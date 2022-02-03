Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie County Legislature struggles with greatest divide of past 15 years

WINTER STORM COVERAGE

What to expect in the next 36 hours: The National Weather Service has forecast "occasional light snow" during the Thursday morning commute, with "minor travel impacts." Untreated roads might be slightly slippery, the weather service noted. Temperatures will fall into the 20s, which should make the snow a little "fluffier," NWS meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said. Read more

Don Paul: No blizzard, but a long-lasting winter storm: While this storm will cause some disruption, there are no indications it will end up ranking among our worst storms, Paul writes. Snow totals are expected to be between 9 and 12 inches by Friday morning for much of the area. Read more