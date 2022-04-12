Good Morning, Buffalo: Energized by mask mandates and quarantines, groups coordinate to take school board seats

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 12, 2022

Energized by mask mandates and quarantines, groups coordinate to take school board seats

There’s a new narrative around school board elections this year. The story is all about national politics.

Energized by fights against face masks and other pandemic mandates, candidates from Eden to Hamburg, Orchard Park and Clarence are running with the help of groups who embrace platforms that advance parent-partnered curriculum, transparency and medical freedom.

The News’ Barbara O’Brien reports that the trend of cross-district coordination to elect conservative and parent-led school board members is occurring around the country. It's drawing the ire of teachers unions and those who fear the polarization that has affected national politics is coming to schools.

Theater companies see encouraging signs for a post-shutdown audience rebound

The show must go on – in Buffalo theaters it is. For the first time in three years, full theater seasons are being completed, even as some theater companies offered fewer shows or were forced to make scheduling changes due to the Omicron virus.

With Covid-19 rates down and the arrival of spring, there's optimism in the air. There is also a sense of gratitude in returning to what those who work in the theater love to do.

"We've had so much taken from us in the past two years," said Randall Kramer, artistic and executive director of MusicalFare Theatre. "In theater, so many things that we took for granted – being in a rehearsal room, working through the challenges of a script – are now moments to cherish."

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Poloncarz: Bills’ owners sought 100% public financing; stadium condition impacted talks: The urgency to reach a deal between the state, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to build a stadium by 2026 was heightened by the deteriorating upper deck at Highmark Stadium, the seriousness of which was unknown until last year, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday. Read more

42 North launches ‘Resolve’ craft beer to support Ukraine and one dear friend: 42 North and other local breweries are among 30 worldwide to embrace the Resolve project so far, with proceeds from sales of the beer going to two agencies providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian fighters, families and refugees. Read more

Landlord Robert Morgan expected to plead in mortgage fraud case: The Rochester-based landlord accused in a wide-ranging mortgage fraud scheme is expected to enter a guilty plea to a reduced charge today in a Rochester courtroom. One of Morgan’s lawyers declined to say what charge Morgan might plead to. Read more

Does a hazardous waste landfill equal economic development? CWM, foes argue the point: Nineteen years after CWM Chemical Services filed an application with the state for a permit to dig a new hazardous waste landfill, a state siting board opened a hearing on the issue Monday. Opponents say the 43.5-acre, 6 million-ton landfill in Porter would bring more toxic pollution to an area which already has a long toxic waste legacy. The company, whose current landfill closed in 2015, said a new one would provide $1 billion in economic impact. Read more

Traffic closed on Allen Street from Delaware to Elmwood avenues for Phase II of street reconstruction project: Vehicular traffic is barred from Allen Street between Delaware and Elmwood avenues through midsummer as the second phase of a $13.4 million Allen Street redesign continues. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Rakhapura, undiscovered Burmese and sushi downtown: Downtown Buffalo’s menu boasts sushi again, plus Burmese and Thai soups, salads, noodles and rice dishes. “The news doesn’t seem to have gotten around, though, judging from the skimpy crowds at 302 Main St.,” Andrew Galarneau writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

UB president, Schumer spotlight WNY as attractive tech hub: “The business climate for tech is strong here,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Monday. “If you locate a tech business in New York City or San Francisco, in six months someone will steal your employees. Here, we have a reputation for people staying with their employers.” Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: UB women’s basketball team provides ratings ammunition for more media coverage: The strong local television rating for the University at Buffalo women’s game is even more impressive when you look at the ratings for the four St. Bonaventure games, Pergament says. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft preview: 2022 edge rushers class loaded: There’s a lot of upside to players who already frazzled quarterbacks in college. The class provides a good mix of options for different team’s needs, and the top prospects should make an immediate impact on defense. Read more

Bills add depth at offensive tackle by bringing back Bobby Hart: The team announced the signing of the 27-year-old offensive tackle to a one-year contract Monday. The move gives the Bills a second backup offensive tackle. Read more

SABRES

Hype, scrutiny will follow Sabres' Owen Power, but Rasmus Dahlin can help: Dahlin knows the scrutiny that will follow Power. And while the Sabres’ dressing room is filled with players eager to help and support him, Dahlin has wisdom that can help Power through the highs and lows as a teenager competing in the best league in the world. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• More than half of all adults in the U.S. are planning to take a summer vacation this year, according to research by the AAA. Millions more are traveling over the Easter holiday. Spectrum News Buffalo shares tips from a local travel expert.

• Tastings, tours and other in-person activities along the Niagara Wine Trail have returned to pre-pandemic levels after two years of disruption, WKBW’s Ryan Arbogast reports. He chats with the operators of a couple wineries.

• Those of us who battle allergies can relate to the next nugget. A new study finds that Buffalo is the 11th worst city in the nation for people with spring allergies. The 24/7 Wall Street website breaks down the numbers.

• Students on the robotic team at the Nichols School will represent Buffalo on the global stage next week, WIVB’s Kayla Green reports. Students will head to Houston for a worldwide competition when they will showcase a high-tech contraption they built in just eight weeks.

