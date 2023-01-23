Good Morning, Buffalo: Email describes Hochul meeting before $637 million deal with donor for Covid-19 tests

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 23, 2023

Email describes Hochul meeting before $637 million deal with donor for Covid-19 tests

When Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration used emergency authority to buy $637 million in coronavirus tests through a company owned by a major Hochul campaign donor, critics and political opponents pounced.

Pay to play, they said of the late 2021 state purchase orders. Conflict of interest.

For months, Hochul and her allies have insisted the governor did not have any direct involvement in the deal. Hochul stated her “only involvement” was directing her team to purchase as many tests as possible from any available sources.

But an email written 13 months ago by the company's owner, Charlie Tebele, suggested he may have directly discussed Covid-19 tests with Hochul – at a campaign fundraiser Tebele had thrown for the governor.

Tebele's email, written to a top Hochul aide, was seeking a follow-up conversation about several topics, including "Covid-19 tests." Four days after the email, Hochul's administration approved spending $338 million for Covid-19 tests procured through his company. The email was obtained by The Buffalo News through the Freedom of Information Law.

– Chris Bragg

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Who killed the monsignor? Three boys discover a body in Scajaquada Creek: The dead man's wallet was missing, but officers discovered he was Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, 44, one of the most prominent priests in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese. Read more

Ahead of meeting today, state releases more details on Bills stadium deal, community benefits agreement: The documents released ahead of today's meeting provide further detail on several aspects of the project – including the all-important community benefits agreement, which outlines the direct benefits the region would receive from the stadium deal. Read more

Amherst buying new body and car cameras, Tasers for police: Amherst police soon will get updated body cameras and vehicle cameras, along with extra Tasers, as part of a major technology upgrade for the department. The Amherst Town Board last week agreed to spend $3.7 million over 10 years on a contract with Axon Enterprise. Read more

Transforming the 'woods' into Houghton Conservation Area: The community can give its view of a 25-acre parcel near Houghton Park in four upcoming meetings. The Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust wants to improve public access to the site. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy, chance of snow: Today will be cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning and temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: On Lasalle, Democrats show the GOP has no lock on hypocrisy: Attention, Democrats: If, in the age of crazy, you’ve been laboring under the delusion that only Republicans break the rules to get what they want, we give you the New York State Senate. Read more

BILLS

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills' season ends with 27-10 loss to Cincinnati Bengals: A season that began with Superbowl expectations ended in heartbreak as the Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in an AFC divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Here is our complete game coverage.

SABRES

Victor Olofsson's recent success reflects his 'dream' to stick with Sabres: Olofsson has already established a career high with 21 goals through 45 games. His team-best eight goals in the past nine games have silenced his critics. It’s the latest step in Olofsson’s plan to try to earn a long-term spot with the Sabres, who begin a four-game road trip Monday night in Dallas against the Stars. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The annual Lunar New Year celebration, presented by the Chinese Club of Western New York, was held Sunday at the University at Buffalo's Center for the Arts. Check out Libby March’s photo gallery capturing the festivities.

• Bicycle enthusiasts may be intrigued by a gallery on display this week at Shickluna Bike Shop on Hertel Avenue. Ten hand-built classic bicycles from legendary American frame builders will be featured, writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer.

• WKBW’s Yoselin Person spoke with a 27-year-old Ukrainian refugee mother about her journey to Buffalo. Anna Olitska and her two children are among the 125 families that have been helped by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America in WNY.

• Dessert Deli has been serving up treats in Williamsville since 1987, but the bakery and cafe will close its doors Feb. 11. WIVB shares the details.

