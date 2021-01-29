Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie County political appointees made $1.3 million in pandemic overtime

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 29, 2021
Erie County political appointees made $1.3 million in pandemic overtime
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said that hardworking county administrators leading the effort to respond to the Covid-19 health crisis deserve overtime pay, even though, as political appointees, they aren't normally entitled to it.
They've put in the tireless work to keep this community safe, he said.
But a report released by Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw shows that philosophy translated in 52 nonunion administrators receiving $1.3 million in overtime last year.
That includes $183,000 in overtime going to Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, which equates to 91% of her base salary.
Mychajliw called the employees getting big overtime payments "pigs at the trough."
"They never let a coronavirus pandemic go to waste," he said.
– Sandra Tan
Eat like the pros! Chef Darian Bryan shows us how to make Mitch Morse's favorite dish – pan-roasted turkey breast with quinoa and veggies. Learn how to make this hearty meal at home. Watch Now >>
Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
AG: State may have undercounted nursing home Covid-19 deaths by 50%: Questions raised about the correct number of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes only scratches the surface of what State Attorney General Letitia James’ 76-page report found in examining how the pandemic was handled by New York State. Read more
New York says pharmacies, not counties, must vaccinate people 65 and older: Erie County had been offering vaccinations to older adults, but the state has designated pharmacies as the primary vaccinators of those ages 65 and older and directed the bulk of the limited vaccine supply from the federal government to those businesses. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
Mental health providers cope through pandemic while helping others
Three times as many adults have had symptoms of anxiety and depression during the coronavirus pandemic than during the year before, and rates are even higher for younger adults.
A Mental Health America survey last summer of health care workers showed that 86% experienced anxiety and 82% felt emotionally spent.
“Overall, a lot more people are having a very hard time,” said Cindy Voelker, associate CEO with Spectrum Health and Human Services, which offers treatment for those in Western New York challenged by mental illness and addiction.
There is no shame in seeking help to cope with life anytime, Voelker and other mental health experts say, including now.
– Scott Scanlon
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: Unemployment is rising again and it could be even worse than the numbers say: “Don’t let the Buffalo Niagara region’s 7.5% unemployment rate deceive you,” writes Robinson. “The job market isn’t nearly as good as the jobless rate makes it seem.” Read more
‘Not ready to just go fishing and golfing,’ Chris Collins returns – as social media influencer? A little more than a month after a pardon from then-President Donald Trump freed him from prison, former Rep. Chris Collins returned to social media this week. And on Twitter, Collins – who pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in 2019 – started sharing his thoughts on everything from his time in prison to the latest stock-trading kerfuffle on Wall Street. Read more
Schumer urges Samsung to build $17 billion plant in Genesee County: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is lobbying top Samsung officials to build a semiconductor fabrication plant in rural Genesee County. Schumer pitched the benefits of an industrial campus in the Town of Alabama to senior Samsung executives in a phone call Tuesday. New York is competing with sites in Arizona and Texas for the factory that could employ 1,900, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. Read more
Lawsuit: Arrest over ‘joke’ Trump message on Cheektowaga truck reveals vindictive politics: A Trump 2020 slogan meant as a joke for Robert Hupkowicz’s co-workers ignited malicious political payback that drew wide attention, according to a federal lawsuit filed this week. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Queen City Traveling Market furthers opportunities for local vendors: The owners of Snowy Owl Kombucha, FreshFix and Buffalo Artisan Food Traders present the Queen City Traveling Market and announced the first location: The Niagara Frontier Food Terminal. See who's involved, and who's frying dumplings on-site. Read more
Conjuring creativity in chocolate-filled cups: Who can resist a steamy cup of hot cocoa on a frigid winter day? And with some unique ingredients, a run-of-the-mill mug of chocolate can be turned into an inventive drink. Visit Buffalo Niagara’s Karen Fashana suggests five local spots that “are crushing the cocoa game.” Read more
ARTS & CULTURE
Albright-Knox artworks sell for $3.1 million at auction: Most of the money came from the sale of Luca della Robbia’s circa-1450 Relief of the Madonna and Child, which sold for slightly more than $2 million. The proceeds will be restricted to the gallery’s acquisition endowment, which has been used to acquire 740 modern and contemporary artworks since 2013. Read more
BILLS
Bills, rest of NFL adjust to Covid-19-driven scouting restrictions: "For NFL teams, scouting during a pandemic is, like so many other things, decidedly different," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
SABRES
Wraparound: Linus Ullmark stops 36 shots in Sabres' overtime loss to Rangers: Linus Ullmark made every type of save imaginable when the Buffalo Sabres seemed on the verge of imploding. Read more
Mike Harrington: After an OT stinker, Sabres have to keep bouncing back: "In the wake of Thursday night's stinker of an overtime loss to the New York Rangers, let's see if this team can park a bad game and come back with a good one," writes Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo winters can be challenging, but at least we don’t have to cope with pesky insects during outdoor excursions. Still, an Erie County park ranger posted this video clip on Instagram, noting that stoneflies are out and about, “looking for love in a winter wonderland.” If you look carefully, you might spot this insect with its threadlike antennae during your next visit to a local park.
• Speaking of outdoor activities, state parks shattered attendance records in 2020 as the pandemic banned or restricted many activities and limited travel plans. Spectrum News reports that 78 million visits were logged to New York parks last year.
• Western New York is home to the nation’s only refugee film festival, WBFO’s Nick Lippa reports. The free, yearlong event began Thursday night with the virtual premiere of a documentary. Journey’s End Executive Director Karen Andolina Scott tells Lippa that one goal aims to show the “human side” of refugees and immigrants in hopes of dispelling fear and misinformation that sometimes overshadows the issue.
• At one time, “Carnation Day” was celebrated annually on Jan. 29 as one of Buffalo’s most popular civic holidays. Tens of thousands of the flowers flooded the streets and filled the lapels of Western New Yorkers. News Contributor Steve Cichon explains how the holiday started with a presidential assassination and ended with a world war. Read more
• The late Stanley Spisiak is lauded by many as Buffalo’s first conservationist. The local jeweler led a decadeslong crusade to clean up the Buffalo River – a waterway so polluted that it burst into flames back in 1968. In this segment of WGRZ’s Unknown Stories of WNY, Pete Gallivan interviews local broadcasting icon John Zach about his new book on Spisiak.
Enjoy your weekend!
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.