still, most lawmakers remain hopeful an agreement can be reached soon. Read more

State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski dead at 61: Michalski died by suicide at his Amherst home Tuesday, several sources confirmed, 12 days after police executed a search warrant there. Michalski was appointed in 2006 as a judge to fill a vacancy on the State Court of Claims and has been assigned to handle cases in State Supreme Court in Erie County ever since then. Friends called the news of his death "heartbreaking." Federal and state law enforcement officers, who have been investigating the judge for several years, raided his home on March 24. But no charges were filed against the judge or his wife. Read more

Orchard Park considers treating pot shops the same as strip clubs: Every town, village and city that decided last year to allow cannabis shops is figuring out this year where they should go. Orchard Park is proposing to put them into the same category as adult book stores, strip clubs and adult movie theaters. Read more

Erie County public libraries to eliminate overdue fines: Fines for overdue library materials have always been a fact of life – until now. Starting in May, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system is expected to do away with fines and fees for most library materials. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is formally announcing the change at his State of the County address on Thursday. Read more

Scow stuck above Niagara Falls for 104 years may be breaking up: Since Aug. 6, 1918, an iron scow – originally an 80-foot boat used in dredging work – has been stuck less than half a mile from the brink of the Horseshoe Falls, and about 220 yards from the Canadian shore of the Niagara River. On Halloween night 2019, the scow moved about 55 yards closer to the brink during a windstorm. Now, the rusted-out relic may have split in two, photos taken since Friday show. However, an Ontario Parks spokesman said it is not likely to go over the falls. Read more

Andrew Galarneau: Here is how Alton Brown went about reconsidering Buffalo wings: The Food Network’s celebrity chef gave this ranking of the local wings he tried: La Nova medium, Elmo’s double-dipped medium, Bar-Bill medium. (Now there’s a whole different set of reasons for Buffalo wing lovers to get mad at him.) Read more

Welcome to an all-new BuffaloNews.com: This newest edition of BuffaloNews.com is designed to make it easier to find the local news that matters most to you, and to deliver it in an easier-to-read – and watch – format. The new site – on your phone, tablet and desktop – is visual and easy to scroll. Learn more about other changes by clicking here.

NFL draft preview: Offensive tackle features top-end talent, but then a drop-off: Big men will have their moment in the sun later this month at the NFL draft. Up to three offensive tackles might be chosen in the top 10 picks, including No. 1 overall – something that hasn’t happened at the position since the Kansas City Chiefs selected Central Michigan’s Eric Fisher first in 2013. Read more

Observations: Sabres avoid extending playoff drought with come-from-behind win: The Buffalo Sabres rallied from an early deficit and Victor Olofsson delivered the winning goal with 7:52 remaining in regulation to secure a 4-2 victory in KeyBank Center over the Carolina Hurricanes. Read more

• Prolonged periods of isolation during the pandemic made it more difficult to diagnose autism among young children, WKBW’s Eileen Buckley reports. Local medical experts share insights that could be helpful to many parents.

• The Aquarium of Niagara is mourning the death of the longest living marine mammal in the attraction’s 56-year history. Sandy, the aquarium’s popular harbor seal, had been in declining health and was humanely euthanized this week. Sandy was 41 and was among the oldest harbor seals living under human care.

• If you’re looking for scenic hiking spots close to home, The Travel website highlights 10 picturesque trails around Niagara Falls. The routes showcase a variety of natural attractions, including the Whirlpool rapids, the Niagara Gorge and Goat Island.

• “Yoga in Buffalo is being taken to an entirely different level,” writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer. He profiles a yoga studio that has set up shop on the 37th floor of Seneca One tower and will be hosted by Marco ‘Coco’ Rojas, a well-known yogi in international circles.

