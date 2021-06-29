Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie County clerk frets over possible inundation of 'zombie' homes

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 29, 2021

As foreclosure moratorium ends, Erie County clerk frets over inundation of 'zombie' homes

Michael Kearns is on a mission – to stop the derelict dead from taking over Erie County's neighborhoods.

We're not talking about a horror movie with mindless creatures rising up. We're talking about vacant houses that no one takes care of.

The Erie County clerk has been engaged in a multiyear campaign to prevent a rash of mortgage foreclosures that leave empty homes in their wake.

That's what can happen when struggling homeowners get a default notice from their lender, and just walk away because they think they've already lost. Meanwhile, the lender hasn't completed the foreclosure – and might never follow through – so it doesn't take responsibility either.

The result is a house that sits abandoned – with overgrown grass and weeds, with pipes that could burst, with trash or debris inside, and with deteriorating walls, roofs and floors. That creates an opportunity for vandalism, squatters or other crime. And it drags the surrounding homeowners down as well.