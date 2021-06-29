Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie County clerk frets over possible inundation of 'zombie' homes

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 29, 2021
As foreclosure moratorium ends, Erie County clerk frets over inundation of 'zombie' homes
Michael Kearns is on a mission – to stop the derelict dead from taking over Erie County's neighborhoods.
We're not talking about a horror movie with mindless creatures rising up. We're talking about vacant houses that no one takes care of.
The Erie County clerk has been engaged in a multiyear campaign to prevent a rash of mortgage foreclosures that leave empty homes in their wake.
That's what can happen when struggling homeowners get a default notice from their lender, and just walk away because they think they've already lost. Meanwhile, the lender hasn't completed the foreclosure – and might never follow through – so it doesn't take responsibility either.
The result is a house that sits abandoned – with overgrown grass and weeds, with pipes that could burst, with trash or debris inside, and with deteriorating walls, roofs and floors. That creates an opportunity for vandalism, squatters or other crime. And it drags the surrounding homeowners down as well.
And Kearns is afraid it's about to get much worse. So he and the Western New York Law Center – through their Zombies Initiative – have worked to educate homeowners about their rights, draw attention to irresponsible lenders and train municipalities about options available to them under state law. Bring it on.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
Brown launches write-in campaign for mayor as others eye the race
Byron Brown on Monday launched an unprecedented write-in campaign to reclaim the mayor’s office he preliminarily lost in the June 22 Democratic primary to political newcomer India Walton.
The News’ Robert J. McCarthy reports that a “new and fiery” Brown announced a “do over” candidacy at the former Statler Hotel.
“Gone was the aloof incumbent seemingly self-assured of an unprecedented fifth term leading Buffalo,” McCarthy writes.
Brown said residents have told him that “we want you to run for mayor to save the city. You cannot abandon the city at this critical time.”
Walton urged Brown to “accept the will of the voters, end this futile campaign, and help us work towards a seamless transition.”
Meanwhile, former County Executive Joel Giambra and Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto are considering a write-in effort.
Buffalo Diocese eyes grouping parishes to share priests, schools as it emerges from scandal: The diocese released a draft proposal recommending that 161 parishes be grouped into 36 “families” as a way to most effectively use resources, including the thinning ranks of priests needed to administer the sacraments. The groupings, based mostly on geographic proximity, are just recommendations and may change. One example of a possible family of parishes was in the Town of Tonawanda, where St. Andrew, Blessed Sacrament, St. John the Baptist, St. Paul and St. Timothy parishes “would benefit from being early adopters” of the new model. About 4,000 people attend weekend Masses at those sites. Read more
Grants allow Explore & More to be open additional days, hire staff: The pandemic hasn't been an easy time for Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum. They had to cut way back on staffing, open the museum only three days a week and worry about maintaining Covid-19 safety protocols for young children oblivious to such things. A $250,000 grant from KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, has allowed the museum to rehire again and expand the museum's days of operation. Read more
Broadway-Bailey shooting continues violent stretch in Buffalo: Sunday night's shooting is among the latest incidents of gun violence in the city and follows a particularly deadly surge. As of Monday morning, there had been eight homicides in Buffalo so far this month, with seven happening in a 10-day span. Read more
Career – not college – beckons one of West Seneca East’s top grads: Kelly Holdsworth worked hard to become No. 5 academically in her class at West Seneca East High School. But she found her passion at Erie 1 BOCES Potter Career & Technical Center. Read more
Falls students rap about Oakwood Cemetery history in online video: Cemeteries aren't usually a topic for rap artists. But Oakwood Cemetery, the 169-year-old downtown Niagara Falls burial ground, isn't just any cemetery. At the request of a cemetery board member, Niagara Falls High School music and media students recently created a rap video about the cemetery and some of its famous "residents," as the Oakwood management prefers to call them. Read more
Heat continues: Sun and clouds today with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Read more
That reservation could hurt the place you love
On Father's Day, This Little Pig was ready to serve the celebrating masses on its newly expanded patio and dining room. But businesswide, the day was a bummer. About 30% of their reservations ghosted This Little Pig.
“When we expect 200 people, buy food for 200 people, staff for 200 people, and 130 paying customers show up, the financial loss is actually staggering for the business and as much for the servers,” said This Little Pig owner Jeff Cooke Jr.
Apparently reservation apps have helped some people get lazy about canceling in a timely fashion. What makes the phenomenon especially maddening is that it’s driven by customers who like the restaurants, enough to make a reservation, at least.
Here's a plea from me: Cut it out.
– Andrew Z. Galarneau
University Heights vegan standout Amy’s Place has reopened – with some tweaks: Closed for more than a year, with rumors circulating that the business would be sold, plucky Amy's Place has reopened near the University at Buffalo South Campus. There are plenty of changes, though. Read more
Board of Elections takes sheriff’s candidate Myles Carter off ballot: The Erie County Board of Elections decided Monday that Myles Carter, the Black Lives Matter activist who wants to be the next Erie County sheriff, cannot appear on the November ballot on two independent lines that had been arranged for him. By determining that Carter's nominating petitions were inadequate, the commissioners gave Kimberly Beaty an open field on the Democratic side of the race. Read more
Bills' Dion Dawkins appears in NFL video to raise awareness for criminal justice reform: When Dion Dawkins uses his forum as an NFL player to help draw awareness to criminal justice reform, he sees more than a cause steadily gaining support from all levels of the league. Read more
• Private tutors are in high demand this summer as many students scramble to catch up from what some brand a “lost year” caused by remote and hybrid learning. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley reports that one expert describes the dilemma as a “huge, huge learning crisis” locally and across the nation.
• Invasive species aren’t the only threats to fish populations in Lake Erie and other Great Lakes. An increase in recreational fishing over the next 25 years could depress fish populations in the Canadian portion of the lakes, according to Great Lakes Echo, a publication by the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State University.
• If you think you’ve visited all the museums in Buffalo, you may have missed one unique venue in downtown Buffalo. It showcases vintage cars, bicycles, motorcycles and is even home to an art deco gas station designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum is profiled by Michael J. Billoni in Forever Young.
• Buffalo’s influence on the hip hop and fashion scenes are explored in this video on the Rise Report. It looks at Buffalo Kids, a movement that emerged through the vision of rapper Westside Gunn.
