Good Morning, Buffalo: Employees face financial peril with 'benefits cliff'

Nov. 17, 2022

Employees face financial peril with 'benefits cliff'

When can a raise, a promotion or more work hours be a bad thing for employees?

When it pushes them over the "benefits cliff."

It is a workplace problem employers may not even be aware they have, but it is becoming more of an issue in today's tight labor market, where employees often are being asked to work longer hours by companies that are struggling to fill open jobs.

If employees' incomes rise beyond a certain point, they risk losing eligibility for public assistance benefits, like a housing subsidy. And if the pay hikes they receive aren't enough to compensate for the lost benefits, they end up in a financial hole.

That forces employees to make a tough, pragmatic decision: Turn down the promotion or raise, to avoid losing the benefits. Their employer may not even know the true reason employees reject promotions and raises.

It's time to talk about these Josh Allen interceptions. The Buffalo Bills' offense isn't broken, but what's wrong with Allen? And how can things get fixed? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss how the defensive injuries will impact the Bills' ability to slow down a potent Cleveland Browns rushing attack. Listen now >>

WINTER STORM PREPARATIONS

What to expect in the next 48 hours (and beyond): Buffalo waits and watches as 'extreme' storm approaches: A lake-effect storm is on Western New York's doorstep, headed for southern Erie County and the Southern Tier before planting itself over the Buffalo metro area. When it departs, sometime this weekend, it is expected to have left behind up to 4 feet of snow in some areas. Read more

Ahead of winter storm, Buffalo Public Schools to close Friday with no remote instruction: After-school activities will be canceled today, too, and Saturday Academies will be canceled Saturday, the district said in a news release. Students were instructed to bring their devices home in case of an extended closure. Read more

Gov. Hochul to declare state of emergency for the storm, Thruway and other routes to close to commercial traffic: With a disruptive snowstorm headed toward Western New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul told multiple media outlets that commercial traffic will be banned from the Thruway starting at 4 p.m. today between Rochester and the Pennsylvania border. Read more

Sidestepping the storm: Rather than commute, remote work will go on in Western New York: Remote work is taking some of the stress out of big winter storms, like the one expected to start hammering Western New York today. In the aftermath of the pandemic, many companies have adopted hybrid and remote work schedules that allow employees to stay home to work when bad weather hits. Read more

Buffalo, Erie County urge residents to brace for snowstorm that will be anything but 'typical': Buffalo and Erie County officials are warning residents to brace for a doozy of an early winter snowstorm that is expected to sweep into the metro area overnight Thursday and could blanket the area with up to 4 feet of snow by Sunday. Public works crews are well prepared for the deluge, officials from the county and city said Wednesday in separate news conferences, but they urged residents to use caution. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Appellate Court to hear Great Northern appeal in a month as demolition work continues: Considerable damage has been done to the grain elevator since a 165-foot Ultra High Demolition excavator began pummeling the structure on Sept. 16. About half of the eastern brick wall appears gone, along with many of the steel bins lined up inside in rows of three. But there is still a long way to go before it is demolished. Read more

Twice in 12 hours, Amherst pedestrians hit by vehicles: A pedestrian was struck Tuesday night, and another pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning in different parts of Amherst, according to police. Both victims suffered head injuries. Read more

Conservation opportunities ‘seem unparalleled’ in WNY, says new land conservancy director: Jonathan Kaledin, the Western New York Land Conservancy’s incoming director, said he plans to focus on the organization’s mission of preserving open space as well as boosting urban conservation. Read more

Providence Farm Collective recipient of 2021 Decorators’ Show House proceeds: Providence Farm Collective provides an opportunity for Black, immigrant, refugee and low-income farmers to farm on land in Orchard Park. It has been selected to receive $315,000 raised from the 21st Decorators' Show House. The major community fundraiser is presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News and takes place every other year. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Acquest seeks approval for mega-warehouse project on Grand Island: The development company owned by Michael and William Huntress wants to build its Grand Island Commerce Center on Long Road, occupying more than half of a 207-acre site that had previously been eyed by Amazon.com. Read more

Moog guides Artemis 1 mission into space: The Elma-based motion control equipment maker supplied actuators and controllers for the powerful Space Launch System rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Read more

State appellate court upholds dismissal of Sonwil lawsuit against BUDC and Uniland: The court says the effort to reverse the city development agency’s sale of land in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park for a solar farm is moot now that construction is nearly complete. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: When it comes to state’s new gun law, handwriting is on the (courthouse) wall: An appeals court’s stay of a federal judge’s decision blocking enforcement of most of New York’s new gun law is no doubt just a temporary reprieve for the unconstitutional series of provisions. State officials who see it as anything more are just whistling past the legal graveyard, Watson writes. Read more

BILLS

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen could use Bills' O-line, run game to carry a bit more load: A lot of fans looked at the Buffalo Bills’ schedule in August and said to themselves, “Cleveland Browns. At home. In November. No Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The Bills can win that with one hand tied behind their backs.” Lo and behold, the Bills might actually have to beat the Browns on Sunday with one hand figuratively tied behind their backs, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more

Bills quarterback Josh Allen limited in practice, 'just being smart' with elbow injury: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters this week able to practice and with the focus on “being smart” when it comes to managing his elbow injury. Allen (right elbow) was limited in practice Wednesday, which Bills coach Sean McDermott had said would be the case. McDermott said Monday that Allen “came out of the game in a good spot,” but that the team would still take it “one day at a time,” as far as working Allen back to full participation. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' skid hits seven as goalie Eric Comrie is injured in loss to Senators: The Buffalo Sabres' losing streak hit seven games Wednesday night with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Ottawa Senators in a game marked by the second-period departure of Buffalo starting goalie Eric Comrie. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The home of Jim and Theodora "Teddi" Eberhardt was one of the original homesteads in the hamlet of Lake View, in the Town of Hamburg. They raised two sons there and continue to be involved in the Lake View Community Association. Find out more about this country charmer in our latest Home of the Week feature.

• An Allen Street building dating back to the late 1800s with a rich history as a tavern, speakeasy and right-of-passage for generations of people is on the selling block. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan explores the legacy of Mulligan’s Brick Bar.

• Kids are enchanted by encounters with Santa in any setting, but these visits can be especially memorable aboard a train. Step Out Buffalo’s Emily Morrow highlights four local Santa-themed train excursions that include visits to an elf house and on-board treats such as cookies and hot chocolate.

