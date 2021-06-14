Good Morning, Buffalo: Employers are encouraging – not requiring – worker vaccination

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
June 14, 2021
Buffalo Niagara employers have steered away from vaccination mandates
From on-site vaccination clinics to encouraging messages from company leaders and attempts to convince workers about vaccine safety, Buffalo Niagara businesses are pushing workers to get their shots.
But one thing they aren't doing is mandating it.
As employees flow back into workplaces, employers generally have the right to require workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
But few employers are taking that tack. Instead, they’re encouraging inoculation and trying to make shots easy to obtain.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued guidelines backing an employer’s right to require vaccination for employees in a workplace. There are exceptions for medical or religious reasons.
“Otherwise, employers have a fairly free hand to do whatever they want,” said James Grasso, a partner in Phillips Lytle's labor and employment group.
Even with that authority, Grasso sees hardly any employers imposing a mandate.
“If you put that requirement in, there’s a concern that they could lose a fair number of highly skilled, experienced people,” Grasso said. “That would affect the workforce negatively.”
– Matt Glynn
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: What are the realities of being a pandemic graduate? The class of 2021, everywhere and at every level, was exposed to different lessons during the pandemic. Whether in high school or college, they learned lessons about communication and resilience, problem-solving and adaptability. Some even discovered that in a world desperate for fixing, they may be fit with the right tools. They just need to figure out where to get started. Read more
Positive Covid-19 rate in WNY about the same as state average: Over the past week, fewer than five out of every 1,000 Covid-19 tests in Western New York has been positive, according to the most recent data provided by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office. The seven-day average rate, as of Saturday, was 0.44% in Western New York. Statewide, the average rate was 0.42%. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Inside the governor's mansion meeting that set stage for Skyway turnabout: By the time dinner was over, it became clear to Western New York's Democratic state delegation and Gov. Andrew Cuomo that a new pecking order had taken hold, with a project to transform a section of the Kensington Expressway and another to change the Scajaquada Expressway rising in popularity, while plans to dismantle the Skyway were in free fall. Read more
Stories of Honor: WWII veteran reflects on 'a wonderful life': Howard Biondi's experience as a meat cutter on South Division Street in Buffalo got him a ticket to the kitchen in New Guinea, when he wasn't holding the ammunition for an anti-aircraft gun. Biondi, who will turn 100 June 25, said the shells were big. "When that gun went off, you had to stand on the side of the recoil. If you stood in the back, it would cut you right in half," he said. Read more
Councilman plants seeds for Orchard Park to allow pot dispensaries, smoking lounges: An Orchard Park town councilman said making Orchard Park cannabis friendly will help the town be even more attractive and livable for future generations. Conor Flynn said he will not vote to prevent the businesses coming to the town, and since there are only two members on the Town Board now, that appears to settle the issue. Read more
$3.5 million in stimulus funds to aid minority-owned Buffalo businesses: The City of Buffalo will use $3.5 million in federal stimulus funding to boost minority-owned businesses, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Sunday at the Beverly Grey Business Exchange Center, which will administer the program. Read more
Monacle developers plan to bring new look to former synagogue: The project, first disclosed two months ago, will bring big changes to a prominent, but dilapidated, section of Hertel Avenue by adding a barber shop and furniture store, and potentially other ventures, to the onetime Hasidic religious building. Read more
WEATHER
A little cooler: Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a high in the low 70s, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At 755 Restaurant, finding the way to Lebanese greatness: Its location is a little difficult to find, but 755 Restaurant in Niagara Falls offers “the best Lebanese cuisine in Western New York,” according to News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “Basma Merhi and her son Nader present dish after dish whose uncompromising standards of freshness and deft seasoning makes them destination dining,” Galarneau writes. Read more
POLITICS
City comptroller fumes after Council cuts off her comments on new budgeting policy: Barbara Miller-Williams says that as Buffalo Common Council members were preparing to approve legislation to establish a policy to replenish the city’s dwindling cash reserves, she tried to post her concern that the document was incomplete and did not contain changes her offices had requested that morning. Read more
Three Buffalo candidates face off in Erie County Legislature 1st District primary race: Incumbent 1st District Legislator Howard Johnson, who has just completed his first full term, will face two community advocates: Samuel Herbert, a longtime resident and frequent candidate for the Common Council Fillmore District seat; and Dominique Calhoun, an activist who has recently gained prominence as part of the local police reform efforts. Read more
BILLS
Breaking down the relevance: Bills ranked 25th in height and weight in 2020: Are height and weight overrated in the NFL? It probably depends who you ask, and which position you're asking about. But clearly the league has morphed into a sport where size, strength and toughness no longer equate to winning records in the standings. Mark Gaughan has numbers to put things in perspective. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• One Western New Yorker fears she’s a victim of a bizarre Amazon package scam. Dozens of boxes containing the same item have been delivered to Jillian Cannan’s home, but Cannan never ordered them, WIVB’s Abby Fridmann reports.
• For many, high school class rings are special keepsakes to cherish. But imagine losing yours, only to have it returned decades later. Such was the case for Eugene Darmstedter, a member of Lackawanna High School’s class of 1955. It took some good “detective work” for the ring to be returned, WGRZ shares.
• Are you a fan of Scrabble? This month, you can play the word game as part of ScrabbleFest – a fundraiser supporting Literacy Buffalo Niagara, WIVB’s Kaley Lynch reports.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.