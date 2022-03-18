Good Morning, Buffalo: End of Canadian Covid-19 testing requirement prompts joy – but one concern remains

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 18, 2022
End of Canadian Covid-19 testing requirement prompts joy – but one concern remains
Canada announced that visitors will no longer have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test as of April 1 – but they will still have to be vaccinated and prove it on the nation's ArriveCAN app.
“Crossing the border still won't be as easy as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic,” writes The News’ Jerry Zremski.
Thursday’s announcement by the Canadian government prompted joy among those who want to cross the border more frequently and among Niagara Peninsula tourist interests, along with words of warning from Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority.
Rienas said he was concerned that travelers would arrive at the border without filling out the information on the ArriveCAN app – which could slow up traffic at the border and force travelers into quarantine.
"For the most part, other than for people that travel frequently across the border, ArriveCAN is a foreign term to Americans," he said. "They don't know what it is."
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Wings. Beer. Basketball. Visiting fans flock to Buffalo for hoops action: The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is a chance to show off the city to thousands of out-of-town visitors, including new restaurants, bars and breweries that have sprouted up near the downtown arena in recent years. Read more
Big changes coming to Athenex: A new focus and major cuts to costs, workforce: The struggling Buffalo biopharmaceutical company is getting short on cash – and it’s planning deep cost cuts to help it get by. Read more
Mickey Kearns: Why a wave of foreclosures could cause neighborhood blight: More than 2,930 Erie County homeowners have received pre-foreclosure default notices from lenders in the past six months. The Erie County clerk says some lenders are catching up on foreclosures that were happening prior to the pandemic but then were suspended by the moratorium and state protection programs that were put in place. Read more
Daemen joins movement from college to university: Achieving university status will support Daemen’s recruitment of international students, as universities are perceived as more prestigious than colleges in many countries, school officials said. Read more
Sheriff: Woman admits to swallowing drugs, lighter and pipe to smuggle into holding center: Ruby Gerland of Depew admitted to swallowing 10 baggies of heroin, one "8 ball" of crack cocaine (an eighth of an ounce), a lighter and a glass pipe before she was arrested on March 8, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Read more
WEATHER
Friday is warm, mostly dry: Temperatures are again expected to exceed 60 degrees on Friday, with the area remaining dry for much of the day, WIVB forecasts.
Dementia hasn't ended this love story, thanks to committed caregivers and the Alzheimer's Association
High school sweethearts Ron and Sue Garra serenaded to “Somewhere my Love” during their wedding in 1970, a fitting choice for a couple who spent their first date at the movies watching “Dr. Zhivago.”
The couple, married 51 years, hoped their fun-filled retirement would last for decades, but things changed in late 2015, when Sue was diagnosed with dementia and Ron became one of 34 million Americans who care for someone older than 50.
“You think about getting older and that someone might have to help care for you at some point, but I didn't think I'd be doing it for my wife,” he said.
He learned early, and has since understood often, that support, solid resources and sound strategies can help make a challenging dementia diagnosis more manageable – and meaningful.
It’s why he agreed to serve as a panelist at 7 p.m. March 24 during a free, online solutions-based forum about caregiving for those with dementia, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter and The Buffalo News.
– Scott Scanlon
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Mental health crisis services coming to former Hospice facility in Fruit Belt: Recovery Options Made Easy wants to convert a one-story building at 111 Maple St. into a medically supervised treatment operation. There would be two wings for overnight patients, a day-treatment wing, and a separate behavioral health urgent care facility that will be open to the public. Read more
At a time when mental health needs are high, a new clinic for children opens in Kenmore: Parents know the way children behave at baseline, said Tara Pace, executive director of Envision Wellness WNY. If isolation, anger, irritability or frequent, unexpected crying surfaces, that’s something to be concerned about at a time when depression and anxiety has challenged more people of all ages. Envision Wellness last week opened a Family Success Center designed to help children ages 5 to 18 improve their mental health. Read more
COLUMNS
Alan Pergament: Big, unpredictable changes ahead in leadership of local TV stations: Mindful of his faulty predictions in the past, here is what The News’ TV critic expects to happen at WGRZ and WIVB under new leadership. Read more
BILLS
Von Miller on leaving LA, 'It had to be the Buffalo Bills'; plus more from another busy day: New Bills acquisition Von Miller met the media and talked about his decision to leave LA for Buffalo. The Bills signed old friends Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson. Cole Beasley was released, Matt Milano was restructured and more on another whirlwind day for the Bills. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' positive momentum stalled by blowout loss in Edmonton: A 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in Rogers Place was the latest reminder that franchise-altering change takes time and patience, Lance Lysowski writes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If you’re heading to Plantasia this weekend, The News’ Susan Martin shares some details. Now in its 20th year, the landscape and garden show is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It’s being held at the Fairgrounds Event Center and Artisan Hall in Hamburg.
• Speaking of greenery, many people got into houseplants while at home during the pandemic. Now, some houseplants are finding a home in offices. Local experts offer a few tips and options.
• Buffalo’s crater-sized potholes. Maddening backseat drivers. Road rage. Local podcasters “speed through” a smorgasbord of driving-related topics in this segment of When’s Food?
• It’s never too early to ponder the joys of summer. A post on Reddit Buffalo invites people to share the summer pursuits they’re most looking forward to in Western New York. Among the dozens of responses: Shakespeare in Delaware Park, farmers markets, Bisons baseball, Porchfest and long bike rides. “You guys are reminding me why I suffer out the Buffalo winters,” one person replied. “Nothing compares to summers in Buffalo!”