Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie County political appointees made $1.3 million in pandemic overtime

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: Unemployment is rising again and it could be even worse than the numbers say: “Don’t let the Buffalo Niagara region’s 7.5% unemployment rate deceive you,” writes Robinson. “The job market isn’t nearly as good as the jobless rate makes it seem.” Read more

‘Not ready to just go fishing and golfing,’ Chris Collins returns – as social media influencer? A little more than a month after a pardon from then-President Donald Trump freed him from prison, former Rep. Chris Collins returned to social media this week. And on Twitter, Collins – who pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in 2019 – started sharing his thoughts on everything from his time in prison to the latest stock-trading kerfuffle on Wall Street. Read more