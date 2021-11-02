Good Morning, Buffalo: Election Day 2021 includes contests for Buffalo mayor, Erie County sheriff

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 2, 2021
Election Day 2021 includes contests for Buffalo mayor, Erie County sheriff
It’s Election Day, and Buffalonians will head to the polls to determine whether Byron Brown wins an unprecedented fifth term as mayor in a write-in campaign or India Walton, the Democratic nominee, becomes the first woman to hold the office.
Voters in Erie County also will elect a new sheriff after four-term Sheriff Timothy B. Howard decided not to run for re-election. Vying for that spot are Kimberly Beaty, a former deputy commissioner in the Buffalo Police Department; Ted DiNoto, an Amherst police lieutenant; and John Garcia, a retired Buffalo police detective.
In the county comptroller’s race, former county legislator Lynne Dixon takes on Kevin Hardwick, a Republican-turned-Democrat from the City of Tonawanda who has served as a county legislator since 2010.
Voters will decide races in towns all across Western New York, including races for supervisor in Amherst and Hamburg.
Head to BuffaloNews.com today to follow our live election coverage. Our team of reporters, editors and photographers will be bringing the stories and results to our readers throughout the day. To see our coverage of this year's election, visit go.buffalonews.com/election2021.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Brown, Walton clash over police protests and reform: The day before Election Day, Byron Brown and India Walton clashed over an issue that has animated the campaign from the beginning: policing and Walton's role in Black Lives Matter protests. Read more
Former Boy Scouts voting on $1.8 billion bankruptcy plan to settle abuse claims: Voting has been underway for weeks. If approved, the plan could stave off most lawsuits against local councils, including three in Western New York. Read more
‘Siblings’ will count as family members under state’s paid family leave law: A change to a 2016 state law will add siblings to the list of relatives who can be eligible for paid family leave benefits to care for someone with a serious illness. The measure was signed into law Monday. Read more
Catholic Health and CWA close, with one final issue to iron out: The union representing 2,000 striking workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is seeking a nurse-to-patient ratio of one nurse for every four patients in the medical-surgical areas. Read more
Medical Campus puts Osmose properties on market for $10 million: The property portfolio represents one of the largest single blocks of prime real estate for sale in or near downtown. It is currently owned by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and developer Jon Williams. Read more
Proposed Niagara Falls budget has 2% tax increase, 3 new department heads: Any additions to Mayor Robert Restaino’s spending plan will force the Common Council to vote to exceed the state’s 2% tax cap, unless equivalent cuts are made elsewhere. Read more
Buffalo man accused of dog fighting, drug dealing caught in Georgia: Douglas D. Williams was brought back to Western New York last week after being found by the U.S. Marshals Service near Atlanta. He pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges during his arraignment Monday. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium: The Erie County Health Department stopped 258 people from entering Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s game because people failed to show proper documentation to prove their vaccination status. The number dwarfs the number of people turned away at prior Bills games since the home game vaccination mandate took effect late last month. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Amherst prods developer to change plans as Station Twelve project languishes
L.L. Bean is opening its first Buffalo-area store at The Boulevard shopping center, down the road from the former Northtown Plaza site where it was supposed to go.
But with that project still languishing – only a Whole Foods Market is open on the site – L.L. Bean switched locations. Amherst is now pressing WS Development, the company behind the rebranded Station Twelve project, to switch from a retail focus to a mixture of business and residential development in partnership with local builders.
There's more to come on that possibility, but there is one sign the company hasn't given up on Amherst: It has applied for permission to start construction of a $5.3 million At Home store in an existing commercial building on the property.
– Stephen T. Watson
WEATHER
Don Paul: First lake-effect snow this week will be measurable on hills: Lake-effect rain is expected to transition over to lake snow at higher inland locations this morning. However, marginal temperatures will prevent any significant accumulations even at high elevations. Read more
BILLS
Observations: Bills guard Jon Feliciano listed as week to week with strained calf: Jay Skurski has takeaways from Monday's videoconference calls with Bills coach Sean McDermott, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Read more
Position grades: Bills DEs won the battle vs. Miami OTs: Mark Gaughan gives position-by-position grades for the game against the Dolphins, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5. Read more
Upon Further Review: 5 questions to consider as Bills approach trade deadline: The unconvincing nature of the Bills' performance Sunday, particularly in the first half, makes today's NFL trade deadline all the more interesting to consider, Jay Skurski says. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: On Jack Eichel front, lots happening and nothing happening: How much are teams willing to give up for Jack Eichel? GM Kevyn Adams is driving a hard bargain. Read more
Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: How shift in Atlantic Division could impact Sabres: The Sabres are playing with bite, something that’s been fleeting over the past decade. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• We’re in peak season for animal-related crashes – most notably involving deer. Last year, there were nearly 34,000 animal-related collisions on roads across the state – equivalent to one such crash every 16 minutes. Experts at AAA of Western and Central New York offer preventive tips.
• Our region’s food trail recently received New England love when the Boston Globe published a feature with a headline that asked: “Is it worth a seven-hour drive to eat Buffalo wings in Buffalo? Why, yes. Yes it is.” The writers explored the Upstate Eats Food Trail. Their first stop was the Anchor Bar in Buffalo.
• The Pan-American Exposition officially closed 120 years ago this week. The world’s fair staged in Buffalo showcased the cultures and achievements of many countries. The Internet Archive shares images from the exposition.
• Lackawanna’s past and present is chronicled in a photo essay recently published in the New York Times. The gallery is tied to Tony award-winning Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s one-man show “Lackawanna Blues” which is wrapping up a run on Broadway.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.