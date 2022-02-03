Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie County Legislature struggles with greatest divide of past 15 years

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 3, 2022
Erie County Legislature struggles with greatest divide of past 15 years
When Erie County Legislature negotiations to reach a compromise on the 2022 budget failed this fall, Republican Legislator John Mills, a 16-year Legislature veteran and former chairman, spoke up.
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a toxic environment, and it scares me to death that we can't work together," Mills said. "I don't want to look like those crazies in Washington."
Democratic Chairwoman April Baskin cast him a withering glance. She expressed her disappointment in the Republican-supported minority caucus, recounted the Democrats' compromise efforts, and rejected notions of "deception" and "trickery."
Then all seven Democrats voted in favor of it and all four Republican-supported legislators voted against it. And that's just one example of the partisan divide.
– Sandra Tan
WINTER STORM COVERAGE
What to expect in the next 36 hours: The National Weather Service has forecast "occasional light snow" during the Thursday morning commute, with "minor travel impacts." Untreated roads might be slightly slippery, the weather service noted. Temperatures will fall into the 20s, which should make the snow a little "fluffier," NWS meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said. Read more
Don Paul: No blizzard, but a long-lasting winter storm: While this storm will cause some disruption, there are no indications it will end up ranking among our worst storms, Paul writes. Snow totals are expected to be between 9 and 12 inches by Friday morning for much of the area. Read more
As next winter storm nears, Buffalo promises strict parking enforcement for plows: Compared to the snowstorm on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Mayor Byron Brown said the city will be quicker about ticketing and towing cars that are parked on the wrong side of residential streets with alternate side parking, writes Eric DuVall. "For our snow plan to work, it's a partnership," the mayor said. "The city has to do its part, but the residents have to do their part, as well." Read more
[Related: Buffalo schools shift to remote learning Thursday due to incoming winter storm]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Vulgar Facebook postings lead to removal of judge in two Allegany County courts: In addition to "vulgar" and "sexually charged" Facebook posts, Judge David R. Stilson also used social media to conduct political fundraising activities for a gun rights organization that are prohibited by state regulations on judicial conduct, the commission said. Read more
Father's sleuthing leads to dropped charges in $2.5M marijuana smuggling case at Peace Bridge: Arshdeep Singh was facing anywhere from five to 40 years in prison after customs officers at the Peace Bridge discovered 1,608 bundles of marijuana hidden in his tractor-trailer in June 2020. The 20-year-old truck driver spent eight months in custody after he was charged. But the outcome of the investigation took a twist thanks to the sleuthing of his father in India. Charges were dropped this week. Read more
State lawmakers ratify new congressional districts: Stymied by partisanship in the Independent Redistricting Commission established by a 2014 constitutional amendment, the New York reapportionment process calls for the Assembly and Senate to ratify new congressional districts. Both Democrat-controlled houses approved their own version on Wednesday. But Republicans especially feel left out, and appear to be heading for court. Read more
Rod Watson: Create all the bike paths you want – just not at the expense of drivers: Watson notes motorists' complaints of longer drive times when bike lanes are built to replace driving lanes, which tends to happen in Buffalo more than a place like New York City. The columnist cites Lackawanna's decision to remove the Ridge Road bike track, but also speaks with GObike Buffalo's Justin Booth for his perspective. Read more
Advocates want legally binding community benefits agreement in Bills stadium deal: We don't know what benefits the community will receive from the Bills in exchange for public investment in a new Orchard Park stadium. But community and elected leaders say they want to see major, guaranteed investment. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
With mask mandate set to expire, school leaders press Hochul for the 'off-ramp': "Your recognition of the need to move schools from the emergency phase of Covid-19 to a time when the presence of the virus no longer completely disrupts the school experience is both refreshing and essential," states a letter sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul signed by 38 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties. Read more
Highly transmissible Omicron subvariant surfaces in Buffalo Niagara region: An Omicron subvariant believed to be more transmissible than the strain responsible for the latest Covid-19 pandemic surge is now in the region. The latest batch of positive virus tests sequenced at a University at Buffalo lab, collected during the first half of January, showed that one of about 400 samples is the Omicron BA.2 variant. Read more
[More: Stay up to date with the latest Covid-19 statistics for Western New York]
GUSTO
Celebrate romance any time of day at these special Buffalo-area spots: There's no requirement for Valentine's Day to be celebrated with a fancy dinner. News contributor Janelle Harb picks out a slew of romantic spots for everything from coffee and lunch to brunch and cocktails. Mon Ami, Lucky Day and Daily Planet are just a few where sparks may fly. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Days Park Tavern: The former DBGB on Allen Street has been taken over by Michael Jacobbi, who also owns Giacobbi's Cucina Citta at the opposite end of Allen. Inspired by his father's successful supper club and piano bar in the 1970s and '80s, Jacobbi's new Days Park Tavern delivers a casual vibe with regular live music and tavern food with a smoky Southern twist. Watch now
BILLS
Bills Notebook: Josh Allen gifts Super Bowl trip to Army veteran: Through a partnership with USAA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Bills quarterback had awarded a trip to the Super Bowl to Cory Geisler, who from 2005 to 2012 served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Read more
SABRES
With Sabres heading into break, Krebs and Samuelsson join restocked Amerks: The Amerks have four games over the next week before the Sabres return to action on Feb. 10 against Columbus. The stint in Rochester should continue the development of two of the team's prized youngsters, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• For Black History Month, Buffalo Rising introduces Emmanuel Kulu Jr., an author and speaker who will lead the "Untold Story of Africa's Golden Age" at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library later in February.
• WGRZ (Channel 2) General Manager Jim Toellner showed his flair for the dramatic today in announcing his retirement at a very special time, writes The News' Alan Pergament.
• The Buffalo Museum of Science's Antarctic Dinosaurs exhibition isn't the only compelling thing to do this week. Rusty Nickel's Sausage Fest, the dawn of this year's Art of Jazz at a new location and the finale of Beyond Van Gogh also place in our list of marquee events.
• To forget about the snow for a second, here's a warm thought: WIVB reports the former Fantasy Island on Grand Island has targeted spring for its grand opening. The new official title is Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.