Good Morning, Buffalo: Employers are encouraging – not requiring – worker vaccination

Inside the governor's mansion meeting that set stage for Skyway turnabout: By the time dinner was over, it became clear to Western New York's Democratic state delegation and Gov. Andrew Cuomo that a new pecking order had taken hold, with a project to transform a section of the Kensington Expressway and another to change the Scajaquada Expressway rising in popularity, while plans to dismantle the Skyway were in free fall. Read more

Stories of Honor: WWII veteran reflects on 'a wonderful life': Howard Biondi's experience as a meat cutter on South Division Street in Buffalo got him a ticket to the kitchen in New Guinea, when he wasn't holding the ammunition for an anti-aircraft gun. Biondi, who will turn 100 June 25, said the shells were big. "When that gun went off, you had to stand on the side of the recoil. If you stood in the back, it would cut you right in half," he said. Read more