Good Morning, Buffalo: Erie and Niagara counties chose different responses to the Covid surge. The results were mixed

Feb. 20, 2022
Masks may not have been the only reason for counties’ different health outcomes
As the Covid-19 pandemic continued to dominate the world, Western New York's two largest counties – Erie and Niagara – took a different public health approach to the latest holiday and Omicron-variant-fueled surge.
Erie County imposed an indoor mask mandate Nov. 22, while Niagara County supported a philosophy of personal responsibility.
With the surge now heading in the opposite direction, a look at data from that period shows some difference, notably in deaths per capita. But other metrics present a more complicated picture.
And what numbers do not show is the many other ways in which residents of the two counties are different, with some data suggesting that Niagara County's demographics contributed to worse outcomes.
During the surge period, Niagara County saw 64 deaths for every 100,000 residents, compared with 55 deaths for every 100,000 Erie County residents.
Niagara County leaders say the difference in numbers is small and cannot be attributed to a mandate.
– Sandra Tan and Thomas J. Prohaska
VA managers who pushed safety changes before deadly crash claim retaliation: The two Department of Veterans Affairs officials who pushed for traffic safety changes near the new Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke got in trouble for it – and according to federal complaints they filed, they believe they were wronged. Read more
Lawmakers call on NFTA to restore bus routes, seek answers from executive director: The NFTA says it's dealing with a labor shortage of the type affecting virtually every bus operator in the country, so it had to cut eight express routes weeks ago. An Erie County lawmaker and a Buffalo Common Council member are calling on the NFTA to restore the routes. Offer higher wages to lure more drivers, they say. Read more
SUNY schools embrace micro learning to boost education, job opportunities: Short-term certification courses known as microcredentials are gaining macro importance in New York’s state university system. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week that State University of New York campuses will expand opportunities for people to get short-term certification for specific, in-demand skills to help them land jobs or advance their careers. Read more
Niagara Falls program aims to replenish supply of nursing assistants one class at a time: The program graduated its first five students in a ceremony in Niagara Falls on Thursday and more free six-week classes will be scheduled throughout the year in an effort to bring about 80 new certified nursing assistants into the local job market. Many more are needed, but it's a start. Read more
Still breezy, but warmer: WGRZ says today will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 40s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Read more
Sean Kirst: Deep family ties to John Lewis remain in Buffalo, a city that changed his life: The late John Lewis is considered a global champion of human rights for his courage and vision when faced with racial intolerance in the South. Yet his life changed at a pivotal moment in his childhood, when an uncle drove the 11-year-old Lewis to visit close relatives in Buffalo – where those family ties still run deep, generations later. Read more
Alan Pergament: Covid-19 stories require asking the right questions to avoid risk of upsetting people: “It isn’t easy for reporters to do Covid-19 related stories without upsetting someone on either side of the vaccination and mask mandate issues,” Pergament writes. “Two stories reported on local TV in the last week illustrated the difficulties of satisfying everyone.” Read more
Game day spending, player payrolls, small-market economics: What public documents tell us about the Buffalo Bills: Rarely will any of the parties at the bargaining table for a new Bills stadium speak about the details of their talks. But we do have something: A small trove of documents released by the state that gives insight into both the negotiating strategies and potential plans for a new stadium. Read more
Knox plans similar approach: For all the talk last offseason about how the Bills needed an upgrade at tight end and the speculation that they needed to make a run at trading for Zach Ertz, Dawson Knox had himself quite a productive season. Knox doesn't plan to change much for this offseason. Last year's program worked pretty well. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Knox's approach to the offseason after a big 2021-22. Read more
Mike Harrington: The Sabres' goaltending situation now calls for UPL to return: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should be called up, and there's no reason to wait, Mike Harrington wrote in his column after a 5-3 Sabres loss to Colorado Saturday. Read more
Observations: Tage Thompson recorded the Sabres’ second hat trick in seven days. Thompson's line, with Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner, had a combined 10 shots on goal Saturday. The Sabres also got Casey Mittelstadt back in the lineup. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more
• Who said the Bills’ star quarterback was done performing this season? “Seventeen: The (Unofficial) Josh Allen Musical” is part of the 31st annual Buffalo Quickies – a festival of new short plays – at Alleyway Theatre. WKBW’s Mike Randall has the details.
• With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, it’s a great time to enjoy a reuben. Step Out Buffalo shares some of the best places for the sandwich in Western New York.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 31.
