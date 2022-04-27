Good Morning, Buffalo: Energy road map calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 27, 2022

Energy road map calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners

“Big changes are looming for how Western New York residents heat their homes and operate their appliances,” writes The News’ Matt Glynn.

A new statewide energy plan being debated would gradually phase out the use of natural gas in homes and buildings in favor of greater reliance on electricity. The changes recommended in the Climate Action Plan’s energy road map have not been finalized and would be rolled out in stages.

Supporters of the initiative, including environmental groups, say the changes are overdue to combat the effects of climate change, and say the switch to clean energy will produce better outcomes in public health and for the environment.

Critics say the state’s plan goes too far, too fast, and would burden homeowners by mandating the use of more-expensive heating equipment and fuel sources, such as electricity, that cost more than natural gas.

What will the plan mean for WNY, specifically? When will it be implemented? How much will it cost? Here are answers to nine common questions about the 300-page document, based on a Buffalo News review and interviews with five local and national policy experts.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Two killed in Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Genesee County: The helicopter crashed at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in a field off Norton Road in the Town of Elba, killing Mercy Flight pilot James E. Sauer, 60, of Churchville, N.Y., and Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, of Prosper, Texas, a Bell Helicopter employee/pilot. The helicopter was on a training exercise and had taken off from the Genesee County Airport located about four miles away. Read more

Grand jury indicts suspended jail deputy, alleges sexual contact with inmate, other domestic episodes: Robert M. Dee, a sergeant at the Erie County Holding Center who has been suspended without pay because of his role in domestic incidents, has been indicted for those episodes and for another matter. A grand jury accuses him of forcible touching, a misdemeanor, for touching a female inmate in an intimate place in 2019, District Attorney John J. Flynn revealed Tuesday. Read more

Erie and Niagara counties to cut local taxes on gas: Following the state's lead, Erie and Niagara counties will be limiting how much they tax gas and diesel fuel at the pump starting June 1. Read more

Court of Appeals wrestles with final gerrymandering arguments: The state's high court is wrangling with the latest accusation of gerrymandered district lines – this time, as Republicans claim, by the supermajority of Democrats controlling New York State government. A decision is expected soon to accommodate a primary election slated for June 28. Read more

Poll worker charged with prestamping Byron Brown’s name on ballots: The crime reportedly occurred during the hotly contested mayoral election in the fall that Brown won as a write-in candidate against the Democratic nominee, India Walton. Read more

Pinnacle opens homeless youth drop-in center at Lockport church: Pinnacle Community Services opened the center Tuesday, a facility targeted for those ages 12-24 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. It is located at First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church St., where a former child care center was refurbished with help from the Grigg Lewis Foundation's $60,000 grant. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Gates Circle project is in a ‘blighted’ neighborhood after all, court rules: Citing a technicality, the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court last week overturned a lower-court ruling from December 2020 that found the city of Buffalo had acted improperly when it designated the Gates Circle neighborhood as an "Urban Development Action Area." Read more

POLITICS

Zeplowitz to challenge McMahon for Assembly: Katrina Zeplowitz, a staffer to State Sen. Edward A. Rath III who has worked in state and local government for the last 10 years, emerged Tuesday as Democratic incumbent Karen McMahon's opponent for the 146th Assembly District. Read more

BILLS

Buffalo News' final mock draft: Uncertainty could produce a wild first round: Mock drafters everywhere were feeling pretty good about themselves this time about a year ago. The first two picks of the 2021 draft – Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars and Zach Wilson to the Jets – were free spots on the bingo board. Don’t expect a repeat performance in 2022. If one word captures the essence of the 2022 draft, it’s uncertainty. That starts with the first overall pick – once again held by Jacksonville. Read more

Move up? Go back? Stand pat? All options are open to Bills GM Brandon Beane: Welcome to life as a member of the NFL’s upper class. The Bills are coming off a second consecutive AFC East championship season. That’s great, of course – except when it comes to the draft. By advancing to the divisional round of the postseason, the Bills have to wait until the 25th overall pick in the first round before General Manager Brandon Beane can turn in a card – barring a trade, of course. Read more

SABRES

Sabres notebook: Casey Mittelstadt having success at tail end of 'long year': This wasn’t the season Casey Mittelstadt envisioned when the Sabres center’s first shift began with a faceoff against the Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki in KeyBank Center on Oct. 14. Mittelstadt, 23, missed 42 of the Sabres’ first 49 games because of an upper-body injury that required surgery and an arduous recovery. He’s been back in the club’s lineup for the past 31 games, but his return to form has been a slow build. Read more

Erik Brady: Rick Jeanneret has been with us for decades, and yet still will be gone too soon: Jeanneret is a living embodiment of the reality that listeners fall for the voice of their favorite team. For proof, measured in decibels, one need go back only a few weeks, to RJ Night at KeyBank Center. That night, he got to say goodbye to us. But how do we say goodbye to him? He’s like a member of the family. Jeanneret has been with us since the Sabres’ second season. He has seen them all, from Perreault to Power. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The thrill of the piano bar has returned to Buffalo, News contributor Nancy Parisi reports. Three locations have launched and quickly established themselves as primo spots for enjoying local musical and vocal talents, socializing and, on occasion, the audience belting out tunes with the featured talent.

• A brazen coyote turned one woman’s peaceful weekend walk with her small dog into a terrifying experience in Niagara-on-the-Lake. A video captured the incident as the coyote lunged for the dog and the woman screamed, whipping the end of the leash at the coyote to try to scare it away, reports Abby Green in Niagara This Week. A man in an approaching truck spotted the stalking coyote and intervened.

• Buffalo has been named one of the top 22 international travel destinations for architecture buffs by Architectural Digest. The magazine cites Buffalo’s historic sites designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and its arts scene.

• If you’re starting to plan your weekend, you might want to put the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival on the list. Spectrum News’ Kelly Khatib previews activities that will be held at the Buffalo History Museum and the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park.

