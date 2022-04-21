Good Morning, Buffalo: Electric Metro Bus marks turning point in Buffalo Niagara's transit history

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 21, 2022

Electric Metro Bus marks turning point in Buffalo Niagara's transit history

For as long as local commuters can remember, the NFTA's huge fleet of 330 buses often lumbered along Western New York routes in a cloud of back exhaust. Transit officials have gradually introduced cleaner vehicles, but in their estimation, not clean enough.

Now the NFTA is testing No. 2251, its first electric bus. Technicians are putting it through a series of trials, with an eye toward its debut in revenue service next month. After that, nine more will follow. And after that, even more electrics will join the fleet.

They cost more and the authority has a lot to learn about their operation, but the cleaner air they promise means they are here to stay.

– Robert J. McCarthy

COVID-19 COVERAGE

For bus and train riders, the mask confusion continues: The Covid-19 pandemic has been a divisive and polarizing issue in the world for more than two years. Judging from the comments of public transit riders who heard this week that they would no longer be required to wear masks on trains and buses, only to be told a day later that they would, it continues to be. Read more

Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Amherst, Sweet Home partner on community center in office park: A community center providing a range of services for children, families and seniors is expected to open in a northwest Amherst office park in September 2023. The Northwest Amherst Community Center is a partnership between the town and the Sweet Home Central School District to bring recreational, counseling and child-care programming for generations of residents under one roof in a part of Amherst that has lacked such a venue. Read more

Tesla’s solar business slumps as supply shortages take toll: Tesla said sales of its solar roof – one of the primary products made at the company's Buffalo plant – increased, although it provided no details. Read more

Rising interest rates could cool homebuying, M&T CFO says: Freddie Mac reported the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 5% for the week ending April 14 – the first time in over a decade that mortgage rates have reached that level, and up from 3.1% in December. Read more

D’Youville University to bring 10 Ukrainian students a year to study at Buffalo campus: D'Youville has already accepted one student, Yaroslav Malynych of Lviv, who will be studying chemistry here starting in September. Read more

Mike Connelly, 7th editor of The Buffalo News, to retire: Connelly, who turns 65 next month, informed the newsroom Wednesday afternoon. He has been editor for nine and a half years. His final day at The News will be May 6. Read more

MS researchers in Buffalo and Boston join forces to understand the most severe and humbling cases

Buffalo and Boston rarely see eye to eye when it comes to their favorite sports teams – but they have long had a very important connection when it comes to the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Dr. Lawrence Jacobs was a neurologist in the University Buffalo medical school when his pioneering research led to the development of Avonex, an injectable interferon therapy used to prevent MS relapses, improving outcomes and lengthening life.

Fourteen years after his death in 2001, Jacobs’ brother, Jeremy, a longtime chair of the UB Council and owner of the Boston Bruins, made a $30 million donation to help shape research at the medical school, which has since borne the family name.

Some of the school’s latest MS research touches people in both regions with the neurological affliction.

UB scientists have started to compare up to 60 people in Buffalo with typical cases of MS to the same number of patients at the Boston Home, one of few centers solely devoted to treating the most severe cases. The goal: predict disease severity risk and measure progression in hopes the work will lead to innovative therapies and, perhaps, a cure.

“It is entirely fitting that UB’s MS researchers, who have contributed so much to what the world knows about this disease, are launching this study to discover what causes severe disability in multiple sclerosis,” said Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “It is equally fitting that this new knowledge will be generated in Buffalo so that members of our community, many of whom know all too well the impact of MS, will be among the first to benefit.”

– Scott Scanlon

WEATHER

Don Paul: On the road to weather recovery: The projected high temperatures Sunday are expected to reach the mid-upper 70s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Fattey Beer Co. plans new location in Kenmore, expansion to Rochester and Ohio: Nik Fattey, who previously opened five craft-beer taproom and beer store hybrids in the area, has announced three more locations, including one in Kenmore that's expected to open by early June. Additional stores are in progress in the Neighborhood of Play by the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, and in Westerville, Ohio, near Columbus. "We've got a formula that works and an experience that works," Fattey said. "Craft beer is being a beast." Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: An educational bloodless coup – if voters let it happen: School board candidates in a number of local districts are running with the help of groups that have been energized by fights against mask mandates and medical freedom. “Seeing groups like this mobilize in plain sight to set education back decades is like watching a wreck unfold in slow motion before your eyes, and feeling helpless to stop,” Watson writes. Read more

Jeff Simon: ‘The First Lady’ on Showtime looked like a winner … until it didn’t: Ten minutes into the series opener, Simon was “in love with it.” Fifteen minutes later, he “had fallen hopelessly out of love into an irredeemable and non-negotiable disappointment.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Developer proposes five-story apartment building in Allentown: The brick-and-metal-panel building in the 500-block of Delaware Avenue would feature 40 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors, above a surface parking area. Read more

BILLS

Bills DE Von Miller: 'This is one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been on': Miller says he doesn’t feel like he’s 33. He doesn’t think he plays like he’s 33. The dominant pass rusher thinks he still has plenty to give. Read more

Super Bowl or bust? Brandon Beane puts kibosh on mortgaging future: Beane embraces the Super Bowl goal and the idea that his Buffalo Bills team is a strong contender to win it all. The bust part is what he’s not buying. Read more

SABRES

Final 4 games will allow Sabres to develop, evaluate, build for next season: Only four games remain in the 2021-22 season, continuing Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center, and the Sabres aren’t simply playing out the string. Much of the team is expected to be back in the fall when training camp begins. The final two weeks present an opportunity to finish off an impressive run that dates to early March. Read more

Sabres notebook: UPL, Sean Malone provide lift to Amerks during playoff push: The Amerks (36-27-9) are clinging to the AHL North Division’s fifth and final playoff spot. Their 81 points were seven more than sixth-place Toronto entering Wednesday, although the Marlies had two games in hand. The Amerks are getting clutch performances from some of their top players during the regular season’s final weeks. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .926 save percentage in his last five starts. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Let’s raise a glass – something amber and foamy – to Salamanca’s own Ray Caldwell, the patron saint of complete games. News contributor Erik Brady pays tribute to a remarkable player who was struck by lightning in the ninth inning of a 1919 game when he was pitching for the Cleveland Indians.

• As we wax nostalgic, it’s timely that we remember literary luminary Mark Twain, who died on this day in 1910. Twain’s ties to Buffalo are explored in this video produced for Rise Collaborative.

• A junior on the University at Buffalo diving team who represented Buffalo in the U.S. Diving Olympic trials last summer hasn’t let Crohn’s disease slow her down. WKBW’s Jenna Callari talks with Victoria Franz, who recently received a MAC diver of the year honor.

• A group of Buffalo boosters is trying to change the region’s weather-induced punchline into a positive headline. Spectrum News’ Breanna Fuss examines an effort to position Western New York as a climate change refuge.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.