Good Morning, Buffalo: End of Canadian Covid-19 testing requirement prompts joy – but one concern remains

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 18, 2022

End of Canadian Covid-19 testing requirement prompts joy – but one concern remains

Canada announced that visitors will no longer have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test as of April 1 – but they will still have to be vaccinated and prove it on the nation's ArriveCAN app.

“Crossing the border still won't be as easy as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic,” writes The News’ Jerry Zremski.

Thursday’s announcement by the Canadian government prompted joy among those who want to cross the border more frequently and among Niagara Peninsula tourist interests, along with words of warning from Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority.

Rienas said he was concerned that travelers would arrive at the border without filling out the information on the ArriveCAN app – which could slow up traffic at the border and force travelers into quarantine.