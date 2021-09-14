Good Morning, Buffalo: Employers try to make workers feel at home upon return to office

Unmasked vendors cited at Sunday’s Bills game; questions about fan enforcement remain: Workers at eight concession stands at Highmark Stadium were flagged for failing to properly wear a face mask during the home opener. At one of the eight, Erie County public health sanitarians found a repeat violation when they returned for a follow-up inspection. But it's not clear whether anyone was enforcing the mask rules for the nearly 70,000 fans who attended Sunday's game. Read more

NY Republican tries to use 'bill going nowhere' to press border opening: Rep. Brian Higgins described the efforts by Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. Steve Daines as "messaging bills" that stand no chance of passage because Congress has long left detailed border management issues to the presidential administration. Read more

